Andover closes lease deals on Kent industrial, office spaces

With the lack of built-in air conditioning in the majority of Puget Sound area homes, many people are turning to portable air conditioners to beat the heat wave. But if you’re one of the Western Washington residents who just got a portable air conditioner for the first time, you may be wondering how to use it most efficiently — so you don’t end up wasting energy or breaking the bank.

WOODINVILLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO