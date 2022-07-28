Fans Are Curious to Know How Much the 'Kings of Pain' Hosts Get Paid –– Here's What We Know

www.distractify.com
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' First Look: Big Ed Questions If Liz Is a Lesbian, Angela Has a New Man
The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has the franchise's most memorable couples going through shocking changes. In the first trailer for the brand new season, the honeymoon phase is definitely over for the couples, and it appears Angela and Michael are no longer even together.
‘Better Call Saul’: Why Did Chuck Kill Himself in Season 3?
Viewers were left stunned after Jimmy “Saul” McGill’s older brother Chuck made the sad decision to kill himself at the end of Season 3 of the Netflix series, “Better Call Saul.” Now, we’re diving into why he decided to end his life. As the...
EW.com
Virgin River season 5 showrunner on Charmaine's baby drama and other burning questions
Warning: This article contains spoilers about season 4 of Virgin River. The Virgin River season 4 finale ended with a major cliffhanger — the revelation that Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) has been lying to Jack (Martin Henderson): her twins are not actually his babies. But exactly who is the baby...
Do ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Get Paid? Here’s How Much Gabby & Rachel’s Cast Made Per Episode
Click here to read the full article. If you’ve been a member of Bachelor Nation for years, you may be curious to know how much The Bachelor and The Bachelorette contestants make and get paid per episode or season. Let us explain. The Bachelor premiered 2002, while The Bachelorette has been on TV 2003, which means that there have been hundreds of Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants over the years. As fans know, many contestants go on to have careers as Instagram influencers, podcast hosts and authors after their time in the Bachelor franchise—even if they don’t win or become the Bachelor...
‘Nope’: The Meaning Behind Jordan Peele’s Most Terrifying Scene Yet
The filmmaker tackles tokenism and the Hollywood system in a sequence that will likely be talked about for some time. [This story contains spoilers for Jordan Peele’s Nope.]. What’s the deal with the chimp? Well that chimp, Gordy, is the key to the whole bloody affair. Let’s back...
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin's Hannah Dodd Talks Finale Time Jumps, 'Hard Job' Selling Illicit Romance
Click here to read the full article. The penultimate episode of Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin ended with a bang — literally. Last week’s installment of the limited series found Corrine Foxworth sleeping with her uncle/secret half-brother Christopher, in a shocking twist that portrayer Hannah Dodd had already anticipated. “Having the context of Flowers in the Attic, I knew what was eventually going to happen between those two characters,” Dodd tells TVLine. “Producers said quite early on, ‘You’ve got a really hard job because you’ve got to try and make people want this to happen. And they’re going to be...
SheKnows
As General Hospital’s Laura Wright Shares Pics of Two of the Loves of Her Life, We Can’t Decide Which of Them Is Cuter… Can You?
“This is love,” the Emmy winner captioned her post. Earlier this week, Laura Wright took to Instagram to ensure that we got our recommended daily allowance of cuteness — and may have, in fact, given us a surplus. The General Hospital leading lady shared a series of photos of real-life beau Wes Ramsey and their Goldendoodle Kimba that left us utterly “aww’d.”
Do You Have What It Takes to Be on 'American Ninja Warrior'? Here's How to Get on the Show
"I could do that." This is something you may have said while eating a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos on your couch — its cushions bowing in the middle from so much use — and watching NBC's reality competition series American Ninja Warrior. Now on Season 14, the electric series sees Americans from all over strive to conquer the world's most difficult obstacle course and reach Mount Midoriyama. But it's not a course that just anyone can complete, as it requires strength, endurance, and perseverance to the umpth degree.
'Elvis' star Austin Butler says he 'went home in tears' after the director had people boo him while he was singing
The actor said director Baz Luhrmann orchestrated the heckling to help get him into character as the legendary musician, Elvis Presley.
It Seems as Though MrBeast and Maddy Spidell Are No Longer an Item
You quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not at least heard of MrBeast before. The millionaire YouTuber, philanthropist, entertainer, and entrepreneur has taken the internet world by storm over the last few years thanks to the fact that he makes some of the wildest videos that users online have ever seen.
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Will We See Any Cameos From the OG Series?
A new fad to come out of 2020 is the revival; whether it’s a tit-for-tat remake of an original series, or a reboot in a new era, television has taken a turn toward renovating the old and making it new. In the past year, we saw How I Met Your Father come to Hulu and a new Gossip Girl come to HBO Max. Now, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is here.
Hannah Dodd Talks Bridgerton Recast Prep ('She's a Beautiful Character'), Her Hopes for Season 3's Big Love Story
Click here to read the full article. Hannah Dodd, who currently stars in Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (the season finale airs tonight at 8/7c), will soon be transported to the Regency Era. The English actress in May joined the Netflix hit Bridgerton for Season 3, replacing original cast member Ruby Stokes as Francesca. (Stokes starred in Seasons 1 and 2 as Lady Violet’s six-oldest child before leaving the show to star in fellow Netflix production Lockwood & Co.) “I’m so excited,” Dodd tells TVLine. “Everybody’s been so lovely. I just want to do a good job.” The upcoming season of...
Sofia Rosinsky on Mac's Future in 'Paper Girls': "She's Getting a Raw Deal" (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Prime Video's Paper Girls, as well spoilers from the comics. The new Prime Video series Paper Girls, based on the series of comics by the same name, follows four girls whose average morning paper route turns into a time-traveling adventure, catching them in the middle of a time war.
Industry Creators Tease a 'Delusional' Harper, Eric's Existential Crisis and the 'Hope of Connection' in Season 2
Click here to read the full article. If you watched Season 1 of HBO’s Industry and found it “cold” or “alienating,” creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay don’t disagree. But that’s also partly what made the series so damn compelling. “People said it was hard to empathize with the characters and that is very true,” Kay tells TVLine. “In Season 2, we tried to make everything slightly more subjective and deeper, bringing you closer to the characters. It’s less like you’re watching them in a fishbowl. Even if the characters have motivations you don’t quite empathize with, you still feel closer...
Where Was the Survival Thriller 'Keep Breathing' Actually Filmed? Here's What We Know
All Liv (Melissa Barrera) wanted to do was catch a flight to Canada in the Netflix series Keep Breathing. She bribes her way onboard a private plane after her commercial flight was delayed. Unfortunately, this change of plans costs her. Article continues below advertisement. The private plane ends up making...
tvinsider.com
Elvis Launches ‘Summer Under the Stars,’ New Season of HBO’s ‘Industry,’ USA’s ‘Snake in the Grass,’ ‘Split’ Finale
A 24-hour Elvis Presley movie marathon kicks off the 20th edition of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong “Summer Under the Stars” event, honoring a different star each day. HBO’s high-finance drama Industry returns for a second season. USA’s new competition show Snake in the Grass is part survival series, part The Mole. The British drama The Split, set at a family divorce-law firm, wraps its third and final season.
AMC's 'Interview With the Vampire' Series Is Making Some Changes That Don't Suck
People of a certain age have fond memories of a fanged Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise playing the parts of Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt (respectively) in the 1994 film adaptation of Anne Rice's novel Interview With the Vampire. An image of vampiric Tom Cruise dominated the film's posters, with the words "Drink from me and live forever" written above him.
'Original Sin' Star Says 'Pretty Little Liars' Fans Can Find Easter Eggs in New Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Over the years, there have been a couple of Pretty Little Liars spinoffs. The Perfectionists and Ravenswood were both new takes on characters from the original show but neither of them lasted beyond the first season. Now, we're getting another look at the PLL universe with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which is now streaming on HBO Max.
Neil Patrick Harris Isn't As Charming As Usual in Netflix's 'Uncoupled'
Whenever a new television series comes out, it’s always a gamble. Even with the perfect cast, the perfect script, and the perfect setting, something can always go wrong. For Netflix’s newest comedy, Uncoupled, which follows Neil Patrick Harris’s Michael go on a journey of self-discovery after his boyfriend of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins), leaves unexpectedly.
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering Aug. 14 on AMC, starts with a strong episode that offers hope for the new series. However, subsequent entries commit the same sins that made many many viewers abandon the original Walking Dead. Tales is an anthology of...
