Training Camp day two observations

Aaron Rodgers is radiating with more confidence than you'd expect from someone who no longer has an All-Pro wideout at his disposal. Sans Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who each combined for 224 targets last season, the Green Bay Packers made a concerted effort to fill the void left behind in the wake of their departures by infusing a concoction of both veteran savvy and blossoming youth. It's not a matter of whether or not those targets will be accounted for, but who they'll go to.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO