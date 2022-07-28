Artistic Me sparks imaginations

yorknewstimes.com
Related
York News-Times
Fair time once again
It’s fair time. The York County Fair begins later this week, which means the Nebraska State Fair is the end of the month. When I worked for the state tourism office, I was in charge of having our booth staffed at the state fair. I had a nickname for the fair at the time -- “The Four-Letter F Word.” It was called that because I had such a hard time getting people to work a shift. That included my own co-workers. I ended up covering a lot of shifts myself, and I got pretty tired of all the odd questions I would get. People would ask me if I got paid for this job, and there were lots of comments about how flat Nebraska was.
York News-Times
2022 York County Fair starts this week
YORK – The 2022 York County Fair week is here and fairgoers will certainly be experiencing the theme, which this year is “Fun In The Sun.”. The 4-H Style Revue was held last Friday evening, which officially kicked off all the events. The BB gun, air rifle and...
York News-Times
Wonderline -- Readers ask about noise, ESI camp and brush at schools
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: Is there a noise ordinance in the city of York? We have a neighbor who has loud parties in their covered patio that go until 1:30 a.m. With our windows closed and air conditioning on, they can be heard very plainly. Is it OK to call the police?
York News-Times
Hinze's summer success builds future golf dreams
WACO - You don’t have to ask Waco’s Jaxson Hinze if he sees golf in his future. That’s because he knows exactly what road he wants to travel and is ready to achieve his dreams even if he has to go through a few roadblocks. Jaxson will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for July 30
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (2) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
York News-Times
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York
For the drive home in York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in York, NE
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
York News-Times
Amie Just: 'Unexpected and untimely' departure of Huskers' Kayla Caffey frustrating for all involved
Those are two of the words Nebraska volleyball All-American Kayla Caffey used on Instagram on Friday to describe her departure from the program. With roughly one week to go before practice begins? Unexpected and untimely indeed. And just all-around frustrating for everyone involved. Frustrating for fans who loved Caffey and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
How the first year of NIL has affected the Nebraska volleyball program
Is there such a thing as too many volleyball camps?. In Lincoln, we’re about to find out, and early indications are that the answer is no. College sports is about 13 months into the NIL era, where athletes can be paid for endorsements, appearances, sports camps, private lessons and autographs. They can also have apparel with their name and number on it sold, and that’s been a significant one for Husker volleyball players. (A "Lincoln digs Lexi" design for Husker libero Lexi Rodriguez is a popular one.)
York News-Times
Woman sentenced to federal prison after being caught with gun stolen in York County
YORK -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Katherine Woitaszewski, 36, formerly of Papillion, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison by Chief United States District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., after being caught with a gun stolen in York County. She was sentenced for...
York News-Times
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of York man for illegal guns
YORK – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a York man for having illegal guns. George Martin, 50, of York has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both Class 1D felonies, which carry possible maximum sentences of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction.
York News-Times
Man caught with 1,420 pounds of pot in York County pleads not guilty
YORK – Christopher Graves, 44, with addresses in Arizona and Oregon, has pleaded not guilty in a case where he was caught with 1,420 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County. His arraignment was held in York County District Court. A deputy with the sheriff’s department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
What you missed this week in notable York crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from York News-Times. (16) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
York News-Times
Woman dies, four others injured in four-vehicle crash in Saunders County
One woman died and four other people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash Sunday just south of Fremont. The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 77 between Nebraska 109 and the Platte River bridge, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a 2020 Mazda was...
Comments / 0