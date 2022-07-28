Kentucky football adds future non-conference opponent

247sports.com
Ohio State Buckeyes: C.J. Stroud says Ohio State football could beat the Buckeyes basketball team in a basketball game
Well folks, there could be a very interesting matchup brewing in Columbus. That would be the Ohio State football team vs the Ohio State basketball team on the hardwood. C.J. Stroud’s comment at Big Ten Media Days had Buckeye Nation buzzing on Twitter this past Wednesday. The Quarterback of...
College Basketball Player Dead At 20 After Collapsing On Court
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a player who died unexpectedly last weekend. Derek Gray, a basketball player at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, passed away this week according to a statement from the team. He was just 20 years old. "Warhawk Nation mourns the loss of Derek...
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
NFL・
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Alabama Crimson Tide Adds Nation’s No. 1 Running Back in 2023 Class
The Alabama Crimson Tide has struck gold for the second time by adding its second 5-star prospect in a week. Richard Young, out of Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Fl., took to social media on Friday evening to announce his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is considered the No. 1 running back in the class and the No. 31 overall player in the nation by On3 Sports.
Odd Creature Spotted on Security Cam from Morehead, Kentucky
Within the last week, a video has been sweeping social media. The viral clip accomplishes two of the three things I mentioned above. And for that, my hat is off. Here's the thing...it's security camera footage from a resident of Morehead, Kentucky. So how authentic is it?. As. Justïn Stäggs...
Fearless Texas Girl Feeds Enormous Record-Breaking Gator Without Flinching
ICE WATER IN THOSE VEINS. Makenzie Noland went viral after sharing a video feeding an absolutely terrifying, and MASSIVE, gator down in in Beaumont, Texas. Big Tex was a world-record holder at Gator Country, coming in at 14 feet long, straight out of Jurassic Park. Steady as can be. That’s...
Kentucky freshman Adou Thiero looking better than expected in offseason
Of the four newcomers on this year’s Kentucky men’s basketball roster, Adou Theiro was the least-heralded of them all. But a couple of months into the offseason, the three-star freshman might be the most pleasant surprise. “Respectfully, I will say that Adou is a lot better than what...
Huge, 'Beautiful' Fireball Filmed Over Indiana, Streaking Across 8 States
A "brilliant" fireball was spotted zooming over Indiana and surrounding states on Friday. The American Meteor Society (AMS) said it had received around 150 reports and several "spectacular" videos of the fireball, which was seen at 01:52 a.m. ET on July 22. Most of the sightings came from Indiana, but...
Ohio State Loses Commitment From 4-Star Recruit
It's not too often Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes lose a commitment from one of their top recruits, but here we are. This Saturday, four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson announced he's backing off his commitment to the Buckeyes. "First and foremost I would like to thank the man above...
5-star center Ugonna Kingsley will commit at 2 PM ET on Monday
Kentucky is expected to add a new piece to its frontcourt on Monday at 2 p.m. ET. 2022 five-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is set to announce his commitment live with 247Sports on Monday, choosing between Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tennessee. The announcement will be made live on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
The fallout from Anthony Hill's commitment to Texas A&M
The nation’s top linebacker chose the Texas A&M Aggies over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The loss was the first haymaker landed against Texas in the 2023 recruiting class. Without a doubt, this is the most significant whiff for Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Prior to Hill’s commitment,...
Xavier Booker no longer considering Kentucky, committing Saturday
2023 five-star forward Xavier Booker will not be a Kentucky Wildcat. Instead, the 6-foot-10 prospect out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral narrowed his list to ten earlier this week, leaving Michigan State, Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Gonzaga, Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Oregon in contention. Now, Booker is ready to...
Spirit's Take: Here's what Ole Miss is adding in On3 Consensus three-star Jayvontay Conner
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss got things going on Friday with a commitment from On3 Consensus four-star Jamarious Brown. Then, they added a verbal pledge from another On3 Consensus four-star from Neeo Avery on Sunday. And now, they’re keeping the good vibes going on Saturday with a verbal pledge from...
This city in Kentucky was known as the "Athens of the West"
Lexington, KentuckyPhoto by Madgeek1450 at English Wikipedia; Public Domain Image. Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky today. With a population of more than 500,000 people in the metropolitan area, it is most famously known as the "Horse Capital of the World."
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables' words don't match actions
It used to be a big deal when a player was committed to play football at a certain program but backed out of his commitment and chose a different school. That was a long time ago though, and the game has certainly changed. These days it feels like such actions happen multiple times daily.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
Kurelic: Ohio State recruiting; June 24-26 weekend; on flips and more…
1) As we come to the end of July and the start of August, things are about to switch from recruiting focus to football season and practice/fall camp taking center stage. But before that happens there is plenty to talk about on the recruiting front. Let’s begin with the June 24-26 Ohio State recruiting weekend which has drawn plenty of attention from the Buckeyes getting several important commitments to disappointment from some on the Front Row message board to one recruit mentioning it not being an organized weekend and a couple other things. I have been in contact with sources at Ohio State as well as in Georgia and Florida on this since many of the recruits on hand that weekend were from those two states and all of the uncommitted recruits that weekend were from the South.
