ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Most of the Recommendations of the Blue-Green Algae Task Force Have Not Been Implemented

By WQCS
wqcs.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wqcs.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
islandernews.com

Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida

There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

New Florida Blue Medicare program could help bring down opioid deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Blue Medicare is rolling out a new program that will help to reduce overdose deaths and educate our community about that safe use of opioids. Opioid related medical emergencies are a growing and consistent problem here across the state, including Jacksonville. Jacksonville Fire Rescue was dispatched to almost 5,000 suspected opioid-related emergencies in 2021. The number was about the same for 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Algae#Florida Water#Algae Blooms#Blue Green
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August

Andrew Was The First Named Storm In August, 1992. A Quiet July Means Nothing… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but to those enjoying their first year as South Florida residents after moving from other parts of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

School districts struggle to inform public on proposed tax — without spending tax dollars

South Florida school districts want voters to approve a tax for teacher pay and security, but they aren’t legally allowed to say that. So they are often walking a legal tightrope to inform the public about their initiatives while still staying on the right side of the law. The Palm Beach County School Board agreed July 20 to pay a political consulting firm nearly $400,000 to promote a tax ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Elite Daily

These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked

Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
click orlando

Deadline nears for state Homeowner Assistance Program

ORLANDO, Fla. – At the strike of midnight Saturday, the Department of Economic Opportunity’s successful Homeowner Assistance Program will stop accepting new registrations from Florida homeowners seeking financial help. Adam Callaway, the DEO’s deputy secretary of strategic business development, told News 6 that the HALF program, which started...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Honoring a law enforcement officer who left Chicago to serve in Florida

This past week, I joined law enforcement leaders from across our state at the 2022 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference. It’s always an honor to address the brave men and women of Florida law enforcement. While speaking to these heroes, I highlighted our efforts to recruit qualified officers from across the nation to join our state’s ranks.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Florida Gas Prices Drop Below $4 a Gallon, the Lowest Since March

Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida gas prices plummeted an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, continuing what is now a 7-week streak of declines. On Sunday, the state average for regular unleaded was $3.93 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since March 5th. The...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy