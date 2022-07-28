ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Antisemitic flyers found in St. George neighborhood and nationwide

By BECKY BRUCE
 4 days ago
Anti-Semitic Flyers Found In St. George

(St. George, UT) -- The FBI says it's aware of anti-Semitic flyers found in St. George. The flyers in weighted Ziploc bags blame Jews for the war in Ukraine and abortion. Similar flyers have been found in communities across the country in recent weeks. Authorities say anyone who finds flyers like these should report them.
