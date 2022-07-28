20 Best Restaurants in Mystic, CT for 2022 (Top Eats!)

travelnowsmart.com
Time Out Global
Fiamma is a new farmhouse-style restaurant in Capella that spotlights traditional Italian recipes
For a restaurant that’s housed in Capella Singapore, one of Sentosa’s finest beachside resorts, Fiamma isn’t at all what it appears. A chef with a three Michelin-starred restaurant (Mirazur, France) under his belt helms this new Italian kitchen but Chef Mauro Colagreco doesn’t seem to be taking it all too seriously. In a good way, that is – they’ve bid a parting ciao to starched white tablecloths and formal cutlery lineup.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Herby Yogurt Sauce
Stir together yogurt, shallot, salt, and lemon zest in a medium bowl. Measure 1 cup of the mixture into a large ziplock plastic bag. Cover and refrigerate remaining 1/2 cup yogurt mixture until ready to use. Add lamb chops to ziplock bag; seal bag, and turn to coat lamb in sauce. Let marinate in refrigerator at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.
Dolma, moussaka, and koftas: Aleksandar Taralezhkov’s summer courgette recipes
You say zucchini; I say courgettes (or tikvichka in Bulgarian). In the Balkans, at the height of summer, we cherish this often-understated vegetable for its lightness. They are the gift that keeps on giving, growing abundantly. I am particularly keen on its ability to both pack serious flavour on its own and to allow other ingredients to shine. As a rule, courgettes are good friends with yoghurt, garlic and dill, which complement them beautifully. These two recipes both bring fond memories of family. Nostalgia aside, they are also extremely quick and easy.
The Tragic Death Of Mexican Cookbook Author Diana Kennedy
The world lost a culinary giant this weekend: In a tweet on Sunday, the government of Mexico shared that author, advocate, and documentarian of Mexican cuisine Diana Kennedy passed away in her sleep at her home. She was 99. Los Angeles Times shares that Kennedy did for Mexican food what Julia Child did for French food, teaching Americans and the world about Mexico's authentic cuisine and ingredients. "She was the first person to write in English about the diversity of Mexican food," her friend chef Gabriela Cámara said. "So she deserves that honor." Chef José Andrés (via YouTube) even called her an "Indiana Jones of food."
Chef Mario Nichols is Serving Southern Flavor at The Jonas Brothers’ New Las Vegas Restaurant
Las Vegas is known for its casinos, live shows, exotic nightlife, and world-class restaurants like Spago by Wolfgang Puck and Din Tai Fung at the ARIA Resort & Casino. Now, visitors have one more reason to flock to the City of Sin: authentic Southern-style cuisine. In June, Denise and Kevin...
Coconut curry and peppered tofu: Riaz Phillips’ vegan Jamaican recipes
There’s lots I crave about Jamaican food, beyond jerk and curried meat. At cook shops, tucked away in shopping plazas, on highway roadsides and up in the hills, the Rastafari and Seventh-Day Adventists alike serve a rotating daily feast of plant-based dishes that celebrate the island’s fresh produce, from leafy greens to starchy roots and bright fruits, combined with local herbs and spices.
This is how professional chefs make cheesecake
If you want to celebrate National Cheesecake Day in style, do as the professionals do with one of these recipes from London chophouse Blacklock (as pro at cheesecakes as they are at grilled meat, apparently); Kudu Collective, the family-run South African-inspired restaurants in Peckham; and the Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks.White chocolate cheesecakeBy: BlacklockMakes: Enough for 10Ingredients:100g creme fraiche275g Philadelphia cream cheese500ml double cream260g white chocolate buttons250g McVities digestive biscuits150g unsalted butterWhite chocolate bar, grated into large curlsMethod:1. In a mixing bowl, beat the cream cheeses together until soft. In a second mixing bowl, semi whip the double cream and then...
Pati Jinich's Shrimp & Cheese Soft Tacos
"Tacos gobernador de camarón, or governor shrimp tacos, are a cross between a taco and a quesadilla," says the chef and author of Treasures of the Mexican Table. "They are irresistibly delicious and messy, and the cheese creates an inviting crust as it melts."
Sheldon Simeon's Teriyaki Barbecue Chicken
"The flavors of this Japanese-rooted dish are deeply ingrained in the local Hawaiian palate," says the Top Chef alum and author of Cook Real Hawai'i. "Stroll through any park or beach on the weekends, and you'll be hit by its intoxicating, smoky aroma wafting from the portable hibachis." Step 1Place...
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
