Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Reactions from Big Ten Media Days, talk on B1G expansion

By Steve Helwagen
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
247sports.com

247Sports

Kurelic: Ohio State recruiting; June 24-26 weekend; on flips and more…

1) As we come to the end of July and the start of August, things are about to switch from recruiting focus to football season and practice/fall camp taking center stage. But before that happens there is plenty to talk about on the recruiting front. Let’s begin with the June 24-26 Ohio State recruiting weekend which has drawn plenty of attention from the Buckeyes getting several important commitments to disappointment from some on the Front Row message board to one recruit mentioning it not being an organized weekend and a couple other things. I have been in contact with sources at Ohio State as well as in Georgia and Florida on this since many of the recruits on hand that weekend were from those two states and all of the uncommitted recruits that weekend were from the South.
247Sports

Dylan Edwards decommits from Kansas State

On Friday night, Dylan Edwards, a running back from Derby, Kansas who is widely considered one of the best players in the state of Kansas, announced he was de-committing from Kansas State. He announced his intentions on Twitter with the following message:. "At this moment I'd like to thank the...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Grad transfer DB offered; commitment set for Saturday

AUBURN, Alabama - One more addition to the roster this fall could be on the way. Visiting Auburn on Friday, former Jacksonville State cornerback Malik Feaster was offered by Auburn. Now a decision is set for Saturday. "Auburn is factoring in right now," Feaster said. "It’s a little bit stressful...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment

With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit

AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

2023 4-star SF Devin Royal puts Michigan State in final 3

After wrapping up the summer grassroots circuit at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Pickerington (Ohio) Central small forward Devin Royal has trimmed his list once again. Royal on Friday announced three finalists: Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. The four-star, top-100 swingman did not specify a commitment timeline. Of the...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

WATCH: Why WVU football will go over the projected win total in 2022

The time for talk is pretty much over now. Offseason conversations come to an end today when West Virginia practices for the first time in advance of the 2022 season. It's Neal Brown's fourth campaign in charge of the Mountaineers, and it's one that follows what he and others believe was a "productive offseason." He identified the need for various changes and then he went out and made the changes so that the Mountaineers are better on the field but also on the sideline.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Top247 2024 CB Omillio Agard drops his Top 10 schools

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep Top247 2024 cornerback Omillio Agard has 30 scholarship offers and Monday named his Top10. The blue-chipper tells 247Sports he’s focused on “Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Miami” moving forward. “I love everything...
