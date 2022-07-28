New Jersey Man Busted At Newark Airport With Gun Parts Concealed In His Luggage

thelakewoodscoop.com
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Man robs off-duty NYPD cop at gunpoint, steals firearm, police ID
An off-duty NYPD officer was robbed of his gun and police identification in the Bronx early Wednesday.
Man tracks down stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, gets beaten up as same thieves rob him again
Two thieves beat up a man whose motorcycle they stole after he used Apple AirTag to find it and tried to take it back, police announced Sunday.
NJ police use DNA collected from every baby born in the state for investigations: lawsuit
New Jersey police used blood samples taken from babies to investigate the crimes of family members, according to a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender and the New Jersey Monitor.
Caught on camera: Gun fight erupts on streets of Astoria
NEW YORK -- A gun fight in Queens was caught on camera.It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on First Street in Astoria.Police say an argument between three people turned violent.In the video, you can see two of the three men firing at each other.One man was hit in the stomach. His condition is not known.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
VIDEO: Gunmen on Citi Bikes target man on Manhattan street
Two gunmen on Citi Bikes unleashed a hail of bullets on a man walking down a Harlem street, police said Friday as they released video of the shooting.
Ice-T opening recreational cannabis dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Rapper and actor Ice-T is getting into the cannabis business.The hip-hop star and New Jersey native will be opening a recreational cannabis dispensary in his home state with a business partner.State officials gave them a green light for a license to open a dispensary in Jersey City.They plan to open the 5,000 square foot shop this fall.New Jersey launched legalized marijuana sales back in April. Over a dozen dispensaries have since opened.
