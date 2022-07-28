Most of the Recommendations of the Blue-Green Algae Task Force Have Not Been Implemented

www.wqcs.org
Related
wtxl.com
Harmful bacteria prompt officials to issue 'no swim' advisory for multiple Florida beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Harmful bacteria prompts Florida health officials to issue a "no swim" advisory for multiple beaches. "The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, July 25 was outside acceptable limits," the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County said in a news release.
click orlando
Supply chain issues could keep some Florida neighborhoods without power for months after a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. – As hurricane season hits its peak, Florida’s top emergency manager is warning of the potential for major electrical problems after a storm hits. “We’re in an area of which supply chain issues are becoming more and more of a problem,” Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said.
South Florida doctor recommends new COVID-19 vaccine booster this fall
The White House is planning to roll out a new COVID-19 vaccine booster this fall to protect against the highly contagious omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
Over 1 million gators live in Florida: Here's how to stay safe if you see one
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife estimate there are 1.3 million alligators that call the Sunshine State their home. Although alligator attacks on humans are rare, it's still very important to take certain precautions if one crosses your path. FWC says to keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Aquarium Hosts Monthly Beach Cleanups on Free Admission Days
St. Lucie County - Sunday July 31, 2022: To help combat unwanted litter in our waterways, the Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit staff will host monthly beach cleanups on South Causeway Beach during free admission days into the St. Lucie County Aquarium, which are held on the first Tuesday of each month.
Deaths from COVID-19 in Florida take off amid undercounted cases in BA.5 surge
Support local journalism. Become an all-access digital subscriber to any of our Florida publications. Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths in the past two weeks than it has in months. The state's death toll climbed by an average of 452 each week from July 15 through Friday, Florida Department of Health...
islandernews.com
Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida
There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
New Florida Blue Medicare program could help bring down opioid deaths
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Blue Medicare is rolling out a new program that will help to reduce overdose deaths and educate our community about that safe use of opioids. Opioid related medical emergencies are a growing and consistent problem here across the state, including Jacksonville. Jacksonville Fire Rescue was dispatched to almost 5,000 suspected opioid-related emergencies in 2021. The number was about the same for 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
phillyvoice.com
As ‘COVID Refugees’ leave Florida, renters could start to see price relief
The U.S. housing market slowdown in 2022 may be chipping away at some of the trends that took hold during the first two years of the pandemic. That could be good news for renters in Florida, who have seen the cost of apartments skyrocket due to migrating remote workers who wanted to set up shop in more appealing locations.
HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August
Andrew Was The First Named Storm In August, 1992. A Quiet July Means Nothing… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but to those enjoying their first year as South Florida residents after moving from other parts of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
School districts struggle to inform public on proposed tax — without spending tax dollars
South Florida school districts want voters to approve a tax for teacher pay and security, but they aren’t legally allowed to say that. So they are often walking a legal tightrope to inform the public about their initiatives while still staying on the right side of the law. The Palm Beach County School Board agreed July 20 to pay a political consulting firm nearly $400,000 to promote a tax ...
Elite Daily
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Deadline nears for state Homeowner Assistance Program
ORLANDO, Fla. – At the strike of midnight Saturday, the Department of Economic Opportunity’s successful Homeowner Assistance Program will stop accepting new registrations from Florida homeowners seeking financial help. Adam Callaway, the DEO’s deputy secretary of strategic business development, told News 6 that the HALF program, which started...
New plan to keep insurers afloat increases risk of ‘hurricane tax’ for all Floridians
You could be on the hook for bailing out private insurance companies by paying higher rates thanks to a new plan unveiled by Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation. The plan calls for Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort, to provide reinsurance to private providers in the event they face insolvency.
villages-news.com
Honoring a law enforcement officer who left Chicago to serve in Florida
This past week, I joined law enforcement leaders from across our state at the 2022 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference. It’s always an honor to address the brave men and women of Florida law enforcement. While speaking to these heroes, I highlighted our efforts to recruit qualified officers from across the nation to join our state’s ranks.
wqcs.org
Florida Gas Prices Drop Below $4 a Gallon, the Lowest Since March
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida gas prices plummeted an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, continuing what is now a 7-week streak of declines. On Sunday, the state average for regular unleaded was $3.93 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since March 5th. The...
WESH
Family, health officials give update on Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — People across the country are praying for a 13-year-old Florida boybattling a brain-eating amoeba following a trip to Port Charlotte Beach. Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family visited Port Charlotte Beach on July 1. According to a GoFundMe page, the water in Port Charlotte is "brackish," meaning it is a mixture of river water and seawater.
The Saharan dust is here, here’s how it will affect Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The first round of Saharan dust has moved in from the Atlantic Ocean. For us here in Central Florida, the dust means we will experience drier and hotter weather. Our storm chance is down to 20% while our temperatures will climb into the middle and upper...
Two direct payments worth $450 and $1000 on the way to some in Florida
Florida has been sending out direct payments to needy families and first responders as inflation hurts the buying power of consumers across the country.
NBC Miami
Here Are the Brightline Crossings With the Most Accidents in South Florida
South Florida’s Brightline rail line has been reported as one of the most dangerous in the country, striking cars and pedestrians dozens of times in recent years after they move on to railroad tracks, according to a federal database. The train runs on the track owned by the Florida...
Comments / 0