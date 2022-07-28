Aspen Festival flies swastikas in The Sound of Music

slippedisc.com
Related
Slipped Disc
Bayreuth’s new dysfunctional family
Hmmmm… wonder where the Wagners got the idea for their new Rheingold. Die Welt says: ‘Valentin Schwarz does what he promised: he tells the family history and explores it deeply – like no one before him has done.’. BR Klassik says: Wagner’s Ring is a bitterly angry...
Slipped Disc
Rising conductor farms 34 acres
The New York Times has discovered Santtu-Matias Rouvali and visited him on his farm. He and his wife, Elina, live in the property’s main house but make use of all the surrounding buildings. They include a sauna, a guesthouse with music and pole-dancing studios, and a garage with a room for Rouvali to slaughter and skin the game he hunts, like ducks and deer. He fishes in the nearby lake, where he was having a beach built (along with a waterfront sauna). They eat everything he kills and fill the table with dishes made from other local ingredients, such as foraged chanterelles or new potatoes from a neighbor.
Slipped Disc
A music critic is beaten to death
We learn with great distress of the death of Gérard Corneloup, a music critic and historian who reviewed for Le Figaro Lyon and was the author of several works of music. He was found battered in the foyer of his apartment building in Lyon, France, and died some days later in hospital.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Maria Callas – Tosca 1964
Maria Callas was a Greek tragedy. Her enormous professional success, her determination to make herself over from the fat girl constantly shunned when young, into the greatest star opera had ever seen, her unparallelled musicality, her dramatic persona, all this was in counterbalance with a private life that was an almost unbroken disaster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
Mourning for a Wagner soprano, 64
The outstanding dramatic soprano Laura De Souza has died, her agent reports. A Brazilian, she was a member of the Staatstheater Kassel ensemble from 1991 to 1997 and of the Deutsches Nationalteather Weimar from 1997 to 1998 before embarking on an international career and becoming a public favourite in Rio de Janeiro.
YOGA・
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann shows his tattoos
His latest tweet shows he has run out of clean shirts and is sporting some nifty tats on his biceps. Doesn’t affect the voice.
Slipped Disc
Teodor Currentzis changes his brand
The evasive Greek-Russian conductor thinks a name change can help his predicament with the Kremlin-funded MusicaEterna. The Greek-Russian star conductor Teodor Currentzis has a new project called “Utopia”. According to a broadcast, this is not an orchestra in the usual sense of the word, but “a unique creative community of like-minded people who have dedicated themselves to the search for the best sound and the true spirit of the musical work”. At the start there are 112 musicians from 28 countries on board. In October he performs at the Wiener Konzerthaus.
Slipped Disc
Angela Gheorghiu picks fight with a maestro
The fiery Romanian soprano lets rip at a compatriot conductor. There are doubtless two sides to this story. This is hers (the original is in Romanian):. Although I did not want to come back to this topic, I have to write a clear message, after very virulent reactions appeared in the Romanian media – most of them expressed without any reason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slipped Disc
Serious injury at a Salzburg rehearsal
The festival has acknowledged that a female extra was seriously injured when she fell off the top stage level during a rehearsal of Mozart’s Magic Flute. The injured woman was rushed to hospital with a broken limb. An official statement said: ‘There has been an accident at work, that...
Comments / 0