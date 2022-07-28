PHOTOS: Lady Tigers Basketball Camp

houstonherald.com
Related
houstonherald.com
HHS Band announces ‘first pitch contest’ for Springfield Cardinals game in September
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston High School Band is sponsoring a “first pitch contest” as part of its September “Community Night” at the Springfield Cardinals. The band will perform the national anthem on Sept....
houstonherald.com
Back-to-school event for Houston students set for next week
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston School District will host a back-to-school event 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hiett Gymnasium. “School-A-Palooza” is a fun, resource-filled event to help kick off and celebrate going back to school.
houstonherald.com
HHS grad named patrol captain
A Houston High School alumnus has been promoted to captain in the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Lt. Jason M. Pace, assistant director of the Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, was elevated to captain and named director of that division on Aug. 1. Pace was appointed to...
houstonherald.com
JESSIE MARLENE DAUGHERTY
Jessie Marlene Daugherty died on July 27, 2022, after a short illness having achieved her 85th year. Jessie was born to the Rev. Earl and Lula Campbell in Texas County, Mo., near the Upton community, the fourth of seven children. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Jean Stilley, Bessie Campbell and Lavena Campbell; and a brother, Clifford Campbell. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Brown, and brother, Delbert Campbell. Also loving, surviving extended family members are in-laws, Erma Campbell, Elaine Campbell, Jerald Daugherty and Shirley Daugherty as well as a host of loved nieces and nephews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Boy seriously injured in accident at Summersville
A 15-year-old Eminence boy was seriously injured early Saturday in an accident on Highway JJ about one mile north of Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Kage Etherton said a southbound 1985 Toyota pickup driven by Taylon D. Jenkins, 22, ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned and ejected the passenger, who was taken by ambulance to an unknown hospital in the Kansas City area.
houstonherald.com
Heat returns to county, Ozarks, National Weather Service says
The heat returns this week to Texas County and the Ozarks. The National Weather Service said daily heat index values will be 100 to 108 degrees. The highest heat index is expected Wednesday. There will be no widespread precipitation expected until Wednesday night – Thursday. The National Weather Service...
houstonherald.com
Plato woman injured Friday in Texas County accident
A Plato woman was injured Friday afternoon in a crash on Felton Road about two miles south of Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Travis Sullivan said a southbound 2014 Ford Escape driven by Dorothy L. Petty, 65, of Plato, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: Texas County Fair Livestock Sale
The 72nd annual Texas County Fair concluded Saturday (July 30) with the annul Livestock Sale. To view a photo gallery from the event (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
houstonherald.com
County man faces several charges, patrol says
A Summersville man was arrested early Saturday on four charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Taylon D. Jenkins, 22, was charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, failing to maintain lane and wearing no seat belt. He was cited and released to a sober party, the...
houstonherald.com
Houston police issue citations in cases
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Crystal D. Wotipka, 45, of 403 N. Grand Ave., No. 1, in Houston, was issued citations on July 21 for driving while intoxicated – drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane use, and no insurance.
houstonherald.com
Voters to polls on Tuesday in Texas County
Texas County voters will travel to polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the August Primary. Locally, the only race is for the 143rd House seat, which includes Texas County. A three-way race involves two Phelps County men, Philip Lohmann and Christopher Davis, who are challenging incumbent Bennie Cook of Houston for the Republican nomination. The winner will face Democrat Bernadette Holzer of Texas County.
Comments / 0