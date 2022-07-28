Artistic Me sparks imaginations

It’s fair time. The York County Fair begins later this week, which means the Nebraska State Fair is the end of the month. When I worked for the state tourism office, I was in charge of having our booth staffed at the state fair. I had a nickname for the fair at the time -- “The Four-Letter F Word.” It was called that because I had such a hard time getting people to work a shift. That included my own co-workers. I ended up covering a lot of shifts myself, and I got pretty tired of all the odd questions I would get. People would ask me if I got paid for this job, and there were lots of comments about how flat Nebraska was.

YORK COUNTY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO