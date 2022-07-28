www.fontanaheraldnews.com
Bloomington's new Ayala Park will open with community celebration on Aug. 6
Saturday, Aug. 6 is the day Bloomington has been waiting for, because the new Ayala Park will celebrate its grand opening starting at 9 a.m. The event will feature food trucks, games, face painting, a DJ, Veterans Monument dedication, a resource fair, and ribbon cutting. The first 500 persons to attend will receive a commemorative cooling towel.
More than 700 students receive school supplies during event in Fontana
More than 700 students received school supplies for the upcoming year during the annual Back to School Bash in Fontana on July 23. The event took place at Jack Bulik Park and was coordinated by Water of Life Community Church and CityLink. In addition to getting the items for school,...
City of Fontana: One more day until the Fontana Arts Festival!
Get ready for some great FOOD. With 7 different food and snack vendors, there are plenty of options to tame any appetite.🍗 🍕 🌽🍛. Details: (909) 349-6975 or https://t.co/XUlWilGFLf.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
Bear seen roaming residential neighborhood in east L.A. County
A black bear has some residents on edge after its been spotted roaming around neighborhoods in La Verne. Courtney Kerchner lives near the border of La Verne and Pomona and said she’s seen the bear on several occasions, last spotting it near the Pomona Metrolink station on Fulton Road. Kerchner said it was headed toward a […]
Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says
Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
z1077fm.com
SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY
A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
Police help reunite teen found alone at Shakey’s Pizza in Riverside with family
The Riverside Police Department announced the safe return an unaccompanied teenager to his family. The reunion was announced shortly after 8 p.m. “As of a few minutes ago, our new friend JC is being reunited with his family who lives nearby. Looks like JC snuck out for an adventure while dad was napping,” police said […]
Fontana's Center Stage Theater will close down for major renovations, city says
Fontana’s Center Stage Theater will close down in order to receive a big makeover, but when it reopens next year, the current operators of the city’s deluxe downtown venue will not be presenting any more shows there. Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti, who have been in charge of the...
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
WATCH: California Teen Gets Hand Stuck In Mall Escalator
'I don’t know how this happened.'
2urbangirls.com
Burning Treez Festival two-day event coming to Adelanto Plaza
ADELANTO, Calif. – The Burning Treez Festival will take over the Adelanto Stadium on August 27th with renowned hip hop and R&B artists gracing the stage, headlined by Ludacris, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, Too $hort, Kurupt, and other legendary lyricists. In the parking lot, the Raider Nation will...
foxla.com
Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding
LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
Reports of active shooter at Ontario Mills Mall ‘false,’ police chief says
Reports of an active shooter at the Ontario Mills Mall on Saturday evening turned out to be false, according to Chief Mike Lorenz of the Ontario Police Department. The Ontario Fire Department tweeted just before 7:30 p.m. that there were unconfirmed “reports of gun shots in the mall,” adding that multiple people were “reporting they […]
Ontario Mills mall shooting reports sees cops rush to CA scene before confirming false alarm
POLICE are en route to a shopping center in California due to reports of an active shooter in the area. It was later confirmed by police that the reports of a shooter at the Ontario Mills mall were false. “The Mall is safe,” tweeted Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz.
point2homes.com
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city
For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage is blocking traffic in the city of Beaumont. Police said the train is stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the city. ⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️There is a The post Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Another man gets a haircut on the Sixth Street Bridge as LAPD plans to step up enforcement
LOS ANGELES - The Sixth Street Bridge has seen its fair share of trouble since its reopening, and on Friday, another man got a haircut in the middle of the bridge. It's at least the second time a barber has illegally set up shop in the middle of the bridge. Cars slowed down Friday to try to capture a photo.
Fontana Herald News
Woman allegedly attacks and injures deputy from Fontana Sheriff's Station
A woman allegedly attacked and injured a deputy from the Fontana Station before being arrested during an incident on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 3:03 p.m., the Sheriff's Department responded to a call for service in the 10400 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
