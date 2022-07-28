Musketeers name new head coach

siouxlandnews.com
Musketeers scrimmage Omaha in off-season friendly
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers are coming off a season where they reached the pinnacle of the USHL, with a Clark Cup final victory. The team will look to repeat as champs with an almost entirely new roster and the only way to improve as a team before the season begins is to get back on the ice.
TOTT - Siouxland African-Fest 2022
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Samuel Asante sat down with Jacob Heller to discuss the upcoming Siouxland African Festival on "Talk of the Town." The 2022 Siouxland African Festival will showcase African culture and celebrate diversity. There will be nations from across the continent represented at the festival. SA-Fest 2022...
Tilt Studios opening at Southern Hills Mall forcing other businesses to close down
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As a new arcade moves into the Southern Hills Mall, several other businesses already there say it's forcing them to leave. "Tilt put in a non-exclusive for competition, so basically there is no competition for them," said Brian Gibbs, owner of Gibby's Arcade. That non-compete...
MercyOne doctor emphasizes importance of scheduling annual mammogram
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Doctors at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City say women need to get their annual mammogram scheduled sooner rather than later ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Doctor Adnan Qalbani, MD with MercyOne, says that there is no age that a woman should stop...
Miracle Riders raise over $42,000 for new hospital equipment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Miracle Riders returned to Sioux City today from their 12 day, 4,600 mile motorcycle road trip across several states to raise money for Children's Miracle Network. The Miracle Riders set out on their ride sharing the stories of the Children's Miracle Network while raising money through sponsorships and donations for new hospital equipment.
Greek Fest aims to offer taste of Grecian life this weekend in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One of the most popular and "tasty" events of summer is underway this weekend in Sioux City: "Greek Fest." The event starts Friday and runs through Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Besides the Greek food, there will also be a bake sale, a...
Dollar General in North Sioux City now open
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The new Dollar General store in North Sioux City is now open. To commemorate the opening of Dollar General's new North Sioux City location, the store plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new store openings.
FAA, NTSB investigating fatal spray plane crash in Monona County
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating what caused a spray place to crash in Monona County on Saturday. The Monona County Sheriff's Office responded to a downed aircraft near 230th and Teak Avenue near Ute, Iowa just after 1 p.m. Saturday. They discovered that a spray place had...
One killed in Cuming County accident
CUMING COUNTY, Neb. — One person was killed Friday night in a crash near Beemer Friday night. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 275 at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday. The Sheriff says a car was traveling east when it crossed the center line...
