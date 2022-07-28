Nuggets' Michael Porter: Expected to be ready for season

www.cbssports.com
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usualBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Lone Tree police say shoplifting at Park Meadows drives crime increaseHeather Willard
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Parker weighs need to raise taxes in next decade to cover expensesNatasha Lovato
Related
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Inconsistent start to camp
Wilson has been up and down early in training camp, Andy Vasquez of NJ.com reports. Wilson completed 10 of 13 passes during 11-on-11 drills, but he threw two interceptions to go with his trio of touchdown passes in the session. Two of the three touchdowns were caught by Corey Davis, and the third went to rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson. Interceptions were an issue for Wilson early in his rookie season, but he didn't throw one over his final five starts after tossing 11 in his first eight. Taking care of the football will be a key part of Wilson's development in his second NFL season.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
CBS Sports
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Cron is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Cron started 13 straight games since missing two contests with a wrist injury in mid-July, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Connor Joe will shift to first base while Sam Hilliard enters the lineup and plays the outfield.
CBS Sports
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler is reportedly recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Dealing with hamstring injury
Dulcich (hamstring) will be worked back into practice slowly as he nurses an offseason hamstring injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Dulcich's injury Wednesday, "We want to make sure he can get a certain amount of work. That's why he's just going to be on the side a little bit, and we'll slowly work him back in." It's clear the team is exercising caution with the tight end as he gets back to full strength. Denver's coaching staff seems ready to allow Dulcich to compete for top billing at the position with holdover Albert Okwuegbunam. Once the rookie is fully healthy, his athleticism and ability to stretch the field could lead to his emergence as the starter.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia
Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Back from injured list
Perez (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. Perez was given an eight-week recovery timeline after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb June 24, but he'll instead rejoin the active roster after spending only five weeks on the IL. The 32-year-old appeared in three games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha this week, and he apparently showed enough to gain full clearance. Perez will bat third as the designated hitter in his first game back with the Royals.
CBS Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: MRI shows little knee damage
An MRI undergone Saturday revealed no structural damage in Williams' injured knee, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Williams suffered a minor non-contact injury during the Broncos' practice Saturday and he ultimately figures to miss only a few days, according to Klis. This is a good sign for the recently signed cornerback, who is expected to step into a starting role at slot cornerback after joining Denver on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Placed on bereavement list
Gibson was placed on the bereavement list Saturday. Gibson picked up his sixth win of the season Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings. Players are allowed to spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, so it's possible the the right-hander makes a start during the Phillies' road trip to Atlanta early next week.
Los Angeles Rams 2022 win total: Hard not to like the defending champs
Needless to say, things worked out for the Los Angeles Rams last season. They made the big move in the offseason to bring in quarterback Matt Stafford from Detroit, and it paid off in the form of a Super Bowl title. This offseason they have done their best to keep...
WR Gabe Davis primed to take on bigger role in Bills offense
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Gabe Davis still finds himself torn between the near future and the immediate past. As much as the Bills receiver prefers looking ahead to his long-awaited opportunity of becoming a full-time starter entering his third year, Davis can’t help but reflect on how last season ended with an emotional thud. The trouble he’s having is putting into perspective an AFC divisional playoff game in which Davis set an NFL postseason record by scoring four touchdowns receiving in a game where the Bills squandered a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of an eventual 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City. In one breath, he said: “Kind of already over it. You know, people bring it up to me all the time and kind of tired of hearing of it.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Royals' Bobby Witt: Returns to lineup
Witt (hamstring) is starting Saturday against the Yankees, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Witt sat out the last five games due to a hamstring issue, but he ramped up the intensity of his workouts Friday and will return to the lineup a day later. Over three games since the All-Star break, he's gone 4-for-11 with a homer, a double, four RBI, three runs and three stolen bases. The 22-year-old is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Heads to bench Sunday
Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta. Thomas started the past seven games and will take a seat after going 0-for-14 across Arizona's last four contests. Daulton Varsho will shift to center field while Buddy Kennedy steps into the lineup with Thomas on the bench.
CBS Sports
Reds' Brandon Drury: Not in Sunday's lineup
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles. The 29-year-old started the past 22 games and had an .827 OPS during that stretch. Drury will become a free agent during the offseason and is a popular trade target ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Donovan Solano will man third base Sunday for Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Leaves practice early with injury
Edwards left Saturday's practice early to undergo additional testing after evidently injuring his right arm, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Arthur Smith downplayed the injury following practice, but the fact Edwards is expected to undergo additional testing is at least worth monitoring. The former Raiders wide receiver has been working with the starting unit opposite Drake London as the team's No. 2 wideout to begin training camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Swipes bag in loss
Muncy went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rockies. Muncy has hit safely in five of his last six games, though he's now gone 18 contests without a multi-hit effort. His steal was his second of the year, matching his total from last season. The infielder continues to struggle at the plate with a .162/.310/.305 slash line, nine home runs, 31 RBI, 39 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple in 335 plate appearances. If the Dodgers elect to add a hitter before Tuesday's trade deadline, Muncy could soon find himself in a bench or platoon role.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Won't start Tuesday
Gibson (personal) won't start Tuesday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Gibson was placed on the bereavement list Saturday following the death of his grandmother, and he'll be away from the team longer than the minimum amount of time. The Phillies will have a bullpen game Tuesday, while it seems likely that Gibson will start at some point during the team's series against the Nationals next weekend.
Comments / 0