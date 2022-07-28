Things to Do in Daytona Beach With Kids

travelnowsmart.com
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And CrimeEdgewater, FL
Seniors And Low-Income Shoppers Spend More As Coupons Move OnlineCadrene HeslopDebary, FL
Skydiving: Exhilaration Can Sometimes Turn Tragic!InyerselfDeland, FL
Where to see an Endangered Florida Scrub-Jay, One of the Smartest Birds on the Planet.L. CaneFlorida State
click orlando
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
flaglernewsweekly.com
History-Con Today at Daytona’s Museum of Arts & Sciences
By popular demand MOAS is now having two Florida History-Con events each year, featuring a winter and summer edition! Escape the heat and join us at the Museum of Arts & Sciences for a great lineup of Florida history presenters. Free for members or with paid museum admission. Location: Museum...
35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford
Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
I grew up in Orlando, Florida. Here's 7 things tourists should know before vacationing in the Sunshine State.
Florida's amusement parks are always fun, but according to Insider's reporter, locals advise going off the grid to get more bang for your buck.
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
westorlandonews.com
Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes
American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
fox35orlando.com
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Walk of Faith Brings David Cruz to Flagler County
It’s a journey, viewed in it’s entirety, that brings to mind Pilgrim’s Progress. The story’s central character has captured national attention with his travels. He stops alongside the road, carrying only a plastic bag with sustenance discarded by others, and a backpack of clothing, flashing a peace sign as horns honk in passing and cars slow to a stop on busy highways for a chance to speak with him.
click orlando
‘It was so fast:’ Shark bites Oviedo teen during family trip to Florida Keys
OVIEDO, Fla. – Fischer Hricko, 13, of Oviedo, and his family went on vacation Wednesday to the Florida Keys — where he suffered an unexpected shark bite while lobstering. Bringing their boat down during lobster season is a family tradition, but this year, the family had an unexpected experience.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
90% of human skeleton found at Florida gated community, officials say
Officials in Flagler County said that the excavation of a construction site in Palm Coast, where human remains were found, finished Saturday.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Daytona condo pioneer dies at 104
Edwin W. Peck Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep early Monday, July 26, only a month after Peck Park was dedicated in Daytona Beach Shores in his honor. Mr. Peck, 104, was the pioneer of oceanfront condominiums in the Daytona Beach area, shaping the character of east Florida’s coastline. The area's tallest building bears his name.
orlandoweekly.com
These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
With COVID-29 causing long shutdowns and inflation raising the cost of everything, the restaurant industry has been put through a ringer. Some restos finally decided to hang up their aprons this year. Here are all the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022. Belanger Bagels. 4339 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL...
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
westorlandonews.com
ScionHealth Bringing New Specialty Hospital to Orlando
ScionHealth recently announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease space in the Upshot Medical Center at Mills Park in Orlando and operate a 64-bed long-term acute care hospital featuring an acute rehabilitation unit. ScionHealth’s hospital will be an anchor tenant at UMC, occupying one of...
click orlando
Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
fox35orlando.com
'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated. People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Keep your love alive at the Daytona Beach Bandshell
Love Alive and Fire and Ice, Heart and Pat Benatar tribute bands, will perform Friday, July 29, and Absolute Def Leppard and Absolute Queen, Def Leppard and Queen tribute bands, will perform Saturday, July 30, at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Both concerts start at 7:15 p.m. For the Sounds of...
Sanford businesses celebrate ‘Christmas in July’ to help boost sales
SANFORD, Fla. — Christmas has come early for small businesses in Sanford. The city held a “Christmas in July” event to bring people downtown. The event is meant to bring people to businesses they’ve never visited. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Shoppers were...
