Sims 4 update adds incest bug, kills off rapidly aging Sims

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
dotesports.com
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
NME
‘The Sims 4’ bug is forcing Sims to quickly grow old and die
Following the release of The Sims 4‘s latest update, players are experiencing a bug that is making their characters age up too quickly. Ahead of the launch of the game’s High School Years expansion pack, which is set to release on September 8, a new update was pushed out that introduces a whole collection of new content including curved walls, body hair and more.
Grand Theft Auto 6’s female protagonist has angered fans
NEW details about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game have been revealed, and fans are concerned the series is going ‘woke’. A leak described how GTA 6 would feature two protagonists based on Bonnie and Clyde including a latina woman. It was also revealed that Rockstar wants to...
Apex Legends Bug Gives Glimpse at Original World's Edge Map
A fan-favorite map in the Apex Legends community, World's Edge has been popular since its release in 2019 as part of Apex Legends Season 3. The map then underwent a significant change with the start of Season 10. The collapse of the harvester saw changes to Train Yard, Refinery and...
Digital Trends
PlayStation reenters the handheld gaming scene with special edition Backbone
PlayStation is returning to the handheld gaming scene … sort of. Today, PlayStation and Backbone announced their partnership and launched the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition. This device serves as a mobile gaming controller that players can use with the PS Remote Play app on their iOS phones.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Dr. Disrespect's game is called Deadrop, watch some early gameplay footage
It's only got an assault rifle so far, which is nobody's favorite FPS weapon type. Midnight Society, the development studio founded by Dr. Disrespect, has revealed the name and some background details about the multiplayer FPS formerly known as Project Moon. It's called Deadrop, and according to the Midnight Society website (opens in new tab), it's set in the year "2020.b", when self-governed megastructures called Refiner States turn toxic atmospheric pollutants into a valuable addictive substance called "space dust".
The Windows Club
Fix Packet Loss problems on Apex Legends
Packets may get lost in Apex Legends because of network or server issues. Things such as slow Internet and network glitches will come under network issues. In this post, we will see how you can fix Apex Legends Packet Loss with some easy-to-execute solutions. How do I fix packet loss...
Polygon
How to move, edit, and delete rooms in Bear and Breakfast
In Bear and Breakfast, you'll unlock more furnishings and embellishments for your lodging, so you'll probably want to change up the rooms you made at the beginning of the game. It can be hard to see a vision for your establishments early on, but have no fear — you can change things up as you see fit.
Polygon
Apex Legends' first map gets its biggest update yet
Great news for fans of battle royale games and giant monster skulls: Apex Legends is reworking its iconic original map, Kings Canyon, to restore its giant monster skull to its rightful place of prominence. In Apex Legends' new season, "Hunted," which begins next week, the new "Reforged" version of the...
ComicBook
Fortnite Leak Reveals Biggest Change to the Game Yet
A new Fortnite leak has revealed what could end up being the biggest change to the free-to-play battle royale game yet. In addition to constant Season 3 leaks, leaks are starting to surface that potentially give fans an idea of what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite Season 4. And for the fourth season, it looks like Epic Games is finally going to give players the option to play the game in first-person mode in addition to the current third-person mode.
Gamespot
Outer Wilds Is Coming To Xbox Series X|S And PS5
Outer Wilds was one of the best games of 2019, and it's soon going to be available on even more platforms. Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions are in the works, and it's actually only going to be a few more months before you can play them. Announced during the...
Polygon
Where to find Iron Nails in Bear and Breakfast
In Bear and Breakfast, you’ll need Iron Nails to make a ton of furniture, but toward the endgame, you won’t find many. Our Bear and Breakfast guide explains where to find Iron Nails so you can decorate all your buildings lavishly. In our experience, we had enough nails...
Polygon
Polygon is finally on TikTok!
Polygon is finally on TikTok! Follow the account @polygon for a variety of nerdy video game and entertainment content, including thoughtful video essays, interesting facts, game news, and ridiculously amusing gaming moments. I’m Christina “XTINA GG” Gayton, and I’m the new video team member making content for Polygon’s TikTok (and...
WWE・
Is Deaddrop a Battle Royale?
Once known as Project Moon, Deaddrop is the multiplayer shooter created by Dr DisRespect's studio, Midnight Society.
Polygon
The Impossible Quiz made me rage quit — and learn to collaborate
Computer lab was one of my favorite classes when I was a kid, for exactly the reason you might expect. In between typing tests and learning how to use Microsoft Word we had free time, and that meant one thing: Flash games. Flash was our bread and butter and the...
Polygon
Red Dead Online’s animals, NPCs go missing (again)
Red Dead Online is meant to be a way for players to explore the dense, carefully created world of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. But a bug — an old one that has occurred throughout the game's lifetime — is haunting the frontier and leaving the western states oddly empty. NPCs, both people and animals, are disappearing from the world and leaving ghost towns behind.
