ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

Bloomington's new Ayala Park will open with community celebration on Aug. 6

Saturday, Aug. 6 is the day Bloomington has been waiting for, because the new Ayala Park will celebrate its grand opening starting at 9 a.m. The event will feature food trucks, games, face painting, a DJ, Veterans Monument dedication, a resource fair, and ribbon cutting. The first 500 persons to attend will receive a commemorative cooling towel.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

More than 700 students receive school supplies during event in Fontana

More than 700 students received school supplies for the upcoming year during the annual Back to School Bash in Fontana on July 23. The event took place at Jack Bulik Park and was coordinated by Water of Life Community Church and CityLink. In addition to getting the items for school,...
FONTANA, CA
Secret LA

This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing

The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Fontana, CA
Government
Fontana, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Fontana, CA
KTLA

Bear seen roaming residential neighborhood in east L.A. County

A black bear has some residents on edge after its been spotted roaming around neighborhoods in La Verne. Courtney Kerchner lives near the border of La Verne and Pomona and said she’s seen the bear on several occasions, last spotting it near the Pomona Metrolink station on Fulton Road. Kerchner said it was headed toward a […]
LA VERNE, CA
KTLA

Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says

Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY

A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Romero
2urbangirls.com

Burning Treez Festival two-day event coming to Adelanto Plaza

ADELANTO, Calif. – The Burning Treez Festival will take over the Adelanto Stadium on August 27th with renowned hip hop and R&B artists gracing the stage, headlined by Ludacris, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, Too $hort, Kurupt, and other legendary lyricists. In the parking lot, the Raider Nation will...
ADELANTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Miller Park
foxla.com

Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding

LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
ORANGE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
foxla.com

VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
POMONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city

For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage is blocking traffic in the city of Beaumont. Police said the train is stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the city. ⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️There is a The post Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy