Watch: Recap of Rams' first 4 days of training camp

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
One portion of Rams training camp is in the books already after the team wrapped up its first four days of practices, which were closed to the public. Fans will get a look at their favorite players starting on Friday when practices open at UC Irvine and the pads go on for the first time.

But before the Rams ramp up the intensity and the competition heats up, they shared a quick look back on the first four days of camp with a quick recap video. It includes highlights from practice and quotes from Sean McVay and other players, catching you up on some of the action from the start of camp.

Some of the key things to know from this week of camp is that Derion Kendrick has stood out, Allen Robinson made a strong first impression, Coleman Shelton is getting reps at right guard and Bobby Wagner is taking the reins as the defensive signal caller.

And the action will only intensify from here.

The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
