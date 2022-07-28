www.androidauthority.com
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: Many failed, but Samsung made it…
As fascinating as the world of smartphones can be, we've got a basic, expected set of things that almost every new smartphone complies with. It's going to be a slab, most likely of glass, and the company behind it would likely try to sell you on it by including a huge camera module.
Phone Arena
Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is on sale at an incredible discount
Well, this came out of nowhere. Unveiled less than six months ago and properly released in April at a starting price of $900 after some initial production issues and unexpectedly high early demand, one of the best Android tablets around is all of a sudden available at only $619.99. That's...
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: July 2022
Whether you're trading in an old device or adding a new line, you can save loads of money with the Verizon phone deals found in this guide.
LG is making more money without smartphones, thank you very much
Tomorrow marks a full year since LG Mobile officially called it quits. However you felt about its phones, the buying public wasn't all too thrilled about them: the division had spent the previous five years losing money, quarter after quarter, and that dragged the rest of the company down on the balance sheet. Now, as the conglomerate reports second quarter earnings for 2022, LG seems eager not to look back.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and possibly Pixel Watch pre-order and launch dates leak
Jon Prosser and FrontPageTech claim to have received information about Google's plan for launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its next flagship smartphones. To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at Google I/O 2022, along with a host of other products. Another device was the Pixel Watch, which would Google announced would arrive in the autumn alongside the Pixel 7 series.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leaks reveals pricing and battery life
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are getting their grand unveiling on August 10, but there's still time for a few rumors and leaks before then – and the latest ones give us a few more hints about pricing and battery life. As per...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 phones start getting August 2022 security patch
Samsung continues its prompt delivery of patches. Samsung has begun rolling out its August 2022 security updates in parts of Europe. The Galaxy S20, S20, and S22 phones are the first to receive the updates. More markets will receive the patch over the coming days and weeks. Samsung continues to...
IGN
Save $69 on Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon Now
If you've been looking for a great set of wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro are a stellar choice. While they have the best functionality and synergy with iOS devices, you can also pair them with other Bluetooth phones (like the Google Pixel and more) and tech. Right now, Amazon...
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
Android Central
Many of our readers bought the Pixel 6a or Pixel Buds Pro, but some await holiday sales
Google recently released the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro. We asked our readers if they were picking up either device. Of nearly 4,000 responses, 37% say they picked up a Pixel 6a, with 26% saying they got the Buds Pro. The new Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro recently...
knowtechie.com
Google is rolling out its new Gmail design to everyone
If you regularly use Gmail for either work or personal email, get ready for a slight change to the way the platform and your Google apps are laid out. After several months, Google is finally rolling out its new interface to all Gmail users. The company shared an update in...
A Pixel Fold clue has been spotted in Google's own camera software
Rumors around the Google Pixel Fold – a foldable phone with Google branding – have been swirling for several years at this point, but a new development makes us think that a launch might now be imminent. As spotted by Android Police (opens in new tab), the latest...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung lists over 70 colour combinations for Galaxy Z Flip4 on support website
Samsung has not announced the Galaxy Z Flip4 yet, but it has revealed the colour combinations in which the handset will be available. To recap, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reported in June that Samsung would offer Bespoke Edition versions of the Galaxy Z Flip4, a program that it also runs for the Galaxy Z Flip3. While Young outlined what colour combinations there would be for this year's Galaxy Z Flip, a Samsung support website has, seemingly, revealed all possible Galaxy Z Flip4 colourways.
Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro get Android 13-based MIUI 13.1 developer builds
Xiaomi has released the first Android 13-based MIUI 13.1 developer builds for the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro in China.
Nothing Phone 1 drop tested (Video)
Earlier today we saw a durability test for the new Nothing Phone 1 and now we have another test for the handset, this one is a drop test. In the video below we get to see how the Nothing Phone 1 performs in a number of drop tests, the handset features glass on the front and the back of the device.
Android Authority
Some Galaxy S22 owners report refresh rate bug while using streaming apps
This can cause your Netflix video to stutter. Some Samsung Galaxy S22 phone owners claim they have seen some issues with the phone’s adaptive display feature. They claim the display goes down to a lower refresh rate after a period of inactivity, which causes video in streaming apps to stutter.
Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: July 2022
Looking to save some money on a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? We gathered the best deals of the month and put them into one simple guide.
CNET
Pixel 7 Series: Everything We Know About Google's Upcoming Phones
Google's Pixel 7 series is the upcoming successor to the company's successful Pixel 6 lineup. Google teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at its annual developer conference in May, giving us an idea of what to expect from the company's upcoming flagship lineup. Thanks to the announcements made at Google I/O, we know both devices will be launching in the fall with a new version of Google's Tensor processor, Android 13 and a more refined version of the Pixel 6's general design.
