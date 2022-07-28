ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Things to Do in Daytona Beach With Kids

By TravelNowSmart
travelnowsmart.com
 4 days ago
travelnowsmart.com

westorlandonews.com

Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes

American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
MOUNT DORA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Walk of Faith Brings David Cruz to Flagler County

It’s a journey, viewed in it’s entirety, that brings to mind Pilgrim’s Progress. The story’s central character has captured national attention with his travels. He stops alongside the road, carrying only a plastic bag with sustenance discarded by others, and a backpack of clothing, flashing a peace sign as horns honk in passing and cars slow to a stop on busy highways for a chance to speak with him.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
THE VILLAGES, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Daytona condo pioneer dies at 104

Edwin W. Peck Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep early Monday, July 26, only a month after Peck Park was dedicated in Daytona Beach Shores in his honor. Mr. Peck, 104, was the pioneer of oceanfront condominiums in the Daytona Beach area, shaping the character of east Florida’s coastline. The area's tallest building bears his name.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
orlandoweekly.com

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022

With COVID-29 causing long shutdowns and inflation raising the cost of everything, the restaurant industry has been put through a ringer. Some restos finally decided to hang up their aprons this year. Here are all the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022. Belanger Bagels. 4339 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

ScionHealth Bringing New Specialty Hospital to Orlando

ScionHealth recently announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease space in the Upshot Medical Center at Mills Park in Orlando and operate a 64-bed long-term acute care hospital featuring an acute rehabilitation unit. ScionHealth’s hospital will be an anchor tenant at UMC, occupying one of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated. People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Keep your love alive at the Daytona Beach Bandshell

Love Alive and Fire and Ice, Heart and Pat Benatar tribute bands, will perform Friday, July 29, and Absolute Def Leppard and Absolute Queen, Def Leppard and Queen tribute bands, will perform Saturday, July 30, at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Both concerts start at 7:15 p.m. For the Sounds of...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

