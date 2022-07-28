ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Cast Guide: Who Are A’s Newest Targets On The HBO Max Series?

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the new HBO Max show, is the fourth TV series based on the PLL book franchise created by Sara Shepard. The new PLL show was developed by Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who brings the dark, moodiness of those shows to this new series. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes place in Millwood, a new town where five new little liars are haunted by ‘A,’ the mysterious figure who plans to make this new group of high schoolers pay for the sins of their parents. What happened that made them targets? And how are they all connected? Those are the big questions this season.

The new cast of characters on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin include young actresses Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney, and Zaria. In small but significant roles as the mothers of these young women, are Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal, Carly Pope, and Zakiya Young, who are all hiding their own secrets that may or may not stay hidden.

Learn more about the actors on the new series now. As for whether any of the original Pretty Little Liars from the first series will show up in cameos on this new version, only A knows the answer to that.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Will There Be An ‘Uncoupled’ Season 2 on Netflix?

Darren Star is back at it again with another rom-com series, and this time he has Neil Patrick Harris leading the show. Star has gifted the world beloved series including Sex and the City, Younger, and Emily in Paris. But his latest Netflix show, Uncoupled, follows a New York City real estate broker named Michael (Harris) on an unexpected journey filled with heartbreak and self-discovery. After Michael’s boyfriend of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins), dumps him, he has to learn how to navigate the terrifying modern-day dating scene. Spoiler alert: It’s not easy. If you breeze through the first eight episodes of Uncoupled...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Not Okay’ on Hulu, a Social Media Satire With Zoey Deutch and Mia Isaac Rocking Opposite Ends of the Moral Spectrum

Not Okay, now streaming on Hulu, opens with a viewer-discretion disclaimer stating that the movie contains “flashing lights, themes of trauma and an unlikable female protagonist,” and it’s difficult to tell if that’s part of the satire or not. It must be. Except that the first two things are legit where the last thing is a joke? I ponder. Sharpwit Zoey Deutch (so wonderful in the underrated Everybody Wants Some!!) plays the “unlikable female protagonist” in this story of a lonely wannabe who takes a precarious route to internet fame.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Harley Quinn’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Season 3?

Harley Quinn is back, baby! And we don’t want you to miss a minute of its triumphant return. HBO Max‘s original adult-animated comedy series is delivering a Season 3 packed with drama, sex, blood, a James Gunn cameo, and even some new characters. Fresh off their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour” (a more edgy version of a honeymoon), Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham where they’ll undoubtedly stir up more trouble.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Shepard
Person
Carly Pope
Person
Bailee Madison
Person
Lea Salonga
Person
Sharon Leal
Decider.com

‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Goes on Awkward Date with Former ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant

I can’t tell what was more awkward to watch — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke trying to have any sort of conversation with newcomer Diana Jenkins or Stracke going on a date with former Jeopardy! contestant Sanjit Das. If I had to choose, I would have to go with the date, which happened on last night’s (July 27) RHOBH episode, though fans were quick to approve of her fling because of his quiz show past.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

When Will ‘Riverdale’ Season 7 Premiere on The CW?

We’re going to keep this article spoiler-free, but the season finale of Riverdale was… wild. The good news? The series has been renewed for a seventh season! The bad news? Season 7 will be the final installment of the beloved CW favorite. If you have yet to experience...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘DC League of Super Pets’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

You all know the story of Superman, now it’s time to hear the story of Superman’s dog, in DC League of Super-Pets, opening in theaters this weekend. Based on the DC Comics superhero team, the Legion of Super-Pets, this new animated movie for children brings some much-needed levity to the DC Extended Universe. Dwayne Johnson—who will also be joining the DCEU as Black Adam this year—stars as the voice of Superman’s trusty dog Krypto. When the Justice League is captured by Lulu and Lex Luthor, it’s up to Krypto and his team of super-powered shelter animals to save the day.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Hbo#Pll
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Uncoupled’ On Netflix, Where Neil Patrick Harris Is A Man Starting Over After Being Dumped By His Longtime Partner

We’re unabashed fans of Neil Patrick Harris, ever since he came back to peoples consciousnesses as a tweaked version of himself in Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle and cemented during his nine years as Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother. His presence in a project often elevates it, because of his ability to seamlessly marry the funny and emotional. In a new Netflix series, NPH plays a middle-aged man who finds himself suddenly single after a 17-year relationship.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ On HBO Max, A ‘PLL’ Reboot Where “A” Torments A New Generation Of Liars

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is definitely related to the original PLL series, which ran on ABC Family/Freeform from 2010-17. But there doesn’t seem to be a ton of connections to the original series except for one big one: A. You remember A: A hulking dude in a jumpsuit who seems to be adept with a sharp blade? He/she is back, tormenting a new set of high school girls — and this time, their mothers have reason to fear, too.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Resurrection’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Rebecca Hall is standing up and fighting back in Resurrection, a new psychological thriller opening in movie theaters this weekend. Resurrection, which first premiered in January at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, stars Hall as a woman named Margaret, who finds herself confronted by her abusive ex-boyfriend, David (played by Tim Roth), after twenty-two years. But this time, Margaret has a daughter she is determined to protect, and she won’t let herself be abused so easily.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Mia Isaac From ‘Not Okay’ and ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ Is Having A Breakout Year

Last year, Mia Isaac had never been in a feature film. Now, at 18, the young actor has delivered two buzzy performances as a lead in two different movies—Amazon’s Don’t Make Me Go and Hulu’s Not Okay, released less than a month apart—and will soon be headlining a Hulu series produced by Oprah Winfrey. To say that Isaacs is having a moment would be an understatement.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Keep Breathing’ On Netflix, About A Woman Surviving A Plane Crash While Dealing With Her Past

Melissa Barrera’s profile has been on the rise for the past few years, ever since she was cast as one of the leads on the Starz series Vida. Since that show debuted in 2018, she has been in the Scream franchise and the film version of In The Heights. In all of those projects, it was hard to take our eyes off her when she was on screen. In her latest project, Barrera will basically be on screen most of the time, and much of the time she’ll be by herself. Can she handle such a daunting acting assignment? KEEP BREATHING: STREAM IT OR...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Episode 1 Recap: “Spirit Week”

When Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was announced, I heard a common refrain: why? After all, its predecessor has only been off the air for five short years, and there’s certainly no shortage of new teen dramas for fans to sink their teeth into. But the IP gods must be satiated, and creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and Lindsay Calhoon Bring (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) have the good sense to fully lean into the horror that the original series flirted with but never quite fully embraced. This is slasher Pretty Little Liars, and rather than hinging on a friend’s disappearance, it centers on five girls whose mothers were somehow involved in the very public suicide of Angela Waters (Stranger Things’ Gabriella Pizzolo) 22 years earlier, during Gen Z’s favorite era: Y2K.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Doctor Strange’s’ Xochitl Gomez “So Happy” to Be Part of Marvel’s Wave of Female Heroes

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, super-powered teenager America Chavez possesses the incredibly unique ability to punch and stomp her way through the multiverse via star-shaped portals. While Xochitl Gomez doesn’t possess any super powers (that we’re aware of, at least), she did get a bit of an idea of what it’s like to leap into an alternate reality when she took on the role of America. Being in a Marvel movie is a big deal, especially when you’re playing a fan-favorite character who’s headlined her own series and is a member of the coolest Avengers team. All of this is pretty major for Gomez, a 16-year-old who went from playing the outgoing activist Dawn Schafer on Netflix’s acclaimed Baby-Sitters Club series to saving the multiverse with Doctor Strange in the blink of an eye.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘The View’ to Announce Meghan McCain’s Replacement: How To Watch Live

The View is preparing to unveil the show’s latest co-host, bringing an end to the lengthy search for Meghan McCain‘s replacement. The show shared on Twitter today that they plan to announce the latest official co-host later this week; the news comes after a year filled with guests battling it out beside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines at the Hot Topics table.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘PLL: Original Sin’ Episode 3 Recap: “Aftermath”

For as long as there have been teen shows, viewers have debated: How much do we actually want to see the adults in these kids’ lives? Part of the appeal of teen dramas is stepping into a world that thrums with the same high octane angst of adolescence, real world conventions be damned. Who cares if their parents are having relationship problems?! But ignoring the adults is impossible on PLL: Original Sin, whose central mystery is directly tied to generations of Millwood women and their darkest secrets. Episode 3 begins to strike a better balance between the old and the new,...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Zoey Deutch Delivers a Perfect Satire of Influencer Scams in Hulu’s ‘Not Okay’

The year is 2018, there is no pandemic in sight, and the hottest club in New York City is a Brooklyn loft where underpaid twenty-somethings type out under-edited lifestyle blogs. The Cut has just published its takedown of social media scammer Anna Delvy, and, in one year’s time, will publish its infamous “I Was Caroline Calloway” essay, in which a popular influencer was revealed to (mostly) be the work of a ghostwriter. It was a defining cultural moment for chronically online millennials, including the fictional chronically online millennial in the new satirical comedy, Not Okay, which began streaming on Hulu on Friday. It’s a biting satire that both takes aim at, and empathizes with, a generation shaped by social media narcissism, and it couldn’t be more spot-on.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 11 Premiere?

Ever since Better Call Saul first premiered, fans have wondered if we would ever see Walter White and Jesse Pinkman again. Will Vince GIlligan’s dark crime thriller ever fully appear in this world? Or will this legal drama always stay focused on Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) life before he became Saul Goodman? Now, with the premiere of the ominously titled “Breaking Bad”, it seems as though worlds are about to collide.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy