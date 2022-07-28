ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

2-1-1-9, WB: 5

(two, one, one, nine; WB: five)

