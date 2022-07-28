Five suspects are arrested in connection with theft of $80,000 worth of construction materials

Authorities arrested a man in Grand Terrace for possession of a large amount of narcotics in Grand Terrace on Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies investigating reports of a drug dealer making hand-to-hand sales on Grand Terrace Road and Canal Street. When they arrived, they found Ulises Solis Diaz, 40, and arrested him at the scene.He was found to have multiple active warrants and was in possession of 19 kilograms, or nearly 42 pounds of cocaine. Deputies also discovered a bag filled with a large amount of what they believe to be fentanyl pills, firearm ammunition and a "Slim Jim" burglary tool, which is often used in car burglaries. They were also able to learn that Diaz had another vehicle parked in the area. Inside of the second car, they found nearly 20 brick-shaped packages containing a white substance suspected to be cocaine. The estimated street value of the cocaine was around $700,00.Diaz was booked for possession of narcotics for sales and held on $2,050,000 bail.Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Deputy J. Holt of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (909) 387-3545,

GRAND TERRACE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO