www.laconiadailysun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Dave Kinne: Many Lakes Region residents care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats
Mr. Doug Klock of Meredith could not be more wrong about the Lakes Region. Despite the urban sprawl of Meredith, Lakeport, Laconia, and the like, he made a category error in regards to an attack directed at the Gunstock Commission in which the intent was to focus upon the gem that Gunstock is, and that its success is important to us common folks. Many of us care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats. He had no idea that I own a home on the lake and don't "vacation" here. I live here. The conversation is not about Mr. Doug Klock. Please help us in removing the Gunstock Commissioners and reinstating the managers that have made Gunstock a great ski area.
laconiadailysun.com
Makers Mill is granted Certificate of Occupancy for community makerspace and vocation hub
WOLFEBORO — Almost a year to the day since the renovation construction began, Makers Mill received its certificate of occupancy from the Town of Wolfeboro’s Planning and Development department for their community makerspace and vocation hub at 23 Bay Street. “This has been such an exciting project to...
laconiadailysun.com
John Sherman presents 'History of the Meredith Rotary Club' on Aug. 2
MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will host “History of the Meredith Rotary Club” on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The program will be presented by John Sherman, a longtime rotarian and Meredith resident. Karen Thorndike, Historical Society president noted, “The Rotary Club has done so much for communities...
laconiadailysun.com
Make your own wool feather tree
MEREDITH — Spend a few creative hours with The League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. to create a beautiful piece of art for your home in this Wool Feather Tree Class with instructor, Jean Reed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Madeira USA promotes Jasmyn Bristol to assistant supervisor
GILFORD — In her new role, Jasmyn will assist with management of the day-to-day operations of the department, helping the team of representatives provide excellent customer service and the top-quality machine embroidery thread and supplies that Madeira is known for worldwide. Jasmyn, with 13 years of experience as an...
laconiadailysun.com
Carole A. Billin, 88
MOULTONBOROUGH — Dr. Carole Ann Billin, 88, the first woman to hold a veterinarian license in New Hampshire, died July 23, 2022, at her home in Moultonborough. Dr. Billin was born July 11, 1934 in Galt, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth Pringle. At the age of 18, she enrolled in Ontario Veterinary College, which had graduated only 29 women in the 29 years it had been admitting them. She was assigned a seat in front of a student from Pennsylvania: Robert Billin. “It was love at first sight” for them both, she said. They married before their final year of school.
laconiadailysun.com
Michael R. McCormack, 60
CONCORD — Michael R. McCormack passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2022 at the age of 60. Growing up in Moultonborough, he loved to spend time outdoors camping, hunting, fishing, hiking and riding motorcycles. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and his gift to make others laugh.
laconiadailysun.com
Peter A. Lyford Jr., 61
LACONIA — Peter Arthur Lyford, Jr., 61, of Auburn, MA, passed at Concord Hospital in Laconia on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after a courageous battle with a long illness. He continued to find joy in life and time with family and friends despite numerous hospitalizations and declining health over the years. He enjoyed two and a half years of good health thanks to the generosity of a kidney donor, Kelly Hoye, who is now a dear family friend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Marcia Hayward: Laconia School Board should be modeling good behavior for students
Rep. Richard Littlefield’s letter of July 27, stated that the only way schools are going to change for the better is hold administrators accountable for the bullying, violence, cyber bullying, etc. that is occurring. He continued by stating school administrators need to demand a standard of peer-to-peer decency, manners and etiquette so that students can succeed. I will not disagree with his expectation that administrators need to hold students accountable for their behavior. However, what he neglected to address was adult behavior.
laconiadailysun.com
Christine L. Sanborn, 96
ALTON — Christine L. Sanborn passed away January 13, 2022, at the age of 96. Christine was a lifetime resident of Alton and member of the Alton Community Church. She was a beloved kindergarten teacher, an active member of the Sunshine Club and various other organizations in the area.
laconiadailysun.com
David Buckman: Start solving problem at Gunstock with a clean slate
What could be more galling, than after the reckless behavior of many on the Belknap County Delegation that put Gunstock at grave risk, to have newly appointed Gunstock Commissioner Doug Lambert, a fellow traveler of Reps. Mike Sylvia and Norm Silber, explain away the crisis with a reference to far right Republican icon, Barry Goldwater, and a folksy tale about his grandchildren. Total rubbish. The damage inflicted on Gunstock has been substantial. Imagine the negative impact on the resort's insurance rates which in significant part are determined by the insurers' confidence in its management. Duh. Doug should Resign now. We should start solving this problem with a clean slate.
