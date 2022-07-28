Ben Roethlisberger Vouches for Steelers to Sign Diontae Johnson

The former Steelers signal-caller called Diontae Johnson an unbelievable talent.

PITTSBURGH -- A cloud has hung over the first days of Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Diontae Johnson, the team's leading receiver, is in attendance, but not practicing while he negotiates with his employer for a contract extension. Johnson's rookie deal expires at the end of the year and he's hoping to be paid like some of the top players at his position, with a salary north of $20 million per year.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, once a teammate of Johnson's, criticized what he sees as a new generation of players who are less concerned about the team. Roethlisberger walked back his statements, saying that he knows there are more team-first players in the league than not.

He also praised Johnson, who he seemed to reference indirectly with his criticism of 'me-first' players. Roethlisberger said he texted with Johnson recently, calling him 'an unbelievable football player'. Roethlisberger added that he thinks Johnson deserves to be signed.

'I don't know if they're going to get something done,' He said . 'I know he probably wants something. I think he deserves a contract.'

