Inflation adds challenge to couple’s wedding planning

Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Finding your French community, right here in Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Visit One of Ohio's Most Unique ParksTravel Maven
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
Moeller Brew Barn owners asking city leaders to borrow items from former amusement park. Those who want to walk down memory lane with a cold beer in their hand may be in luck. The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.
I met a group of fellow art lovers, at a new location. The Beavercreek, Ohio Coffee Hub at 3375 Dayton-Xenia road. We set up our art supplies on the picnic table shaded by trees, next to the Coffee Hub. I noticed a few people had went inside the coffee shop to get drinks, before I arrived. I started on my art project and made conversation. While my sculpture was drying, I thought I would go indoors and check out the Coffee Hub.
New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening
I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar to reopen Friday with release of rye whiskey
Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar is reopening Friday, August 5 at 5 p.m. after temporarily closing in June for improvements. As the distillery is celebrating the reopening, Peter Hilgeman, owner of Dayton Barrel Works and The Dayton Beer Company, told Dayton.com they are also introducing new hours, a new booking option, a new rye whiskey and much more.
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
First-ever ‘Mac and Cheese Fest’ coming to Dayton
DAYTON — Calling all macaroni and cheese lovers!. For the first time ever, the “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” is taking place Saturday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. >> Dayton Air Show: High-flying action begins today!. “Having hosted food truck...
NEW DETAILS: Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80,000
About 80,000 people attended the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, perhaps the event’s strongest attendance in 15 years, show organizers said Monday. “I think it’s going to be more than 80,000, to be honest with you″ when a final count is complete, Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, the event’s parent entity, said at a press conference.
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!
For some magical reason art always comes alive in the city. It's like they go hand in hand. There's no age limit for the artist nor the aesthete. Coming August 6, 2022, the AES Ohio summer in the city signature event, will take place in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Stationed throughout the downtown's core, will be 300 plus artists celebrating visual and performing arts. Through performing, demonstrations, hands on projects, a Juried art show, where you get to vote on the best piece of artwork and an Artisan Market.
Women rule in Dayton filmmaker’s post-apocalyptic feature premiering this weekend
Girls rule and boys drool in “THRUST,” a new film exploring a post-apocalyptic world where girl gangs reign. The project, directed by Kettering resident Victor Bonacore, is a 10-year venture in the making and will premiere Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs. Bonacore,...
Fitness and fun at the Barre at the Bar
A fusion of ballet, Pilates, yoga and strength training paired with a refreshing beverage – Barre at the Bar blends fitness and fun. “It’s a full body workout that’s low impact and beginner friendly,” barre fitness instructor Alexis Reed said. “And having class in a bar adds a fun, social aspect to it.”
Dayton Convention Center adapting $31M renovation due to inflation
“The team will press on and make smart decisions while watching market conditions,” said Pam Plageman, executive director of the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority, which owns the property. “The project is vital to the downtown core and is well past due for these necessary upgrades to stay competitive.”
Best of Dayton 2022: Nominate here when the contest begins Aug. 8
Jump down to the nomination tool or view more information about the contest below. The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category. The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dayton
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something […]
Lima News
Flying acts soar above Dayton Air Show, delight fans
With the singing of the National Anthem, flying acts began shortly after noon Saturday at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. The 48th annual show opened at 9 a.m. with clear skies and low humidity — conditions that were just about perfect for the event. A waiting line of spectators gathered on the East end of Dayton International Airport and were steadily streaming in all morning.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Fair opens Sunday by making history
XENIA — History will be made at the Greene County Fair when it opens Sunday. For the first time, the popular calf scramble — where teens try to corral one of several calves — will feature just girls as no boys signed up this year. Victoria Casey, Sydnee Hawkins, Emma Jamison, Ellie Harlow, McKenzie Casey, and Chloe Trimbach will chase around three calves hoping for the best.
New gallery in Bellbrook showcases photography
Works of 11 area photographers are on exhibit. A group of our area’s most talented photographers have banded together to create a new art gallery designed to inspire and delight. When you pay a visit to the new Sugarcreek Photography Gallery in Bellbrook, chances are you’ll leave with a smile.
Parade steps off in Vandalia Friday ahead of Air Show
The parade will step off around 6:50 p.m. Friday with floats and participants lining up on James Bohanan Drive. The route will run west on National Road then north on North Dixie Drive and will end around Inverness Avenue.
New Carlisle Italian restaurant expected to expand days of operation
What started as a way to help those in his community find food easily during the coronavirus pandemic has turned into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Chef Franco Gallo, owner of Franco the Foodie located in the space that previously housed StageCoach Cafe in New Carlisle, is now open with a limited carryout menu on the weekends.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Ride along with the creator of The Beast at Kings Island in 1979
MASON, Ohio — The Beast, the iconic Kings Island wooden rollercoaster, first opened to the public in April of 1979. The day before it began its epic run, WLKY reporter Paul Ryden sat through a white-knuckle ride with its creator. Watch the video above to see the full story.