laconiadailysun.com
Ernest R. Duncan, 80
BRISTOL — Ernest Ridgway Duncan, 80, was tragically killed while attempting to remove an obstruction on the roadway on I-93 on July 27, 2022. He was born in Boston, the only child of Ernest Watt Duncan and Phyllis M.B. Ridgway, who died during his infancy. Ernie was raised by his grandparents, James and Frances Duncan, as well as by his father and mother, Ernest and Margaret Clay Duncan, in Woburn, MA. In 1959, at the age of 16, Ernie graduated from Woburn High School, and then went on to higher educational pursuits at Lowell Technical Institute, Wentworth Technical Institute and Harvard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
Linda J. Daigle, 66
LACONIA — Linda J. Daigle, 66, of Laconia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born April 11, 1956 in Stoneham, MA, a daughter of the late Maurice J. and Mary (Hooper) Fama. Growing up in Stoneham, she graduated from Stoneham High School with the Class of 1974 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from UMass Lowell and her MBA degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
laconiadailysun.com
Cary L. Cram, 53
BELMONT — Cary Lee Cram, 53, of Edgewood Drive, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Manchester. Cary was born on June 24, 1969 in Laconia, the son of Leonard S. Cram Sr., and Beverly Day.
laconiadailysun.com
Richard W. Bray Jr., 54
LACONIA — Richard William Bray Jr., 54, died in his home on June 11, 2022 in Laconia. He was born in Port Washington, NY, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
laconiadailysun.com
Thomas A. Tardif: Meeting notices are not properly posted, accessible
The urgency of selecting or removing members of the Belknap County’s five-person Gunstock Area Commission. Belknap County groups should review the New Hampshire Attorney General memorandums on the Right to Know or RSA 91-A, of which state and county government officials shall not be chosen by secret ballot or out of view behind closed doors. Nonpublic meeting notices of a majority of quorum of same assuming an advertisement satisfies the public right to know. The entry to the Belknap Complex does not comply because the entrance is not accessible at night, holiday or Saturday, neither are the notice placed in the entrance of the Gunstock Commission, not the front door. The Commissioners’ office simply are on the third floor of the lodge — Americans with Disabilities Act violation to review notices, obtain minutes. Interesting is that the Belknap three-member group posts its notices at the Court House.
laconiadailysun.com
Peter V. Millham: Elect delegation members who look out for welfare of the county as a whole
What do we do now? Since my appointment in 1962 as a Gunstock Commissioner (I served 15 years), I have followed its progress with interest and pride. In recent years the commission has had difficulties with the Belknap County Legislative Delegation which has been particularly hard for the County Commissioners and Gunstock Commission to deal with.
laconiadailysun.com
"We have the votes": County Delegation to meet Monday, remove Strang from Gunstock Commission
GILFORD — The Belknap County Delegation will hold an emergency meeting to remove Gunstock Area Commissioner David Strang, appoint a temporary commissioner to maintain a quorum of GAC membership, and accept the resignations of former Commissioners Peter Ness and Gary Kiedaisch. The meeting will take place on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Gunstock Main Lodge at 7 p.m.
laconiadailysun.com
Highest paying jobs in Portsmouth that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Portsmouth, NH-ME using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
laconiadailysun.com
Joycelyn A. Dickinson, 83
LACONIA — Joycelyn Ann Braddock Dickinson, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Concord Hospital. Joy was born on January 23, 1939, in Leesport, PA, the daughter of the late Richard Russell Braddock and Thelma Grace (Hollinger) Braddock, formerly of Fleetwood, PA and Greenfield, MA. She attended Greenfield High School and went on to study at Endicott College in Beverly, MA. Soon after, she married John Cross Dickinson, of Greenfield, MA. They were married for 57 years until John’s passing in 2018. After eight years as a devoted wife of an Air Force fighter pilot, Joy, John, and their two daughters settled in Laconia in 1970.
Comments / 0