Green Bay, WI

Training Camp day two observations

By Andy Herman
247Sports
 4 days ago
247sports.com

247Sports

Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment

With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Aaron Rodgers reiterates — and radiates — glowing confidence in Packers' revamped WR room

Aaron Rodgers is radiating with more confidence than you'd expect from someone who no longer has an All-Pro wideout at his disposal. Sans Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who each combined for 224 targets last season, the Green Bay Packers made a concerted effort to fill the void left behind in the wake of their departures by infusing a concoction of both veteran savvy and blossoming youth. It's not a matter of whether or not those targets will be accounted for, but who they'll go to.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Illinois football: QB Samari Collier enters NCAA Transfer Portal

One Illinois quarterback has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal. Samari Collier has announced that he will be exploring other options via the portal. Collier, a three-star recruit in the 2021 signing class, revealed his decision on Twitter. Collier thanked the Fighting Illini coaching staff for their support and said he will think fondly about his time at Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Column: Juice Fest total success for Ole Miss on recruiting front

Juice Fest has technically come to a close. Ole Miss, though, will receive benefits of the two-day gathering of some of the country's top college football prospects for weeks...months...to come. If they keep committing, maybe even years. The commitments started roaring in Sunday in the wake of Juice Fest, named...
247Sports

Tennessee RB to miss entire 2022 season with injury

A Tennessee backfield already relatively low on numbers has taken a hit even before the Vols got to the start of preseason camp on Monday. Vols head coach Josh Heupel said at the team’s preseason media day on Sunday that redshirt sophomore Len’Neth Whitehead, one of five scholarship running backs on the roster, will miss the entire 2022 season with an upper=body injury. It is the latest in an unfortunate string of injuries for a player who has struggled to stay healthy during his career at Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Auburn gets big commitment from 2024 4-star QB Adrian Posse

Adrian Posse grew up in the Miami area and was being recruited by Miami, but Auburn was his school growing up and now it's where he'll play college football. The 4-star quarterback in the Class of 2024 announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday during Auburn's Big Cat recruiting event, choosing the Tigers over offers from Miami, Florida, LSU, Georgia Ohio State, Notre Dame and a collection of other schools.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

College football's 10 best programs of the decade, ranked

College football's lack of parity at the top over the past decade is attributed to the success of several powerhouse programs who have routinely dominated the competition on the field and on the recruiting trail in the playoff era. And determining the nation's 10 best programs since the start of the 2012 season isn't all that difficult when you glance at the final rankings and consider the future Hall of Fame coaches leading their respective teams.
247Sports

Packers: Zach Tom could be the next in a long line of starters found in later rounds

Offensive tackle is a premium position, widely regarded as one of the most important positions in football. The perceived value of offensive tackles is often enough for teams to surrender their chance to draft cooler, flashier players with their first round draft picks, instead selecting a big, unsexy grizzly bear tailor-made for keeping their quarterback upright.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Counting Down the Irish: Cliff’s Notes

Irish Illustrated began its countdown to training camp on May 1st and concluded the daily routine Saturday, July 30, with a preview of our staff’s top-ranked player for the 2022 Irish, Michael Mayer. Included were 86 scholarship athletes and three walk-ons, ranked not by future prospects, but in terms...
