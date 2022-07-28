‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Cast Guide: Who Are A’s Newest Targets On The HBO Max Series?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the new HBO Max show, is the fourth TV series based on the PLL book franchise created by Sara Shepard. The new PLL show was developed by Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who brings the dark, moodiness of those shows to this new series. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes place in Millwood, a new town where five new little liars are haunted by ‘A,’ the mysterious figure who plans to make this new group of high schoolers pay for the sins of their parents. What happened that made them targets? And how are they all connected? Those are the big questions this season.

The new cast of characters on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin include young actresses Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney, and Zaria. In small but significant roles as the mothers of these young women, are Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal, Carly Pope, and Zakiya Young, who are all hiding their own secrets that may or may not stay hidden.

Learn more about the actors on the new series now. As for whether any of the original Pretty Little Liars from the first series will show up in cameos on this new version, only A knows the answer to that.