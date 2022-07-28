ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Theresa Fox Named Elementary & Middle School Special Education Program Coordinator

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
SHU Irish Dancer Takes 3rd Place in National Championship

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Rising sophomore and Sacred Heart University Claddagh dancer Maeve Cahill recently placed third in the nation at the 2022 North American Irish Dance Championships in Montreal. Cahill’s home is nestled in central Massachusetts. She’s lived in Auburn for most of her life, graduating from Auburn High School before...
FAIRFIELD, CT
How Has Redistricting Impacted Your Voting or Legislative Districts? Find Out Tomorrow at Ridgefield Library

How Has Redistricting Impacted Your Voting or Legislative Districts?. The 2020 census has had an impact on Voting and State Legislative Districts in Ridgefield. On Tuesday, August 2 at 5:30 pm at the Ridgefield Library, Registrars of Voters Cindy Bruno and Wayne Floegel will discuss the changes that have been made to Ridgefield as a result of the CT State Legislators Reapportionment Committee’s Redistricting plan. They will explain how to find out what voting and legislative district you are now in and answer questions.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Police Congratulate Junior Police Academy Class of 2022!

Congratulations to the Ridgefield Police Department Junior Police Academy (JPA) Class of 2022!. The JPA is a week-long summer camp held in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield in which kids ages 8-15 come to police headquarters and learn about what we do. A variety of topics are covered to include- crime scene investigation, accident reconstruction, laser/radar, Police K-9 and much more.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Retired Danbury Public School Music Teacher Fritzie Dretel, 91, has Died

Freida “Fritzie” Dretel, 91, a retired Danbury Public School music educator, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Mrs. Dretel was the wife of the late Martin George Dretel. She was born in Hackensack, NJ, on September 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Leon and Jean (Lempert) Reiter. Education background: She received her Bachelor’s Degree and Master's degree from Western State University. She also attended Julliard School of Music and Montclair State Teachers College.
DANBURY, CT
Putnam Arts Council's Open Call to Artists for September Exhibition

The Putnam Arts Council and Putnam County Tourism are partnering to challenge area artists to participate in a show featuring beautiful Putnam County. All submissions will be accepted, prizes will be awarded, and the work will be exhibited in the A. Eric Arctander Gallery as well as featured virtually throughout the Fall. This opportunity looks to engage artists, celebrate their talents, and showcase the beauty of Putnam County.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Joanne Hudson

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Running Company Announces Run On Art - AUCTION!

Ridgefield Running Company is auctioning off Tharini Pande's art to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. In June, we partnered with The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and On Running for a "Run On Art" that celebrated The Aldrich's "52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone" exhibition. It was a wonderful collaboration and a unique and fun event that brought new people to the museum.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Bachata Classes at Vitti's Dance Studio in Danbury

The August session starts at Vitti's Dance Studio 8/5/22. Fridays 6 p.m. – 6.45 p.m. Bachata is a Latin dance that originated in the Dominican Republic and is now danced all over the world! Come learn some easy-to-do steps that will get you moving on the dance floor!
DANBURY, CT
WCSU archaeology students uncover ancient artifacts in Warren, Connecticut

The Western Connecticut State University Department of Social Sciences conducts an Archaeology Field School for college students interested in uncovering the rich history of Connecticut. During this summer’s Field School, students spent four weeks cataloguing artifacts from the 2021 excavation from the Templeton site, and excavating a site known as Deer Run in Warren.
WARREN, CT
LaBlast Fitness created by Louis Van Amstel of Dancing with the Stars at Vitti's Dance Studio

Come experience the excitement and fun of the newest dance-fitness class on Tuesday OR Thursday evenings! “LaBlast Fitness”, created by Louis Van Amstel of "Dancing with the Stars", is taught by certified instructor, Denise Nethercott, who will lead you in this partner-free, simple, low impact, safe, fun and energizing ballroom dance workout for everybody!
DANBURY, CT
Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra announces FREE community concerts in August

FREE concerts in Ridgefield during the month of August. Music at the Museum, Charles Ives Music Festival String Quartet on Monday, August 1 beginning at 6:30pm (in the Garden House at KTM&HC) Presented by Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, the concert, titled “Pulse”, explores uses...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Harrison Feinberg Crushes Two-Run Blast to Propel Danbury past North Shore

In the bottom of the sixth, Westerners’ outfielder Harrison Feinberg smoked a game-winning two-run home run over the right-field wall to defeat the Navigators 3-2 in a seven-inning contest. Danbury (22-22) earned a series split against North Shore (13-31) with the victory, and they finished the 2022 campaign with...
DANBURY, CT
Danbury Hosts Another Home Run Derby in Victory over Valley

After launching eleven home runs during Thursday’s doubleheader, the Westerners crushed four more long balls en route to an 8-4 win against the Blue Sox. Danbury (21-21) is now a .500 ballclub for the first time since July 5, and Valley (16-27) lost for the 14th time in their last 18 games. The Westerners finished the regular season with a 5-3 record against the Blue Sox and earned a series split at Mackenzie Stadium.
DANBURY, CT

