Andover closes lease deals on Kent industrial, office spaces

lynnwoodtoday.com
Portion of 64th Avenue West to permanently close for Harris Ford Dealership expansion
A portion of 64th Avenue West between Highway 99 and 200th Street Southwest will be permanently closed to public traffic on Aug. 1 to make way for an expansion of the Harris Ford Dealership and road improvements on 200th St SW. In November 2021, Harris Ford filed a petition with...
thejoltnews.com
Major fire in Rochester brings 32 units from multiple agencies Saturday
Around 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon residents living on 195th Avenue in Rochester heard popping sounds and saw ash flying through their backyard. They drove down the street to see that one of the neighboring homes was engulfed in flames. By 5:15 p.m., West Thurston Fire was alerted to the structure...
Gorgeous $1.5 Million Washington Victorian Home Is an Amazing Time Capsule
A Washington State Victorian Home Has An Amazing View And Rooms. You could live like royalty in this fantastic Victorian-era house in Washington State. 10 Baths Are Just Part Of The Amenities This Home Offers In Washington State. One of my favorite Facebook groups is Zillow Gone Wild and when...
architecturaldigest.com
Kenny G’s Former Waterfront Estate Near Seattle Lists for $85 Million
The lavish former waterfront home of iconic saxophonist Kenny G is on the market for a whopping $85 million, reports Mansion Global. Set on four acres in the opulent town of Hunts Point, Washington, the property is the priciest ever listed in the Seattle area, easily surpassing the previous top spot, a $60 million property listed two years ago (also in Hunts Point).
knkx.org
Tacoma’s uphill battle to grow its urban tree canopy by 2030
Trees make cities more livable. Among the many benefits they provide is shade and cooling on hot days. Amid increasing heat waves driven by climate change, the role of trees in urban environments becomes more crucial every year. In the Puget Sound region, Tacoma has fewer trees than any other...
kentreporter.com
Sound Transit installs elevated tracks over S. 320th Street in Federal Way
Federal Way’s downtown landscape is rapidly changing with the recent installation of elevated light rail tracks over South 320th Street. On July 27, Sound Transit installed the Federal Way Link Extension tracks over Federal Way’s main roadway. The elevated light rail tracks are the first infrastructure built over South 320th Street in city history.
Local hardware store offers tips for using portable air conditioners
With the lack of built-in air conditioning in the majority of Puget Sound area homes, many people are turning to portable air conditioners to beat the heat wave. But if you’re one of the Western Washington residents who just got a portable air conditioner for the first time, you may be wondering how to use it most efficiently — so you don’t end up wasting energy or breaking the bank.
kentreporter.com
Glenn loses in Pro Stock quarterfinals at Pacific Raceways in Kent
Dallas Glenn had hoped for a victory in his return to Pacific Raceways in Kent for the 34th Flav-R-Pac National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Northwest Nationals. Glenn, 31, who grew up in Covington and graduated from Kentwood High School, won his first race but lost in the quarterfinals of the Pro Stock division drag races July 29-31. He had the seventh fastest qualifying mark.
Seaplane forced to abort takeoff in bustling Lake Union
A seaplane was forced to abort takeoff in order to avoid colliding with a boat after many people gathered on Lake Union to beat the heat. No one was hurt, and the seaplane did manage to take off after a Seattle Police Harbor patrol boat helped clear a path. Until...
southsoundbiz.com
Duke’s Seafood Building on Ruston Way Sold
Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate announced in a release this week that it brokered the $6.25 million acquisition of the Duke’s Seafood building located on the Ruston Way Waterfront. Harrison Laird and John Bauder of Lee & Associates represented buyer JGSL Partners, who plans to retain the property...
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
Judge overturns state rule removing credit scoring from insurance rates
The Washington Insurance Commissioner’s controversial ruling to end the use of credit scoring for insurance rates has been overturned by a Thurston County judge. The ruling by Judge Indu Thomas will have a massive impact on almost everyone who has auto and home insurance in the state. This is...
17,000 employees commute to this part of Pierce County. There’s no public transit
Thousands of employees in Sumner’s manufacturing and industrial center might get another option for commuting to and from work. Sumner City Council members discussed the possibility of establishing a shuttle program for those employees during a council study session on July 25. A vote was not taken but most showed support for the proposal.
Price tag ‘Well Into the Millions’ to Repair Western Washington Ferry Boat
The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers, sustained heavy damage Thursday morning...
waterlandblog.com
SeaTac City Council approves name change to ‘SeaTac Des Moines Creek Park’
The SeaTac City Council voted to approve the name change of a local park, at a council meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Des Moines Creek Park has officially changed to “SeaTac Des Moines Creek Park.”. This motion was passed unanimously, and was brought up by SeaTac parks, community...
thurstontalk.com
The Historic Tumwater Falls Bridge
The Tumwater Falls bridge—its iconic silhouette part of the Olympia beer logo, situated in the middle of a horseshoe—connects the trail on each side of the Deschutes River to form a loop. We are often asked how old the bridge is. The answer is: pretty old. For decades...
Decision Made On Mexican Food Ban At Tacoma Farmers Market
Angry customers still have words for the organization behind the decision.
publicola.com
Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents
It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
Tree removal raises concerns about the heat in unincorporated King County
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — In White Center, the recent removal of some large trees is raising concerns about the heat. During the latest heat wave, neighbors in the area said they are feeling the impact of losing those trees. Trees can help reduce surrounding air temperatures by as much...
seattleite.com
Seattle Staycations: Cedarbrook Lodge
We’ve found the ideal temporary home at Cedarbrook Lodge, whether you simply take advantage of a few days “away” at this South Seattle oasis this summer — or use it as a jumping off/returning point before or after farther-flung travels. We recently used the welcoming lodge to bookend an extended trip overseas, and we can genuinely report that it made the departure smooth and calm — and the jet-lagged landing back on U.S. soil feel soft and seamless.
