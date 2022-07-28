Oregon football's history with national award nominations and wins

247sports.com
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards De-Commits from Kansas State; Crystal Ball in for Notre Dame
Irish Illustrated first reported on July 23 that Notre Dame was making a run at Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards, a Kansas State commit in the class of 2023. We told our readers that an offer was expected. On July 27, the 5-9, 165-pound speedster announced that offer from the Fighting Irish. On July 28, Edwards arrived at Notre Dame for a two-day visit to meet with the staff and take a strong look at the program up close.
Badgers extend official offer to SEC commit
Poaching season is approaching in the fall and it appears Wisconsin has one of its first targets. With Aug. 1 marking the first day in which schools can extend official written scholarship offers to senior prospects, the Badgers delivered one to Vanderbilt outside linebacker commit Ethan Crisp (Mount Juliet, Tenn.).
2024 FSU RB commit Davis talks Michigan State offer
Kameron Davis, a junior four-star running back from Albany (Ga.) Dougherty, committed to Florida State in February of 2021. Michigan State's running back coach, Effrem.
Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss
Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
247Sports
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
Late Kick: Ohio State DC Jim Knowles is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the new defensive coordinator in Columbus is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
The Block: Jayden Daniels didn't leave Arizona State to sit on LSU's bench
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer talk about the quarterback battle brewing in Baton Rouge.
Four-Star CB Puts Notre Dame in Top Group
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep four-star cornerback Omillio Agard is one of the top players at his position in the class of 2024. The 6-0, 170-pounder doesn’t seem too close to making a decision, but he did take the next step in his recruitment on Monday. Agard trimmed...
Georgia Football: Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo named to Bednarik Award Watch List
Three Georgia defenders were among 90 college football players included on the watch list for the Bednarik, which was released on Monday. Junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter, senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith, and redshirt sophomore cornerback Kelee Ringo all made the list for the award, given annually to college football's most outstanding defensive player. Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis won the award last season, joining David Pollack (2004) to give the program two Bednarik Award winners to date.
Louisville OL Caleb Chandler on Lombardi Award watch list
Another day, another preseason honor for University of Louisville offensive lineman Caleb Chandler. The preseason All-American left guard was named to the Rotary Lombardi Award watch list on Monday by the Rotary Club of Houston. The award goes to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.
College football rankings: Top 25 coaches entering 2022 season
If you're into divisiveness at the start of fall camp this month, try ranking college football's top 25 coaches and doing so in an order that appeases everyone — it's impossible. Winning is everything and in the new era of transfer portal madness, NIL advantages and unequal revenue distribution among the major conferences, there's an elite group of coaches capable of competing for national championships annually with the others simply fighting for a shot to be in the mix.
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah makes Bednarik Award Watch List
It may not be how you start that counts in the end, but preseason recognition helps set a nice barometer. Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah has been selected to the Bednarik Award Watch List, a postseason award that recognizes the college defensive player of the year. Abdullah is one of 14...
LOOK: Keon Keeley Receives Official Offer from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley is the No. 7 overall player in America according to 247Sports. The 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 is listed one spot lower at No. 8 overall per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. His offer list consists of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and many, many others.
Anderson, To'o To'o named to Lombardi Award preseason watch list
The Rotary Lombardi Award announced its preseason watch list for the 2022 season on Monday afternoon, and Alabama was well-represented with two players making the cut. Crimson Tide linebackers Will Anderson and Henry To'o To'o were among the 78 players from across the country up for the Lombardi Award, which is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman "who, in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Famer Vince Lombardi."
AAC Player of the Year transferring to Tennessee
The Tennessee baseball team landed another highly prized prospect from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt — the reigning AAC Player of the Year — tweeted on Monday that he planned to finish his college player playing for Tony Vitello in Knoxville. “I’d like...
Four-star edge Neeo Avery will make college decision today
Today is July 31. It is also the day Neeo Avery has chosen as commitment day. The 6-5, 230-pound edge rusher plans to make his announcement via social media channel Instagram. And, oh, by the way, he just wrapped up a two-day visit to Ole Miss. Avery is a four-star...
Meet Oregon's 2023 Recruiting Class
August and football season are here. The Ducks begin the month with a bang, landing four-star DL prospect Terrance Green from Cy Woods High School in Cypress, TX. Green marks as the third four-star recruit the Ducks have landed a verbal commitment from Texas. He joins WR Ashton Cozart and S Tyler Turner.
