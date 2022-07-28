ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sims 4 update adds incest bug, kills off rapidly aging Sims

By Nicole Carpenter
Polygon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Controller Revealed

Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices

With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incest#The Bug#Video Game#The Sims 4#Ea
NME

‘The Sims 4’ bug is forcing Sims to quickly grow old and die

Following the release of The Sims 4‘s latest update, players are experiencing a bug that is making their characters age up too quickly. Ahead of the launch of the game’s High School Years expansion pack, which is set to release on September 8, a new update was pushed out that introduces a whole collection of new content including curved walls, body hair and more.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Bug Gives Glimpse at Original World's Edge Map

A fan-favorite map in the Apex Legends community, World's Edge has been popular since its release in 2019 as part of Apex Legends Season 3. The map then underwent a significant change with the start of Season 10. The collapse of the harvester saw changes to Train Yard, Refinery and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dr. Disrespect's game is called Deadrop, watch some early gameplay footage

It's only got an assault rifle so far, which is nobody's favorite FPS weapon type. Midnight Society, the development studio founded by Dr. Disrespect, has revealed the name and some background details about the multiplayer FPS formerly known as Project Moon. It's called Deadrop, and according to the Midnight Society website (opens in new tab), it's set in the year "2020.b", when self-governed megastructures called Refiner States turn toxic atmospheric pollutants into a valuable addictive substance called "space dust".
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Packet Loss problems on Apex Legends

Packets may get lost in Apex Legends because of network or server issues. Things such as slow Internet and network glitches will come under network issues. In this post, we will see how you can fix Apex Legends Packet Loss with some easy-to-execute solutions. How do I fix packet loss...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How to move, edit, and delete rooms in Bear and Breakfast

In Bear and Breakfast, you'll unlock more furnishings and embellishments for your lodging, so you'll probably want to change up the rooms you made at the beginning of the game. It can be hard to see a vision for your establishments early on, but have no fear — you can change things up as you see fit.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Apex Legends' first map gets its biggest update yet

Great news for fans of battle royale games and giant monster skulls: Apex Legends is reworking its iconic original map, Kings Canyon, to restore its giant monster skull to its rightful place of prominence. In Apex Legends' new season, "Hunted," which begins next week, the new "Reforged" version of the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Leak Reveals Biggest Change to the Game Yet

A new Fortnite leak has revealed what could end up being the biggest change to the free-to-play battle royale game yet. In addition to constant Season 3 leaks, leaks are starting to surface that potentially give fans an idea of what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite Season 4. And for the fourth season, it looks like Epic Games is finally going to give players the option to play the game in first-person mode in addition to the current third-person mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Outer Wilds Is Coming To Xbox Series X|S And PS5

Outer Wilds was one of the best games of 2019, and it's soon going to be available on even more platforms. Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions are in the works, and it's actually only going to be a few more months before you can play them. Announced during the...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Where to find Iron Nails in Bear and Breakfast

In Bear and Breakfast, you’ll need Iron Nails to make a ton of furniture, but toward the endgame, you won’t find many. Our Bear and Breakfast guide explains where to find Iron Nails so you can decorate all your buildings lavishly. In our experience, we had enough nails...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Polygon is finally on TikTok!

Polygon is finally on TikTok! Follow the account @polygon for a variety of nerdy video game and entertainment content, including thoughtful video essays, interesting facts, game news, and ridiculously amusing gaming moments. I’m Christina “XTINA GG” Gayton, and I’m the new video team member making content for Polygon’s TikTok (and...
WWE
Polygon

Red Dead Online’s animals, NPCs go missing (again)

Red Dead Online is meant to be a way for players to explore the dense, carefully created world of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. But a bug — an old one that has occurred throughout the game's lifetime — is haunting the frontier and leaving the western states oddly empty. NPCs, both people and animals, are disappearing from the world and leaving ghost towns behind.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy