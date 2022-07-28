CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
02-05-17-22-25
(two, five, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Lucky For Life
05-15-20-37-46, Lucky Ball: 9
(five, fifteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-six; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,025,000,000
Play3 Day
7-3-9, WB:
(seven, three, nine; WB: zero)
Play3 Night
2-0-1, WB: 9
(two, zero, one; WB: nine)
Play4 Day
2-1-1-9, WB: 5
(two, one, one, nine; WB: five)
Play4 Night
0-5-3-2, WB: 6
(zero, five, three, two; WB: six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
Comments / 0