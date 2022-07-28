Antisemitic flyers found in St. George neighborhood and nationwide

kslnewsradio.com
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
890kdxu.com
Anti-Semitic Flyers Found In St. George
(St. George, UT) -- The FBI says it's aware of anti-Semitic flyers found in St. George. The flyers in weighted Ziploc bags blame Jews for the war in Ukraine and abortion. Similar flyers have been found in communities across the country in recent weeks. Authorities say anyone who finds flyers like these should report them.
Woman found with over 100 pounds of marijuana on I-15
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Wisconsin woman faces a drug distribution charge after being found in possession of over 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-15, according to the Washington County Police Dept. On Monday, July 25, a Washington County Police officer observed a black vehicle with Florida license plates traveling […]
lakepowelllife.com
Vandals Target LDS Churches in Southern Utah
The windows of six churches in St. George and two in Washington City were recently broken out by vandals, who remain at large. The latest rampage was part of a long-running series of vandalisms. The churches are all Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints-associated. Law enforcement says the incidents...
Woman from Utah recalls kidnapping at Nevada gas station
A Mesquite woman spoke exclusively to 8 News Now after she says she endured an armed robbery and kidnapping during her graveyard shift at a gas station.
Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
Three suspects arrested for vandalizing 14 LDS churches in Washington County
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Three people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly vandalizing 14 churches belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. St. George Police have identified the suspects as Nathan David Monroy, 18, Zachary Marton Steele, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old. Police say at least 14 churches were found vandalized […]
Yelp names 4 Utah resorts among best in the nation in 2022
UTAH (ABC4) – When seeking out the best resorts for your next vacation, Yelpers typically have the best insight and they’ve now crowned the best hotels in the country in 2022. From coastal getaways and rustic cabins to luxury spa retreats and everything in between, Yelp’s Top 100 US Hotels in 2022 names the best […]
kslnewsradio.com
National Weather Service announces flood advisory for Enoch and Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah — National Weather Service Salt Lake City announced a flood advisory for Enoch and northern Cedar City Sunday. According to the weather service, the flood advisory will be in effect until 8:15 p.m.. It advises travelers to not drive through flooded roadways.
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
KUTV
Police arrest 3 teens after 14 churches vandalized in S. Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday announced three arrests in connection to a string of church vandalizations across Southern Utah. The three are suspected of shattering windows at multiple meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington County on or around July 20.
Utah man’s body found after search near Littlefield, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.
SGPD: Rollover off of Bluff St. I-15 affecting traffic
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning on I-15. At this time, SGPD says the traffic signal is out at Bluff Street and Southbound Interstate-15 and stop signs have been put in place to manage the intersection until the traffic control box is repaired. […]
KSLTV
Officials find body of missing Layton father
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Officials found the body of 49-year-old Beau Riddle Tuesday morning. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Riddle’s body was located near his abandoned truck, which was found behind storage containers near Littlefield, Arizona. Authorities said there are no signs of foul play...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Layton father missing during work trip in Arizona, found dead
FINAL UPDATE: Beau Riddle was found dead nearby his abandoned truck on Tuesday. You can read more in the link below. UPDATE: Search efforts continue Monday for 49-year-old Beau Riddle of Layton, Utah. According to Anita Mortensen, public information specialist for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, search and...
UPDATE: Another Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington County
UTAH (ABC4) – A second Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Washington County. This one is set to expire at 8:45 but there are a lot of lightning strikes in the area and we’ve seen nearly an inch of rain fall already with more to come. Flash Flooding is expected to begin shortly. The […]
ksl.com
Highway patrol recovers 195 pounds of narcotics valued at $6 million on I-15
ST. GEORGE — A window tint violation led to the arrest of a 21-year-old driver after Utah Highway Patrol troopers recovered a total of over 190 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. A trooper who was parked in the median of Interstate 15 near mile marker 63 observed...
Man caught with 175 pounds of meth in Cedar City traffic stop
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man allegedly connected to a cartel was discovered with 175 pounds of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop in Cedar City. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the suspect as Jonathan Manuel Vargas, 21. Troopers first spotted Vargas driving on I-15 near mile marker 65, noting his car windows […]
ABC 4
New cookie shop taking Utah by storm
Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a storefront. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise.
