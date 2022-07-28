ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

CT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

02-05-17-22-25

(two, five, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Lucky For Life

05-15-20-37-46, Lucky Ball: 9

(five, fifteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-six; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,025,000,000

Play3 Day

7-3-9, WB:

(seven, three, nine; WB: zero)

Play3 Night

2-0-1, WB: 9

(two, zero, one; WB: nine)

Play4 Day

2-1-1-9, WB: 5

(two, one, one, nine; WB: five)

Play4 Night

0-5-3-2, WB: 6

(zero, five, three, two; WB: six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

