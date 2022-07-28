Five suspects are arrested in connection with theft of $80,000 worth of construction materials

www.fontanaheraldnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
Mr. Fries Man Ontario: a creative new take on a classic food stapleEugene AdamsOntario, CA
University of La Verne Adds Online Master's Programs in Teaching, Public Administration, and Health AdministrationUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
burbankpd.org
Man Arrested For Theft Of Catalytic Converters
On July 29, 2022, at about 02:50 a.m., a Burbank Police Officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Buena Vista Street and Winona Avenue because the car did not have a front bumper or license plate, a violation of the California Vehicle Code. The officer spoke with the driver,...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Elderly store owner opens fire on would-be robber armed with rifle in Norco
NORCO, Calif. - The owner of a store that was targeted by would-be robbers turned the tables on one of the suspects by opening fire on him in Norco. Authorities said that at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, four male suspects in a black BMW SUV attempted to rob Norco Market & Liquor, located in the 2800 block of Clark Avenue.
SBSD deputies arrest drug dealer in possession of 19 kilos of cocaine in Grand Terrace
Authorities arrested a man in Grand Terrace for possession of a large amount of narcotics in Grand Terrace on Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies investigating reports of a drug dealer making hand-to-hand sales on Grand Terrace Road and Canal Street. When they arrived, they found Ulises Solis Diaz, 40, and arrested him at the scene.He was found to have multiple active warrants and was in possession of 19 kilograms, or nearly 42 pounds of cocaine. Deputies also discovered a bag filled with a large amount of what they believe to be fentanyl pills, firearm ammunition and a "Slim Jim" burglary tool, which is often used in car burglaries. They were also able to learn that Diaz had another vehicle parked in the area. Inside of the second car, they found nearly 20 brick-shaped packages containing a white substance suspected to be cocaine. The estimated street value of the cocaine was around $700,00.Diaz was booked for possession of narcotics for sales and held on $2,050,000 bail.Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Deputy J. Holt of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (909) 387-3545,
Man in custody after firing shots that led to closure of Hollywood Farmers' Market
A man was in custody after he was seen on video firing shots in the area of the popular Hollywood Farmers' Market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana Herald News
Deputes locate more than 40 pounds of suspected cocaine; man is arrested
Deputies investigated reported narcotics sales and located more than 40 pounds of suspected cocaine on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 6:17 p.m., deputies from Central Station contacted Ulises Solis Diaz, a 40-year-old Grand Terrace resident, who was found to have active warrants and was allegedly in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia. Diaz was subsequently placed under arrest.
Long Beach bar loses liquor license months after customer allegedly involved in deadly DUI crash
A Long Beach bar that allegedly served a customer before he plowed his truck into a home, killing a man and his young daughter, has lost its license.
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later
A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
foxla.com
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
IN THIS ARTICLE
z1077fm.com
SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY
A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
Corona police searching for armed man
Residents in Corona were briefly told to shelter in their homes while police searched for a wanted suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous. The search happened at two apartment complexes around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Police were searching the Deerwood apartment complex at 2215 Lakeside Place and the Marquessa apartment complex at […]
Corona police fire shots at man who reportedly pointed rifle at passing cars
A man fled the scene and remains on the loose after Corona police fired shots at him following reports he was pointing a rifle at passing cars.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reports of active shooter at Ontario Mills Mall ‘false,’ police chief says
Reports of an active shooter at the Ontario Mills Mall on Saturday evening turned out to be false, according to Chief Mike Lorenz of the Ontario Police Department. The Ontario Fire Department tweeted just before 7:30 p.m. that there were unconfirmed “reports of gun shots in the mall,” adding that multiple people were “reporting they […]
foxla.com
Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding
LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says
Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
Fontana Herald News
Woman allegedly attacks and injures deputy from Fontana Sheriff's Station
A woman allegedly attacked and injured a deputy from the Fontana Station before being arrested during an incident on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 3:03 p.m., the Sheriff's Department responded to a call for service in the 10400 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
2urbangirls.com
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
myrcns.com
Driver flees from Banning traffic stop, leading to double-fatal collision – Victims, 75 & 24, ID’d
BANNING, Calif., — Authorities have identified two men who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Banning Friday evening, July 29. Two other people were injured in the collision, which occurred at the E. Ramsey Street on-ramp to Interstate 10, near the Banning Municipal Airport, according to officials.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley
A police pursuit of a reportedly stolen car ended with the arrest of the driver in a Van Nuys parking structure on Sunday. The chase began in El Monte, west on the10 Freeway and onto the 101 Freeway. It was taken over by the California Highway Patrol, Officer Hector Figueroa said.
Comments / 6