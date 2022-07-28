Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Reactions from Big Ten Media Days, talk on B1G expansion

247sports.com
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Kurelic: Ohio State recruiting; June 24-26 weekend; on flips and more…
1) As we come to the end of July and the start of August, things are about to switch from recruiting focus to football season and practice/fall camp taking center stage. But before that happens there is plenty to talk about on the recruiting front. Let’s begin with the June 24-26 Ohio State recruiting weekend which has drawn plenty of attention from the Buckeyes getting several important commitments to disappointment from some on the Front Row message board to one recruit mentioning it not being an organized weekend and a couple other things. I have been in contact with sources at Ohio State as well as in Georgia and Florida on this since many of the recruits on hand that weekend were from those two states and all of the uncommitted recruits that weekend were from the South.
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
Dylan Edwards decommits from Kansas State
On Friday night, Dylan Edwards, a running back from Derby, Kansas who is widely considered one of the best players in the state of Kansas, announced he was de-committing from Kansas State. He announced his intentions on Twitter with the following message:. "At this moment I'd like to thank the...
O-tackle staying in contact with Frye, can’t wait to get back to Ohio State
A huge and athletic offensive tackle is staying in contact with Justin Frye and can’t wait to get back to Ohio State.
Grad transfer DB offered; commitment set for Saturday
AUBURN, Alabama - One more addition to the roster this fall could be on the way. Visiting Auburn on Friday, former Jacksonville State cornerback Malik Feaster was offered by Auburn. Now a decision is set for Saturday. "Auburn is factoring in right now," Feaster said. "It’s a little bit stressful...
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
2023 guard Cameron Christie commits to Minnesota Gopher Basketball
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson has ended a relentless pursuit of Top 150 2023 prospect Cameron Christie with Christie’s commitment today. Christie was being pursued by Missouri, Northwestern, USC, Virginia, Cal and others but picked the Gophers who recruited him the hardest of all. Christie is a recruit who...
2024 FSU RB commit Davis talks Michigan State offer
Kameron Davis, a junior four-star running back from Albany (Ga.) Dougherty, committed to Florida State in February of 2021. Michigan State's running back coach, Effrem.
Evan Link commits to Michigan. What's next for Penn State?
Lions247 looks at what's next for Penn State on the recruiting trail after Evan Link's commitment to Michigan.
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Late Kick: Ohio State DC Jim Knowles is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the new defensive coordinator in Columbus is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
2023 4-star SF Devin Royal puts Michigan State in final 3
After wrapping up the summer grassroots circuit at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Pickerington (Ohio) Central small forward Devin Royal has trimmed his list once again. Royal on Friday announced three finalists: Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. The four-star, top-100 swingman did not specify a commitment timeline. Of the...
Mike Young has landed his second July pledge in three-star guard Jaydon Young
Mike Young landed his second pledge in the month of July. This evening, three-star guard Jaydon Young announced his commitment to Virginia Tech. “The coaching staff has been recruiting me since the beginning of my sophomore year,” Young said. “I got to learn a lot about them and I felt like the school was the best fit for me.”
WATCH: Why WVU football will go over the projected win total in 2022
The time for talk is pretty much over now. Offseason conversations come to an end today when West Virginia practices for the first time in advance of the 2022 season. It's Neal Brown's fourth campaign in charge of the Mountaineers, and it's one that follows what he and others believe was a "productive offseason." He identified the need for various changes and then he went out and made the changes so that the Mountaineers are better on the field but also on the sideline.
4-star guard DeShawn Harris-Smith discusses what stood out to him and his family on his Indiana official visit
Four-star class of 2023 guard DeShawn Harris-Smith talks with Peegs.com about his Indiana official visit, what his mom thought of IU, his conversations with coach Mike Woodson and the entire staff of the IU basketball program, as well as AD Scott Dolson and others.
Georgia football: 7 Bulldogs you shouldn’t forget about entering fall camp
Although this has been the shortest offseason ever for the Georgia Bulldogs, the time away from the sport has undoubtedly dragged on for a fanbase still celebrating its first national championship. The summer will reach an important milestone Thursday, when the start of fall camp signals the beginning of the end of another offseason.
Top247 2024 CB Omillio Agard drops his Top 10 schools
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep Top247 2024 cornerback Omillio Agard has 30 scholarship offers and Monday named his Top10. The blue-chipper tells 247Sports he’s focused on “Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Miami” moving forward. “I love everything...
