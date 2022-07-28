ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tigers place LHP Andrew Chafin on restricted list ahead of Toronto road trip

By Steve Adams
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1m5T_0gwTq65X00
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin is presumably unvaccinated and cannot travel to Canada. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers announced Thursday that they’ve placed left-hander Andrew Chafin on the restricted list in advance of the team’s upcoming road series in Toronto. Right-hander Bryan Garcia has has his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo and been designated as a COVID-related replacement player for Chafin (meaning he can be removed from the 40-man roster and sent back to Toledo without needing to first pass through waivers).

Chafin, 32, has been one of the best relievers in a quietly solid Tigers bullpen this season, pitching to a 2.53 ERA with a 29.3% strikeout rate, a 7.5% walk rate and a 49.4% ground-ball rate. He’s playing the current season on a $5.5M salary and has a $6.5M player option for the 2023 season that, barring an injury or unexpected collapse, he seems likely to reject in favor of a return to free agency (and another, potentially more lucrative multi-year deal).

The majority of MLB teams have had to place at least one player on the restricted list in advance of series in Toronto this season, as unvaccinated professional athletes are prohibited from entering Canada to participate in their teams’ games. (The U.S., it should be pointed out, has a similar policy.) Other teams may well consider Chafin’s status when weighing potential trades over the next few days, though as we saw with the Yankees’ acquisition of Andrew Benintendi Wednesday night, it’s not necessarily a dealbreaker — even for teams in the American League East. (Of course, Benintendi is also opting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine following his trade to the Yankees, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post).

Taking Chafin’s place on the Tigers’ roster for the next few days, at least, will be the 27-year-old Garcia, who has pitched to a 2.90 ERA through 40 1/3 innings in Toledo so far. Garcia logged time with the Tigers in each of the past three seasons but has limped to a 6.12 ERA through 67 2/3 big-league frames, due largely to a pedestrian strikeout rate (16%), lofty walk rate (12.6%) and penchant for serving up home runs (1.46 HR/9).

Depending on how Garcia fares, this could be viewed as yet another audition for him. Chafin, Michael Fulmer, Joe Jimenez and Alex Lange are among the Tigers relievers who’ve commanded trade interest with the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaching. At the very least, it seems fair to expect Fulmer and Chafin to be on the move in the coming days, as both can be free agents at season’s end. Jimenez, controlled through the 2023 season via arbitration, has a decent chance as well. Lange (five seasons of remaining club control) and closer Gregory Soto (three seasons) would surely require larger returns.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals, Nationals reportedly discussing Juan Soto trade

Juan Soto has been the talk of deadline season since reports emerged that the Nationals were entertaining dealing him in the wake of a rejected extension offer. The young superstar will continue to dominate headlines up until he’s either traded or next Tuesday’s deadline passes, with plenty of teams relishing the chance to acquire a 23-year-old who is already perhaps the game’s best hitter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians reportedly open to trading starting pitchers at deadline

With the demand for starting pitching at its annual peak, the Guardians are open to opportunistically dealing from their big league rotation, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale are the two names they’re most willing to consider, and Passan adds that while Cleveland will typically listen to offers for any player, the ask on top starter Shane Bieber would be “exorbitant.”
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals receiving trade inquiries on top prospect Nolan Gorman, Edmundo Sosa

The Cardinals have received trade calls on Nolan Gorman and Edmundo Sosa, Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, with an unknown American League team expressing particular interest in Sosa. It isn’t known if the Cards are close to a deal on either player, though it would seem like the scope of a trade involving Gorman would be quite different than the scope of a Sosa deal (assuming, of course, that both players wouldn’t be moved in the same swap).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees reportedly shopping Miguel Andujar

Miguel Andujar’s journey from American League Rookie of the Year runner-up to organizational depth in the Bronx has been well-chronicled by now, and the it’s long seemed possible he could find himself with a clean slate and fresh opportunity before next Tuesday’s trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post writes in his latest notes column that the Yankees are “trying to deal” Andujar, who first requested a trade in early June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Alex Lange
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Bryan Garcia
Person
Gregory Soto
Person
Andrew Chafin
MLB Trade Rumors

Will extent of Julio Rodriguez's injury alter Mariners' deadline plans?

