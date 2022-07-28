FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Family of soccer player killed after brawl during game in Oxnard speaks out

www.foxla.com
'His death was not an accident': Family of man killed in Southern California soccer fight seeks public's help
LOS ANGELES — The family of a man who died two weeks after he was injured in a melee at an Oxnard adult soccer league match is seeking the public's help in piecing together the brawl. Misael Sanchez, 29, was playing in the July 10 match at Oxnard High...
Family of victim who died following fight at soccer game in Oxnard looking for answers
The family of Misael Sanchez, who died after a fight broke out during a soccer game, is searching for answers. Sanchez died on Sunday, two weeks after the fight broke out during a soccer that was taking place at Oxnard High School. Sanchez fell to the ground and suffered cardiac arrest during the fight. He was rushed to a hospital but doctors told his family he would never regain consciousness. CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict spoke to Sanchez's loved ones on Thursday, who couldn't help but praise the life of Sanchez. He was the first in his family to go to college, earn a masters...
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
Family of man who died after Oxnard soccer game brawl demands justice, asks for public's help
A family is demanding justice for their loved one who died two weeks after he was assaulted during a fight involving players and spectators on a soccer field at Oxnard High School.
Man in custody after firing shots that led to closure of Hollywood Farmers' Market
A man was in custody after he was seen on video firing shots in the area of the popular Hollywood Farmers' Market.
3 hospitalized after hit-and-run crash involving Metro bus in Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A hit-and-run crash involving a Metro bus sent three people to the hospital overnight in Huntington Park, officials said. The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Monday when authorities said the driver behind the wheel of a silver Scion tC T-boned the Metro bus. The bus was traveling north on Pacific Boulevard when the hit-and-run driver reportedly ran a red light heading east on Clarendon Avenue, causing the bus driver to slam into a light pole.
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
Man shot in face in Thousand Oaks: Sheriff’s Office
A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the face in Thousand Oaks Saturday night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. as a dispute near Olsen Road, near the Sunset Hills Country Club, according to Capt. Cameron Henderson. Deputies found the man, whose name […]
False reports of active shooter at Westfield Culver City mall: Police
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Officials with the Culver City Police Department said the Westfield Culver City mall is safe, confirming that reports of shots fired and an active shooter are unfounded. Earlier Sunday, a man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, prompting its closure, was taken into...
Machete-wielding man who tried to rob family member arrested: Oxnard PD
OXNARD, Calif. - A machete-wielding man who was reportedly trying to rob a family member in Oxnard over the weekend has been arrested, according to police. It happened Sunday in the 5000 block of Perkins Road near Pleasant Valley Road just before 1 p.m. The suspect, 30-year-old Marcelino Erasmo-Galvez of...
Police: Homeless man arrested for murder at Santa Monica Main Library
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A homeless man was allegedly stabbed to death by another homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said Sunday. The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding
LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
John Winter Dead after DUI Hit-and-Run on Rose Avenue [Oxnard, CA]
Luiz Armando Ayala Arrested after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Rose Avenue. The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. near St. John’s Regional Medical Center, at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Tiesa Lane. According to reports, Winter was walking in the area near St. John’s Regional Medical Center, when he was...
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
LA County Sheriff deputies fired at by suspects in East LA
Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies returned fire towards a suspect in an orange shirt on Friday in City Terrace.The incident took place on the 4208 block of Fisher Street, near Eastern Avenue in City Terrace, where deputies responded to after receiving a call for an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect shot at the first arriving deputies. None of the deputies were hit and they shot back at the suspect. It's unclear at this moment if the suspect was hit, or if there is another suspect involved. LA County Sheriff deputies have set up a perimeter near Esteban Torres High School. The suspect is still on the loose. 'Sky2 was over the scene as deputies escorted people out of a home. It's unclear at this moment if there any victims as a result to this incident. After more than 10 minutes went by, the suspect eventually came out of a house and surrendered to authorities.There were no other suspects involved in this incident, according to CBSLA Aerial Reporter Desmond Shaw.
Homeless man shot in Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES - A man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section. The victim, a...
Carjacking suspect shot and killed by Pasadena Police
PASADENA, Calif. - Pasadena Police shot and killed an armed carjacking suspect at the end of a police chase Saturday morning in Pasadena, authorities said. Officers started pursuing the driver around 2:25 a.m. Saturday. The chase ended in the 600 block of North Lake Avenue, where the suspect was shot dead, the Pasadena Police Department reported.
The Need For Speed Meets Weed In Simi Valley
Simi Valley police say a stolen vehicle investigation uncovered an illegal marijuana grow. They say that investigators from VENCATT, the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force, were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation at "Exotic Motorsports Collision Center" at 4610 East Los Angeles Avenue when they smelled something funny. It was...
Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
Carson pastor accused of shooting LASD deputy won't face charges: DA
Carson pastor accused of shooting LASD deputy won't face charges: DA. A Carson pastor accused of shooting his son-in-law - a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department - during an alleged dispute at a Harbor City home will not be charged with a crime, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
