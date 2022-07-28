Matt LaFleur discusses possibility of Aaron Rodgers playing in preseason

Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO