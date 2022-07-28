Training Camp day two observations

247sports.com
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
247Sports
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
(Updated with NFL statement) Browns Deshaun Watson Suspended for 6 Games; Settles 3 of 4 Pending Lawsuits Left
BEREA, Ohio -- Most anyone with any interest in the NFL and certainly anyone with any interest in the Cleveland Browns has been waiting for THE decision. The decision is whether quarterback Deshaun Watson will see the playing field in 2022 for the Browns and the answer is six games.
247Sports
Aaron Rodgers reiterates — and radiates — glowing confidence in Packers' revamped WR room
Aaron Rodgers is radiating with more confidence than you'd expect from someone who no longer has an All-Pro wideout at his disposal. Sans Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who each combined for 224 targets last season, the Green Bay Packers made a concerted effort to fill the void left behind in the wake of their departures by infusing a concoction of both veteran savvy and blossoming youth. It's not a matter of whether or not those targets will be accounted for, but who they'll go to.
Browns Activate Jack Conklin, Sign Wide Receiver; Release Isaiah Weston
BEREA, Ohio -- In the midst of the news the Cleveland Browns received regarding Deshaun Watson suspension, the Browns received some good news with one of their key offensive linemen. All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin was activated from the active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The Browns also announced that...
247Sports
Illinois football: QB Samari Collier enters NCAA Transfer Portal
One Illinois quarterback has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal. Samari Collier has announced that he will be exploring other options via the portal. Collier, a three-star recruit in the 2021 signing class, revealed his decision on Twitter. Collier thanked the Fighting Illini coaching staff for their support and said he will think fondly about his time at Illinois.
Los Angeles Rams 2022 win total: Hard not to like the defending champs
Needless to say, things worked out for the Los Angeles Rams last season. They made the big move in the offseason to bring in quarterback Matt Stafford from Detroit, and it paid off in the form of a Super Bowl title. This offseason they have done their best to keep...
Column: Juice Fest total success for Ole Miss on recruiting front
Juice Fest has technically come to a close. Ole Miss, though, will receive benefits of the two-day gathering of some of the country's top college football prospects for weeks...months...to come. If they keep committing, maybe even years. The commitments started roaring in Sunday in the wake of Juice Fest, named...
Mike Young has landed his second July pledge in three-star guard Jaydon Young
Mike Young landed his second pledge in the month of July. This evening, three-star guard Jaydon Young announced his commitment to Virginia Tech. “The coaching staff has been recruiting me since the beginning of my sophomore year,” Young said. “I got to learn a lot about them and I felt like the school was the best fit for me.”
247Sports
Randall Cobb: 'There's a difference' in Packers' resilient Amari Rodgers
Whether it's through limited opportunities on offense or special teams, Amari Rodgers knows he's falling behind in the race at wide receiver and rebounding from a dismal rookie campaign is the best way to change that. The Green Bay Packers have infused an assortment of fresh faces into the position....
Tennessee RB to miss entire 2022 season with injury
A Tennessee backfield already relatively low on numbers has taken a hit even before the Vols got to the start of preseason camp on Monday. Vols head coach Josh Heupel said at the team’s preseason media day on Sunday that redshirt sophomore Len’Neth Whitehead, one of five scholarship running backs on the roster, will miss the entire 2022 season with an upper=body injury. It is the latest in an unfortunate string of injuries for a player who has struggled to stay healthy during his career at Tennessee.
Report: Dane Belton missing time in New York Giants training camp due to injury
Current New York Giant safety and former Iowa standout Dane Belton was off to a hot start in training camp. On Monday, Belton showed up to training camp with his left arm in a sling. There's no indication of how serious the potential injury is. In three seasons at Iowa,...
247Sports
Auburn gets big commitment from 2024 4-star QB Adrian Posse
Adrian Posse grew up in the Miami area and was being recruited by Miami, but Auburn was his school growing up and now it's where he'll play college football. The 4-star quarterback in the Class of 2024 announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday during Auburn's Big Cat recruiting event, choosing the Tigers over offers from Miami, Florida, LSU, Georgia Ohio State, Notre Dame and a collection of other schools.
Penn State football reports for preseason camp: 7 storylines to watch in August
Penn State reports for its preseason camp Sunday with its season opener at Purdue just 32 days away. The 2022 football season will be here before we know it, and the Nittany Lions are slated to hit the practice fields for the first time Monday. It’s football season. Penn...
247Sports
College football's 10 best programs of the decade, ranked
College football's lack of parity at the top over the past decade is attributed to the success of several powerhouse programs who have routinely dominated the competition on the field and on the recruiting trail in the playoff era. And determining the nation's 10 best programs since the start of the 2012 season isn't all that difficult when you glance at the final rankings and consider the future Hall of Fame coaches leading their respective teams.
247Sports
Packers: Zach Tom could be the next in a long line of starters found in later rounds
Offensive tackle is a premium position, widely regarded as one of the most important positions in football. The perceived value of offensive tackles is often enough for teams to surrender their chance to draft cooler, flashier players with their first round draft picks, instead selecting a big, unsexy grizzly bear tailor-made for keeping their quarterback upright.
Husker Mash Sunday style: Tommi's a talker, DB player-led meetings, the 'EDGE' label
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Travis Fisher has some vocal dudes, and one of them has never played a game in a Nebraska uniform yet. Yeah, sophomore cornerback Tommi Hill isn't afraid to be heard from.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/31: Watson Weirdness, Elf Opportunity, and Takk Flirts
It’s a little later in the morning than I usually find myself writing this preamble. As I noted the other day, sometimes attempting to keep the work/life balance leads to weakness. And today’s late Newswire (I usually try to get them done by 8 AM) is a sign of weakness. I have failed the early risers. Blame me.
247Sports
Aaron Rodgers credits Allen Lazard with head-turning Green Bay Packers camp performance
From a massive Green Bay Packers extension in March to his Cameron Poe-inspired training camp arrival, Aaron Rodgers remains a headline setter. And while the reigning NFL MVP said goodbye to his favorite target, Davante Adams, expectations are as high as ever in 2022’s NFC North. And the early...
Counting Down the Irish: Cliff’s Notes
Irish Illustrated began its countdown to training camp on May 1st and concluded the daily routine Saturday, July 30, with a preview of our staff’s top-ranked player for the 2022 Irish, Michael Mayer. Included were 86 scholarship athletes and three walk-ons, ranked not by future prospects, but in terms...
