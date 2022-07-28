ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Welcomed Back at ‘The View’ as Guest Co-Host

By Greta Bjornson
 4 days ago
The View is taking a trip to the not-so-distant past with its latest guest co-host, Elisabeth Hasselbeck. While rumors are swirling that Alyssa Farah Griffin has all but locked in Meghan McCain‘s old seat at the panel, The View refuses to confirm or deny her appointment. In the meantime, they’ve tapped former co-host Hasselbeck to share her thoughts on Hot Topics next week.

Hasselbeck will join The View as its latest guest co-host next Wednesday (Aug. 3), where she’ll be back at the table almost 10 years after she left the show for good in 2013. Hasselbeck was a conservative co-host on The View from 2003 through 2013, and left the show to join Fox & Friends, where she stayed until 2015.

In a statement shared with People on Thursday, Hasselbeck said “it will be an honor to cohost The View” and “tackle hot topics,” adding, “Pray for me y’all!”

Hasselbeck also announced the news on her Instagram Thursday, where she posted a screenshot of the People report and wrote in the caption, “It’s true!”

While Hasselbeck left The View nearly a decade ago, she returned in 2020 as a guest on the show, where she openly clashed with co-host Joy Behar. After her appearance, then-co-host McCain blasted Hasselbeck to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, condemning her “dangerous” rhetoric about COVID-19.

Since McCain left the show last year, The View has been searching for her permanent replacement. After bringing in conservative guests like Stephanie Grisham, Michele Tafoya and Tara Setmayer, the show reportedly settled on Griffin, who guest co-hosted multiple times throughout Season 25.

After People, Variety and The Daily Mail all reported Griffin’s new role as The View co-host for Season 26, the show declined to confirm if the reports were true. A spokesperson for the show said in a statement shared with Decider on Tuesday (July 26), “We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

