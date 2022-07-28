Marshall man found dead, police and medical examiner’s office investigating

jack1065.com
One shot, two injured during home invasion at Gull Run Apartments
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was shot, and two others were injured during a home invasion Friday night, July 29. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office working to piece together of what exactly took place when shots were fired during the incident that happened 11:48 p.m. at Gull Run Apartments in in Comstock Township.
19-year-old from Albion arrested in connection with several area crimes
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN) – A suspect was taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday night in connection with several crimes in the area. The Sheriff’s Office Deputies was called to the area of 27 Mile Road near H Drive N in Sheridan Township to check on a subject in a vehicle.
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
Fire outside Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood building under investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire that erupted outside of Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood building on Sunday, July 31, is under investigation. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, it happened outside the health clinic around 4:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue. Responders...
1 injured in overnight shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Hawley Street near Douglass Avenue and north of West Kalamazoo Avenue overnight on Friday, July 29. Authorities confirm that a 36-year-old male was treated for a non-life-threatening...
Vehicle hits utility pole in Saturday morning Westnedge Avenue crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police were called out to what they say was a two-vehicle accident with one of the vehicles leaving the scene. Authorities say it happened around 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Westnedge Avenue when a vehicle hit a...
Davenport University football mourns loss of teammate in drive-by shooting
KENT COUNTY, MI – The Davenport University football team is mourning the loss of a teammate who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed Friday, July 29. “Words cannot express the pain felt right now,” head coach Sparky McEwen said in a...
