Diablo Immortal reportedly earns $100 million in its first two months

If a seven-year-old TV streamer can do it, a modern smartphone should too. Technology release cycles have never been shorter. Incredible exchange bonuses and affordable contracts tempt us to be on the bleeding edge of smartphone technology. Amazon refreshes its TV dongles every other year with minor performance enhancements. Television brands urge users to upgrade to ever higher resolutions without content to back it up. But it doesn’t always have to be the case. Seven years ago, I purchased a purpose-built device that was both ridiculously overpowered for the task at hand and incredibly well-tuned to do one thing. And that device is still rocking right now. Yes, I’m talking about the Nvidia Shield TV streamer.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO