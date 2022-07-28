ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets' Michael Porter: Expected to be ready for season

CBS Sports
 4 days ago
www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Inconsistent start to camp

Wilson has been up and down early in training camp, Andy Vasquez of NJ.com reports. Wilson completed 10 of 13 passes during 11-on-11 drills, but he threw two interceptions to go with his trio of touchdown passes in the session. Two of the three touchdowns were caught by Corey Davis, and the third went to rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson. Interceptions were an issue for Wilson early in his rookie season, but he didn't throw one over his final five starts after tossing 11 in his first eight. Taking care of the football will be a key part of Wilson's development in his second NFL season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup

Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Steps out of lineup Sunday

Cron is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Cron started 13 straight games since missing two contests with a wrist injury in mid-July, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Connor Joe will shift to first base while Sam Hilliard enters the lineup and plays the outfield.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list

The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler is reportedly recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Basketball
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Sports

Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Dealing with hamstring injury

Dulcich (hamstring) will be worked back into practice slowly as he nurses an offseason hamstring injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Dulcich's injury Wednesday, "We want to make sure he can get a certain amount of work. That's why he's just going to be on the side a little bit, and we'll slowly work him back in." It's clear the team is exercising caution with the tight end as he gets back to full strength. Denver's coaching staff seems ready to allow Dulcich to compete for top billing at the position with holdover Albert Okwuegbunam. Once the rookie is fully healthy, his athleticism and ability to stretch the field could lead to his emergence as the starter.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia

Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Back from injured list

Perez (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. Perez was given an eight-week recovery timeline after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb June 24, but he'll instead rejoin the active roster after spending only five weeks on the IL. The 32-year-old appeared in three games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha this week, and he apparently showed enough to gain full clearance. Perez will bat third as the designated hitter in his first game back with the Royals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury

Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter
Person
Calvin Booth
CBS Sports

Broncos' K'Waun Williams: MRI shows little knee damage

An MRI undergone Saturday revealed no structural damage in Williams' injured knee, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Williams suffered a minor non-contact injury during the Broncos' practice Saturday and he ultimately figures to miss only a few days, according to Klis. This is a good sign for the recently signed cornerback, who is expected to step into a starting role at slot cornerback after joining Denver on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Placed on bereavement list

Gibson was placed on the bereavement list Saturday. Gibson picked up his sixth win of the season Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings. Players are allowed to spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, so it's possible the the right-hander makes a start during the Phillies' road trip to Atlanta early next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

WR Gabe Davis primed to take on bigger role in Bills offense

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Gabe Davis still finds himself torn between the near future and the immediate past. As much as the Bills receiver prefers looking ahead to his long-awaited opportunity of becoming a full-time starter entering his third year, Davis can’t help but reflect on how last season ended with an emotional thud. The trouble he’s having is putting into perspective an AFC divisional playoff game in which Davis set an NFL postseason record by scoring four touchdowns receiving in a game where the Bills squandered a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of an eventual 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City. In one breath, he said: “Kind of already over it. You know, people bring it up to me all the time and kind of tired of hearing of it.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Overwork#Lumbar#Hoops Wire
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Returns to lineup

Witt (hamstring) is starting Saturday against the Yankees, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Witt sat out the last five games due to a hamstring issue, but he ramped up the intensity of his workouts Friday and will return to the lineup a day later. Over three games since the All-Star break, he's gone 4-for-11 with a homer, a double, four RBI, three runs and three stolen bases. The 22-year-old is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Heads to bench Sunday

Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta. Thomas started the past seven games and will take a seat after going 0-for-14 across Arizona's last four contests. Daulton Varsho will shift to center field while Buddy Kennedy steps into the lineup with Thomas on the bench.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Brandon Drury: Not in Sunday's lineup

Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles. The 29-year-old started the past 22 games and had an .827 OPS during that stretch. Drury will become a free agent during the offseason and is a popular trade target ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Donovan Solano will man third base Sunday for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Leaves practice early with injury

Edwards left Saturday's practice early to undergo additional testing after evidently injuring his right arm, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Arthur Smith downplayed the injury following practice, but the fact Edwards is expected to undergo additional testing is at least worth monitoring. The former Raiders wide receiver has been working with the starting unit opposite Drake London as the team's No. 2 wideout to begin training camp.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Swipes bag in loss

Muncy went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rockies. Muncy has hit safely in five of his last six games, though he's now gone 18 contests without a multi-hit effort. His steal was his second of the year, matching his total from last season. The infielder continues to struggle at the plate with a .162/.310/.305 slash line, nine home runs, 31 RBI, 39 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple in 335 plate appearances. If the Dodgers elect to add a hitter before Tuesday's trade deadline, Muncy could soon find himself in a bench or platoon role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings

Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Won't start Tuesday

Gibson (personal) won't start Tuesday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Gibson was placed on the bereavement list Saturday following the death of his grandmother, and he'll be away from the team longer than the minimum amount of time. The Phillies will have a bullpen game Tuesday, while it seems likely that Gibson will start at some point during the team's series against the Nationals next weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy