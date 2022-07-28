PHOTOS: Lady Tigers Basketball Camp

Jessie Marlene Daugherty died on July 27, 2022, after a short illness having achieved her 85th year. Jessie was born to the Rev. Earl and Lula Campbell in Texas County, Mo., near the Upton community, the fourth of seven children. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Jean Stilley, Bessie Campbell and Lavena Campbell; and a brother, Clifford Campbell. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Brown, and brother, Delbert Campbell. Also loving, surviving extended family members are in-laws, Erma Campbell, Elaine Campbell, Jerald Daugherty and Shirley Daugherty as well as a host of loved nieces and nephews.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO