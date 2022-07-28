ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

7-3-9, WB:

(seven, three, nine; WB: zero)

