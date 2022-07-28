Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State vs The Field: Who Wins the College Football National Championship?

fansided.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello hopes to bring energy, trust in first collegiate head coach positionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Track & Field: Taking directorship a ‘full circle’ opportunity for JosephThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Georgia football: Stetson Bennett IV had a simple reason for coming back
Georgia football legend Stetson Bennett IV made a wise decision to return for one more season. Fresh off a national championship victory, Georgia football star quarterback Stetson Bennett IV decided it made the most sense for him to return to school for one last ride. Bennett elected to use his...
4-star QB Brock Glenn commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn from Memphis committed to Ohio State on Saturday. Glenn’s commitment fulfills the Buckeyes’ need for a class of 2023 quarterback. He’s ranked as the 19th-best quarterback in the country and 6th-best player in Tennessee for the class of 2023, according to 247 Sports. Glenn chose the Buckeyes […]
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Commitment
Ohio State added to its already star-studded 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes added four-star quarterback Brock Glenn on Saturday. Glenn chose OSU over the likes of Florida State, LSU, TCU, and Auburn. Glenn is the eighth-best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the No. 17 quarterback recruit in the...
Eleven Warriors
Rakim Jarrett, Graham Mertz and Other Former Ohio State Targets Recall Being Recruited by Buckeyes at Big Ten Media Days
While the primary purpose of Big Ten Media Days is to look forward to the upcoming season, it’s also an opportunity to look back at how each player got there. Before each of the players selected to represent their schools at this year’s event became stars for their current teams, they were once high school football players who had to choose where they wanted to go to school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State football: Buckeyes get needed QB commitment
Being right is a lot of fun, but sometimes being wrong can be fun as well. Now is one of those times. In an article I wrote the other day about the Ohio State football team’s recruitment of quarterback Brock Glenn, I said the longer he waits to announce his decision, the better it is for the Buckeyes. I was wrong. REALLY wrong, because Glenn has committed to the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Despite a Rough Recent Stretch for Ohio State in Recruiting, Ryan Day Believes the Buckeyes Will Finish with A Top Class in 2023
Recruiting has been a whirlwind for Ohio State’s 2023 class. Earlier this summer, it looked like Ohio State couldn’t be stopped on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes landed three straight wide receiver commitments from Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers, then landed three cornerback commitments a week later, which they thought concluded their cornerback recruiting at the time.
Roll 'Bama Roll
COMMIT: Another Day, Another 5-Star for Alabama
“Is Nick Saban out of touch with today’s top recruiting prospects?”. Three weeks ago, one of the stupidest outlets to ever cover Alabama football trumpeted the above headline across their website. [ED.NOTE: This website is so stupid that I don’t want to link it or tell you what it is because those bozos don’t deserve the clicks. But it rhymes with “ShmuckdownAlabama”] Well, guess what ol’ Mr. Outta-Touch has done since that day. He merely picked up a 5-star safety, a SECOND 4-star quarterback, a 4-star offensive lineman, two four-stars for 2024, a high 4-star running back, and now a 5-star running back.
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: Irish history against the Ohio State Buckeyes
The Notre Dame football team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 of the college football season, and here is the history between the two schools. In Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame football team will head to Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. A preseason favorite to go to the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are manned with some of the best talent in the country, including a possible Heisman trophy winner in CJ Stroud.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What 5-star RB Richard Young’s Alabama commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There was a time when it was realistic to think that Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class would repeat the success of 2021 with two top 100 running backs. Instead, it’s had to watch Alabama accomplish that feat using the exact players the Buckeyes hoped to...
Kurelic: Ohio State recruiting; June 24-26 weekend; on flips and more…
1) As we come to the end of July and the start of August, things are about to switch from recruiting focus to football season and practice/fall camp taking center stage. But before that happens there is plenty to talk about on the recruiting front. Let’s begin with the June 24-26 Ohio State recruiting weekend which has drawn plenty of attention from the Buckeyes getting several important commitments to disappointment from some on the Front Row message board to one recruit mentioning it not being an organized weekend and a couple other things. I have been in contact with sources at Ohio State as well as in Georgia and Florida on this since many of the recruits on hand that weekend were from those two states and all of the uncommitted recruits that weekend were from the South.
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city
Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
altoday.com
Steel company to make $5.5M investment in Alabama
A carbon steel and aluminum parts manufacturer plans to create jobs in rural Alabama, state officials announced. Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield announced this week that O’Neal Manufacturing Services is planning to invest $5.5 million in Fayettte for a 130,000-square-foot facility to make steel while planning to create 70 full-time jobs within three years of the project’s completion. The company is a subsidiary of Birmingham-based O’Neal Industries.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ongoing marijuana eradication operation in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — This week, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a ongoing marijuana eradication operation. According to reports, the sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with the drug task force to target particular area’s within the county. An aviation unit from the...
sciotopost.com
Marijuana Eradication Operation Seizes Hundreds of Plants in Pickaway and Fairfield County
Pickaway – Over the past week most towns in Easern Pickaway and the West side of Fairfield county have reported a helicopter circling overhead at close range, now they have reported that hundreds of plants were seized in the drug bust. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, the...
columbusnavigator.com
The Most Romantic Hotel In The U.S. Is 2 Hours North Of Columbus
If you’ve been planning a romantic getaway for you and your partner, this news is going to change everything. A little over two hours north of Columbus, you’ll find the most romantic hotel in the country. According to Trip Advisor, Belamere Suites in Perrysburg beat out hotels around...
FanSided
270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0