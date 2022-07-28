Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting

heraldcourier.com
NYC, 4 states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and four states that had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service announced a settlement Monday in which the agency agreed it would destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. The city and California had...
Concerned groups of ornithologists, wildlife biologists and conservationists work to restore the once ubiquitous bobwhite
A Rich Valley hill now sings in the mornings with a whistle that’s been absent for decades. The trill of “poor … bob-WHITE” once again echoes through the valley thanks to the efforts of a devoted trio of bobwhite quail enthusiasts. Their work has attracted the attention of state and national wildlife biologists who are cautious about the endeavor’s future but also stand ready to help.
Woman recounts rescue from Kentucky flood
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard are searching flooded Appalachian communities for missing people. Patricia Colombo was one of those people rescued after her car flooded while she was trying to drive home Thursday. "My car stopped, stalled out, and then I didn't know what to do. I just kind of went into a panic. Probably about a minute, two minutes at the max, water start flooding into my car," she said. Record floods have wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky's governor said 16 people have died, a toll he expects to grow as the rain keeps falling. "The tough news is 16 confirmed fatalities now, and folks that's going to get a lot higher," the governor said during a late-morning briefing. He said the deaths were in four eastern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky River crested six feet above its previous record. Entire towns that hug creeks and streams in narrow valleys were swallowed up. The water swept vehicles into useless piles, crunched runaway equipment against bridges and swamped homes and businesses. Mudslides on steep slopes have left many people marooned and without power, making rescues difficult.
LOCAL BRIEFS: Honaker, GW, Lebanon on move in VHSL realignment plan; Abingdon's Hungate transfers to UVA
Honaker, Lebanon and George Wythe would be among the schools on the move under the latest plan devised by the Virginia High School League’s Realignment Committee. There were several major moves unveiled from the group’s meeting on July 25 that used the newest enrollment figures to establish the VHSL’s alignment that would begin in the 2023-24 school year and consist of a four-year cycle.
Why is ocean water so cold in the northern Outer Banks?
If you’ve been to the Outer Banks beaches to cool off recently, the ocean water may have been colder than expected. Ocean temperatures at the beaches of Virginia and the Carolinas generally make for pleasant swimming and wading by the end of July. But there is a thorny exception along the northern Outer Banks.
Heavy rain, flood threat to continue through Monday
Heavy rain and a threat of flash flooding is expected to continue through Monday in the Mountain Empire. “Then we all get into more of a normal pattern after this,” Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday. A frontal boundary and two...
