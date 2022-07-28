Diablo Immortal reportedly earns $100 million in its first two months

www.androidauthority.com
Related
Android Authority
This working GameBoy phone case is the ultimate time and money waster
Button mash that boredom away. Yes, that’s a GameBoy case. A fully functioning GameBoy case, to be precise. Well, of sorts — it’s not an officially licensed Nintendo product. In fact, I doubt the manufacturer has the rights to market such a close likeness of the iconic...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🍄 Want a Galaxy GameBoy?
Is this a healthy way to spend $37? If you love retro games and quirky accessories, absolutely. 🐱 Good day, and welcome to the Daily Authority. We hope you had a wonderful weekend. I’m a few weeks late, but I finally found time to get into Stray. I wish someone had told me what happens immediately after the tutorial.
Android Authority
You told us: You definitely won't buy a phone with ads if it were cheaper
This poll wasn't even close, as 90% of respondents said 'no.'. We’ve seen system ads on smartphones for a while now, as manufacturers seek to make a profit (or a bigger profit) while still delivering good hardware. Major OEMs like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme have all played this game.
Android Authority
Some Galaxy S22 owners report refresh rate bug while using streaming apps
This can cause your Netflix video to stutter. Some Samsung Galaxy S22 phone owners claim they have seen some issues with the phone’s adaptive display feature. They claim the display goes down to a lower refresh rate after a period of inactivity, which causes video in streaming apps to stutter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
All signs point to Android 13 launch in September 2022
It's time to play the waiting game. A new post from Google hints strongly that Android 13 will launch sometime in September. The new security notes for the mobile OS show a number of issues that will be covered by a patch for Android 13 on September 1, 2022. Google...
Android Authority
New leak may have given us Pixel 7 launch, release dates
You'll have to wait over two months if this leak is true. The Pixel 7 launch event could apparently take place on October 6. The phones are said to go on sale from October 13. Google surprised us back in May when it confirmed the existence of the Pixel 7 series phones and gave us a peek at their designs. The company only confirmed a fall 2022 launch window at the time, now a YouTuber and frequent leaker may have given us the exact dates.
Android Authority
The Nvidia Shield TV is the exception to the disposable technology rule
If a seven-year-old TV streamer can do it, a modern smartphone should too. Technology release cycles have never been shorter. Incredible exchange bonuses and affordable contracts tempt us to be on the bleeding edge of smartphone technology. Amazon refreshes its TV dongles every other year with minor performance enhancements. Television brands urge users to upgrade to ever higher resolutions without content to back it up. But it doesn’t always have to be the case. Seven years ago, I purchased a purpose-built device that was both ridiculously overpowered for the task at hand and incredibly well-tuned to do one thing. And that device is still rocking right now. Yes, I’m talking about the Nvidia Shield TV streamer.
Android Authority
OnePlus 10T to support 150W fast charging, but most US owners won't see it
Get ready for super-fast speeds. OnePlus has announced that the upcoming OnePlus 10T will support fast 150W charging in all markets. However, US owners will likely only see 125W charging, due to most outlets not offering enough power. However, the difference in the real world will only be one minute...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: 🎨 Flip out for Flip 4 colorways
Flip 4 colorways, Pixel camera leaks, Asus Zenfone 9 launch, a cryptography mystery, and more in this week's top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 205th edition here, with Flip 4 colorways, Pixel camera leaks, Asus Zenfone 9 launch, PlayStation’s summer sale, and more.
NFL・
Android Authority
Forget in-display, this is the golden age of side-mounted fingerprint scanners
Let's face it, in-display fingerprint scanners are a bit rubbish. In just a few short years, in-display fingerprint scanners have gone from the exciting cutting edge to being taken for granted. Button-mounted security, by comparison, just isn’t seen as that exciting, but we’re actually living through the technology’s golden age. Having spent time with the Asus Zenfone 9 and Sony Xperia 1 IV, I’m now convinced that side-mounted fingerprint scanners are the superior implementation, at least currently. Let me explain.
Comments / 0