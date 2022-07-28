See Why Cloud Peak is a Top 10 Wyoming Mountain Trail

k2radio.com
Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Idaho fire claims two – is out of control
The out-of-control Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho which started one week ago grew by 3,491 acres yesterday for a total of 32,330 acres and has now claimed two lives. Two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died Thursday when their chopper crashed into the Salmon River, according to Bridger-Teton’s Mary Cernicek who is currently working fire information on the blaze.
Huge Wildfire Near This Idaho Town Burned More Than 1,200 Acres
Around 11 pm Sunday night, citizens of Lewiston woke up to a truly terrifying sight. From their own backyards, they watched as a new wildfire ripped through more than 1,200 acres of land, near the Clearwater River Casino. According to a local who witnessed the fire igniting, there were a...
Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers
It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
Famous Teton grizzly bear killed
One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items
When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River
For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. "Give me a call when you get this!" he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.Minutes later, the park service confirmed their worst fear: smallmouth bass had in fact been found and were likely reproducing in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.They may be a beloved sport fish, but smallmouth bass feast on humpback chub, an...
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
US News and World Report
Drought, Irrigation Expected to Drain 2 Colorado Reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
Miranda Lambert Posts Incredible Photos from Montana Adventure: ‘Best Summer Ever’
This summer, country superstar Miranda Lambert has enjoyed an epic vacation across the American West, visiting Wyoming, Utah, and now Montana. A few weeks ago, Lambert took to Instagram to share the news about her road trip. She’s traveling with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and their two friends Gwen Sebastian and Louis Newman.
‘Yellowstone’: New Season 5 Filming Location Revealed
“Yellowstone” is really ramping up filming for season 5. It’s reported that the show will move filming to a new location in Western Montana. The series is introducing a new location in Ravalli County, Montana. Notably, Ravalli County contains the town of Darby, where Chief Joseph Ranch is located.
The story behind Midway’s unfinished mansion
MIDWAY, Utah — A massive 22,000-square-foot mansion between Heber City and Midway has been unfinished for more than five years. The home is a bit of an eyesore in the […]
Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during severe storm
Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during the severe storm that rolled through Colorado on Wednesday night. The storm hit one neighborhood in Estes Park, trapping cars in the street and leaving standing water. The hail was so deep the city used heavy equipment to clear the street. A number of basements also flooded. The storm caused damage in other parts of the state, including flash flooding and hail damage to homes, businesses and vehicles. On Thursday, the First Alert Meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day because of the danger of flash flooding from severe storms. There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon could be forced to close if thunderstorms move near the Grizzly Creek scar. For Denver and the Front Range, the best chance for thunderstorms producing heavy rain and possible street flooding on Thursday will be after noon and before midnight.
'Extremely Grateful' Dog Rescued from Colorado Mountain Hike
After getting dog-tired during a hike in Manitou Springs, Colorado, Roland the pup needed a helping hand. According to El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR), the nonprofit's volunteer rescuers received a call about a dog in need on Sunday. "Our team was called out early this morning to help...
Denver Weather: Incoming Heavy Downpours Prompts First Alert Weather Day
Slow moving thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding to southwest Colorado on Wednesday followed by Denver and the Front Range on Thursday.The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will experience an unusual summer day on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms generally waiting until after 9pm instead of arriving in the afternoon. Overnight thunder is uncommon in the metro area but it will be possible Wednesday night.Prior to the rain eventually reaching the urban corridor, southwest Colorado will get hit with heavy downpours during the day on Wednesday. There is a Flood Watch in effect from...
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!
Crumbl Cookies sign hangs on the soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies space -Optopolis. If you've visited the Frontier Mall recently and passed by the northwest mall entry, you may have noticed a new sign at the former AT&T space!
