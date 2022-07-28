ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Phone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: Many failed, but Samsung made it…

As fascinating as the world of smartphones can be, we've got a basic, expected set of things that almost every new smartphone complies with. It's going to be a slab, most likely of glass, and the company behind it would likely try to sell you on it by including a huge camera module.
Phone Arena

Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is on sale at an incredible discount

Well, this came out of nowhere. Unveiled less than six months ago and properly released in April at a starting price of $900 after some initial production issues and unexpectedly high early demand, one of the best Android tablets around is all of a sudden available at only $619.99. That's...
Android Police

LG is making more money without smartphones, thank you very much

Tomorrow marks a full year since LG Mobile officially called it quits. However you felt about its phones, the buying public wasn't all too thrilled about them: the division had spent the previous five years losing money, quarter after quarter, and that dragged the rest of the company down on the balance sheet. Now, as the conglomerate reports second quarter earnings for 2022, LG seems eager not to look back.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and possibly Pixel Watch pre-order and launch dates leak

Jon Prosser and FrontPageTech claim to have received information about Google's plan for launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its next flagship smartphones. To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at Google I/O 2022, along with a host of other products. Another device was the Pixel Watch, which would Google announced would arrive in the autumn alongside the Pixel 7 series.
IGN

Save $69 on Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon Now

If you've been looking for a great set of wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro are a stellar choice. While they have the best functionality and synergy with iOS devices, you can also pair them with other Bluetooth phones (like the Google Pixel and more) and tech. Right now, Amazon...
Phone Arena

US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone

The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
knowtechie.com

Google is rolling out its new Gmail design to everyone

If you regularly use Gmail for either work or personal email, get ready for a slight change to the way the platform and your Google apps are laid out. After several months, Google is finally rolling out its new interface to all Gmail users. The company shared an update in...
notebookcheck.net

Samsung lists over 70 colour combinations for Galaxy Z Flip4 on support website

Samsung has not announced the Galaxy Z Flip4 yet, but it has revealed the colour combinations in which the handset will be available. To recap, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reported in June that Samsung would offer Bespoke Edition versions of the Galaxy Z Flip4, a program that it also runs for the Galaxy Z Flip3. While Young outlined what colour combinations there would be for this year's Galaxy Z Flip, a Samsung support website has, seemingly, revealed all possible Galaxy Z Flip4 colourways.
GeekyGadgets

Nothing Phone 1 drop tested (Video)

Earlier today we saw a durability test for the new Nothing Phone 1 and now we have another test for the handset, this one is a drop test. In the video below we get to see how the Nothing Phone 1 performs in a number of drop tests, the handset features glass on the front and the back of the device.
Android Authority

Some Galaxy S22 owners report refresh rate bug while using streaming apps

This can cause your Netflix video to stutter. Some Samsung Galaxy S22 phone owners claim they have seen some issues with the phone’s adaptive display feature. They claim the display goes down to a lower refresh rate after a period of inactivity, which causes video in streaming apps to stutter.
CNET

Pixel 7 Series: Everything We Know About Google's Upcoming Phones

Google's Pixel 7 series is the upcoming successor to the company's successful Pixel 6 lineup. Google teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at its annual developer conference in May, giving us an idea of what to expect from the company's upcoming flagship lineup. Thanks to the announcements made at Google I/O, we know both devices will be launching in the fall with a new version of Google's Tensor processor, Android 13 and a more refined version of the Pixel 6's general design.