Julio Rodriguez was hit in the right hand by a pitch in Saturday night’s 5-4 victory over the Astros and had to eventually leave the contest in the ninth inning. The rookie superstar was hit in the top of the eighth and he felt good enough to take the field for the bottom half of the inning, though pinch-hitter Abraham Toro replaced Rodriguez for a ninth-inning plate appearance.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets designate Travis Jankowski for assignment

The Mets have designated outfielder Travis Jankowski for assignment, tweets Tim Britton of the Athletic. The move clears an active roster spot for the recently-acquired Tyler Naquin. New York also recalled Sam Clay and Stephen Nogosek, optioned David Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse and confirmed the previously-reported placement of Drew Smith on the 15-day injured list.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Free Agents#Toronto#Tigers
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs’ Ian Happ drawing significant trade interest

Willson Contreras generates the most public speculation with the trade deadline a week away, but teammate outfielder Ian Happ has emerged as one of the more in-demand names on the trade market, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. That is particularly notable when paired with Happ’s recent acknowledgment that the team has not approached him about a contract extension (link via Patrick Mooney of The Athletic).
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Dave Dombrowski: Phillies will look to add to starting rotation

The Phillies are coming off a dreadful weekend, dealt a three-game sweep at the hands of the non-competitive Cubs. That dropped Philadelphia to 49-46, a game behind the Cardinals for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Having outscored opponents by 44 runs and with a firm win-now mentality, there’s no question the Phillies are nevertheless going to be motivated to upgrade the roster over the coming eight days in an effort to snap their decade-long playoff drought.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres linked to big-name pitchers as trade deadline approaches

The Angels reportedly don’t have any interest in trading Shohei Ohtani, but that hasn’t stopped the team from at least listening to offers out of due diligence, Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post write. The Padres are one of those teams that has called about Ohtani, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, who adds that this is the type of aggressive move that has become typical of San Diego president of baseball operations A.J. Preller.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers place Michael Pineda on 15-day injured list

The Tigers announced a number of roster moves Sunday morning. \. Namely, last night’s starter, Michael Pineda, who left the game after just three innings, has been placed on the 15-day injured list with tricep tightness, per the team. Righty Angel De Jesus has been recalled from Triple-A to claim Pineda’s roster spot. Right-hander Rony Garcia was also reinstated from the injured list, while infielder Zack Short was optioned to Triple-A.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals reportedly intent on upgrading starting rotation

The Cardinals are “intent on upgrading the rotation, not just spackling it,” Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports in a comprehensive look at the team’s potential deadline trajectories. While past deadline trades have often brought stopgaps options to St. Louis (e.g. Jon Lester and J.A. Happ just last year), the Cardinals could aim a bit higher this time around. Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas and Marlins righty Pablo Lopez are among the starters in whom the Cards have expressed interest, per the report. Goold also lists Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard as a name of interest, and there are surely others the Cardinals are considering as they look to offset injuries to Jack Flaherty, Steven Matz, Alex Reyes and Dakota Hudson (who has struggled even when healthy this season).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres, All-Star righty Joe Musgrove agree to five-year, $100M extension

The Padres and right-hander Joe Musgrove finalized a five-year, $100M extension, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter links). The deal — which pays even $20M salaries each year between 2023-27 — contains a full no-trade clause for the next four seasons, as well as limited no-trade protection for 2027. Heyman reported last Friday the parties were close on a deal at those terms. Musgrove, a client of Full Circle Sports Management, had been set to hit free agency at the end of the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

League, MLBPA exchange proposals on international draft

July 25 is the deadline for Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association to come to an agreement on an international player draft, which would replace the current international signing system and end the qualifying-offer system for big league free agents. The two sides have been in negotiations for weeks, and ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports that counter-proposals were exchanged within the last two days. The union put forth a new offer on Saturday, and the league quickly countered again Sunday with what MLB said was a final offer.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Chaim Bloom: Red Sox are 'trying to make the postseason'

“We’re trying to make the postseason,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told NESN’s Tom Caron prior to Tuesday’s game (hat tip to MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith). This declaration, made a week prior to the trade deadline, seemingly ended some speculation that the Red Sox would look to be deadline sellers, though Bloom did couch his statement with some intriguing caveats:
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners place Julio Rodriguez, Dylan Moore on 10-day IL

The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Julio Rodriguez (right wrist contusion) and utility man Dylan Moore (back spasms) on the 10-day injured list. Jarred Kelenic has been called up from Triple-A, and first baseman/outfielder Jack Larsen’s contract has been selected from Double-A. To make room for Larsen on the 40-man roster, left-hander Anthony Misiewicz has been designated for assignment.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mike Trout to undergo exercises for back injury this week

Mike Trout has been out of action for almost three weeks due to an issue that was eventually diagnosed as “a costovertebral dysfunction” in his back. A few days ago, Angels head trainer Mike Frostad spoke to reporters and said that Trout may have to manage the issue “not just through the rest of this season, but also through the rest of his career probably.”
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy