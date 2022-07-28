The wicked story of ‘clean’ wind energy and raptors

www.deseret.com
One Green Planet
For the First Time Ever, United States Produced More Power from Wind and Solar Than Nuclear
The United States officially produced more power from wind and solar than nuclear for the first time. In April of this year, sustainable wind and solar energy sources produced 17.96 percent more electricity than nuclear power plants, setting a record in the U.S. Source: CNBC/Youtube. The surge in the wind...
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
The Gas Industry Is Pumping Money Into A Tiny Local Race To Crush A Climate Champion
Alex Ramel took the lead on electrifying buildings in Washington state — and fossil fuel interests want to make an example of him.
Why hasn’t Henry Ford’s ideal power grid become a reality?
Scientists knew about carbon emissions-induced climate change long before global warming and rising seas began to afflict our planet. Alarms were sounded by many, among them industrialist Henry Ford. In a July 1922 essay for Popular Science, “How Power Will Set Men Free,” Henry Ford was already promoting an alternative electric-power vision for America. His advocacy for clean power and an end to coal would tee off a debate that has simmered for more than a hundred years. Some of his power predictions and proposals were not quite on the mark, but his vision is worth assessing.
Solar is the cheapest power, and a literal light-bulb moment showed us we can cut costs and emissions even further
Recent extreme weather events have underscored the need to cut the CO₂ emissions that are driving up global temperatures. This requires a rapid transition of the energy economy to renewable energy sources, the cheapest being solar photovoltaics (PV). And our newly published research points to a way we can drive down costs of the shift even further using cheaper forms of silicon for highly efficient solar panels. Australia has been leading the way with solar PV installations, but our solar energy journey is just beginning. This year, humanity hit a milestone of 1 terawatt (TW) – 1 million × 1 million...
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
Cities in Germany are limiting heating and turning off spotlights to save natural gas as Russia slashes fuel supply
German capital Berlin is turning off 1,400 spotlights highlighting historic monuments and buildings. Munich and Hanover are taking similar steps, including limiting heating ahead of winter. Germany is facing an energy crisis as major supplier Russia has cut natural-gas supply. Cities in Germany are turning off the lights and heating...
scitechdaily.com
World’s Most Durable Hydrogen Fuel Cell Paves Way for Wider Application of Green Energy
A new hydrogen fuel cell has been developed by scientists at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Not only is it the world’s most durable[1] to date, but it is also more cost-effective, paving the way for a wider application of green energy in the pursuit of a carbon-neutral world.
Oil and gas firms reap ‘obscene’ profits as desperate families seek crisis support for energy bills
Europe’s biggest oil and gas companies have been accused of exploiting a deepening energy crisis after passing billions in profits to shareholders while ordinary households face further “disastrous” rises to bills. The day after experts warned that average bills could hit £3,800 a year by January, plunging millions more people into fuel poverty, Shell and Total both posted record earnings for the second quarter in a row.It came as Citizens Advice said the number of people reporting that they cannot afford to top up their energy meters had trebled in July compared with the same time last year. The...
California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming
The McKinney Fire burning in California near the Oregon border has forced firefighters to fall back into defensive positions to protect homes and property while forecasters fear another massive heat wave may be forming. The fire exploded in size over the weekend, from 1 mile to 62 square miles in just 24 hours. While the West is experiencing more fires flaring up, erratic weather threatens to bring dry thunderstorms with dangerous lighting but little to no rain.July 31, 2022.
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps Ahead
Wärtsilä negotiated terms with Clearway Energy Group to provide energy storage systems to maximize solar facilities' effectiveness. Despite gaining energy storage systems, could the unknown impact of a solar cyberattack overshadow the usefulness? [i]
A new "floating carpet" of solar panels is coming to the North Sea
In sustainability news, a new project to create a "floating carpet" of solar panels in the North Sea has just been announced. As part of a more extensive collaboration to create "floating solar parks," the German energy company RWE will invest in a pilot project to deploy floating solar technology in the North Sea.
Hidden Menace: Massive methane leaks speed up climate change
To the naked eye, the Mako Compressor Station outside the dusty West Texas crossroads of Lenorah appears unremarkable, similar to tens of thousands of oil and gas operations scattered throughout the oil-rich Permian Basin. What’s not visible through the chain-link fence is the plume of invisible gas, primarily methane, billowing from the gleaming white storage tanks up into the cloudless blue sky. The Mako station, owned by a subsidiary of West Texas Gas Inc., was observed releasing an estimated 870 kilograms of methane – an extraordinarily potent greenhouse gas — into the atmosphere each hour. That’s the equivalent of...
deseret.com
Western governors aim to harness geothermal ‘heat beneath our feet’
As incoming chairman of the Western Governors Association, Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has launched a bipartisan initiative that urges other Western states to utilize geothermal energy. “Geothermal energy is an opportunity to save people money, boost local economies and help us achieve 100% renewable energy in Colorado by 2040,”...
deseret.com
Opinion: How to make the Salt Lake International Airport family friendly
As I write, I’m seated on the outdoor observation deck at San Francisco International Airport. I’m waiting for a flight to Sydney, Australia, where I will be researching how flight patterns between Australia and Europe with an intermediate stop, something known as the “Kangaroo Route,” helped integrate Australia into the Asian economy. Many times, passengers stopping in places like Singapore decide to return for a vacation to the city where they had a stopover on the way to Europe.
Phys.org
'Inflation Reduction Act': What you need to know about major effort to fight climate change
For more than a decade, Congressional Democrats and a growing share of their political base have chased a dream: legislation to combat climate change, large enough to transform our society into one equipped to avert the worst catastrophes of a rapidly warming planet. On Wednesday the dream made a giant...
Fast Company
Park this electric car in the sun and it uses solar to give itself an extra charge
From a distance, the Sion looks like an ordinary black car. But when you walk closer to the new electric car from the Germany-based startup Sono Motors, you might notice solar cells covering the doors, hood, roof, and the rest of the surface—456 solar half-cells, to be exact. When...
CARS・
US House passes bills to address drought on the Colorado River, wildfire recovery
The U.S. House passed a sweeping drought and wildfire relief package Friday that authorizes funding for drought-relief efforts on the Colorado River, strengthens wildfire recovery efforts and upholds tribal water rights along the Arizona-California border. The measures, sponsored by Reps. Greg Stanton and Raúl Grijalva, both Arizona Democrats, are part...
