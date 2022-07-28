POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ROBBERY INCIDENT

kqennewsradio.com
kqennewsradio.com
CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENTS
A Canyonville man was jailed for alleged assault incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. A report from DCSO said about 3:00 p.m. the disturbance began in the 800 block of South Main Street. It got physical and the victim was hit in the head with something that created a large cut. The suspect left the residence and came back at about 6:30 p.m.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII ACCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged DUII accident Friday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle roll over crash at the corner of Southeast Mill Street and Southeast Woodward Avenue. 34-year old Adam Noland allegedly fled the scene with a juvenile passenger. He was contacted nearby a short time later and showed signs of impairment.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Yoncalla man was jailed for an alleged assault by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 10:15 a.m. deputies responded to investigate a disturbance in the 100 block of Williams Road. The victim claimed a man had gotten angry with her and hit her in the side of the head with his knuckles. The suspect then allegedly smashed her television, mirror, and coffee table, before busting a bedroom door in her house.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday. A DCSO report said at about 2:45 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Bilger Creek Road for a disturbance involving a knife involved. The victim was contacted nearby and showed deputies the disturbance on his phone.
klcc.org
Eugene Police respond to early Saturday shooting at Broadway and Olive
Shots fired in downtown Eugene brought police outside The Davis Restaurant and Bar early Saturday morning. The Eugene Police Department says several officers heard gunfire at 2:18 am and responded. They found one man shot and another detained by a bystander. The detained man –23-year-old Kelon Donald Logan – is...
kezi.com
One arrested following downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- A Eugene man is in Lane County Jail accused of shooting a person outside a local business in downtown Eugene. Eugene Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 90 block of West Broadway around 2:20 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, a man had been shot...
kezi.com
Woman injured in stabbing, suspect not found
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at Strike City Bowling in Eugene Friday night. The stabbing happened at about 10:45 p.m., police said. The suspect ran away from the scene to the north. Officers said they used a K9 to look for...
Man taken into custody with help of K9 presence
Sometimes just the presence of a K9 team can be effective. At 10:45 p.m. on July 29, Eugene Police officers were called to West Gate, 50 N. Danebo Avenue, for a burglary in progress. A security guard spotted a man inside the building. EPD officers, including K9 Officer Jacob Thomas and Ayk, went to the address.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT
Sutherlin Police jailed a man after an alleged theft incident on Thursday. A report from SPD said just before 4:00 p.m. 24-year old Jacob Chaffee was arrested for stealing candy from a business on East Central Avenue, after resisting. After that it was discovered that Chaffee had allegedly someone’s wallet and possibly two cell phones. He was charged with resisting arrest and for second and third-degree counts of theft. Chaffee was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.
kezi.com
Witnesses recall chilling moments leading up to downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- Witnesses are still shaken up as they try to piece together what led to the shooting at The Davis on July 30. Witness Sam Abuain told KEZI he was at the Davis when the shots were fired. "Out here, bullets flying, I'm ducking," Abuain said. "It was a...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed related to a stolen vehicle on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a sedan was reported stolen in Roseburg on Wednesday. Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. it was seen at a business in Yoncalla. A deputy spoke with a witness who said that Ryland Benefiel was the driver.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED ON METH/HEROIN CHARGES
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed on meth and heroin charges by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team on Tuesday. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said at approximately 9:00 p.m., detectives from DINT and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Stagecoach Road in Canyonville, as part of an ongoing investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUGS
A fugitive was jailed for a warrant and cited for drugs, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. the 43-year old was contacted by officers at Gaddis Park. The suspect was found to have a warrant out of Lane County and was taken into custody. During a search, he was allegedly found to have a small bag of methamphetamine in his possession.
oregontoday.net
Meth/Heroin Bust Douglas Co., July 29
On Tuesday, July 27th, at approximately 9:00 PM, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT), with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Stagecoach Road, in Canyonville, as part of an ongoing investigation. Drug detection K-9 “Trapper” sniffed the exterior of the vehicle and gave an alert indicating the presence of narcotics inside. Detectives searched the vehicle and found approximately 404 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately 23 grams of suspected heroin. The driver of the vehicle, 51 year old Randall Slay, of Myrtle Creek, was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Slay was charged with unlawful possession, delivery, and manufacture of methamphetamine, as well as unlawful possession and delivery of heroin. Being a parolee, Slay was also charged with a Parole Violation.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING OFFICERS
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly punching police officers on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:00 p.m. officers contacted three people who were allegedly drinking alcohol on the sidewalk near the intersection of Southeast Rose Street and Southeast Oak Avenue. A 65-year old man was given his third exclusion warning for drinking in public. As the officer was pouring the suspect’s beer out, the man reportedly threw punches at officers and was taken into custody. He was held for second-degree criminal trespass and harassment. Bail was set at $3,750.
KTVL
Child exploitation task force makes two arrests in seperate investigations
Southern Oregon — Two suspects were arrested this week and are facing charges of encouraging child sexual abuse following investigations from the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team. The cases are not related. The first arrest came Tuesday, July 27, when SOCET investigators along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO)...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:00 p.m. the wreck occurred on Garden Valley Road near Palomino, west of Roseburg. The motorcyclist was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with injuries from the crash. He was later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
