York County dispatchers recognized for exceptional work

York News-Times
Woman sentenced to federal prison after being caught with gun stolen in York County
YORK -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Katherine Woitaszewski, 36, formerly of Papillion, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison by Chief United States District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., after being caught with a gun stolen in York County. She was sentenced for...
York News-Times
Man caught with 1,420 pounds of pot in York County pleads not guilty
YORK – Christopher Graves, 44, with addresses in Arizona and Oregon, has pleaded not guilty in a case where he was caught with 1,420 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County. His arraignment was held in York County District Court. A deputy with the sheriff’s department...
York News-Times
Woman dies, four others injured in four-vehicle crash in Saunders County
One woman died and four other people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash Sunday just south of Fremont. The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 77 between Nebraska 109 and the Platte River bridge, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a 2020 Mazda was...
klin.com
COVID-19 Death Reported Friday in Lancaster County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death Friday, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. The county death total is now 446. In addition, there were 67 new cases reported with 35 people hospitalized and 30 of those being Lancaster County residents. Additional information including...
York News-Times
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of York man for illegal guns
YORK – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a York man for having illegal guns. George Martin, 50, of York has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both Class 1D felonies, which carry possible maximum sentences of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction.
1011now.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Lincoln Friday
Meet Shogofa! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line. Scientists with the Kansas Geological Survey are trying to figure out why there's been an increase in earthquakes near the Nebraska-Kansas border. Updated: 5 hours ago.
1011now.com
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man working to renovate a 120-year-old building
Grand Island Public Schools holds ‘Back 2 School Bash’. Grand Island Public Schools used Friday afternoon to help kids start the new school year on the right foot. Loss of Grand Island Police Investigator Christopher Marcello. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT. The Grand Island Police Department...
One dead, multiple injured after Sunday afternoon crash in Saunders County
Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were used. The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.
KSNB Local4
Meth uncovered during Hastings traffic stop
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Hastings residents are behind bars after a traffic stop Saturday evening. Hastings Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 red Ford Focus in the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue at 8:59 p.m. Saturday. HPD Cpl. Nathan Hanson told Local4 News, Brendan Denman, 28,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol taking part in national anti-speeding campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is taking part in a national campaign hoping to curb speeding across the state. The Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which runs until Aug. 14, will have troopers work overtime to stop drivers from speeding. Speeding was a factor...
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
York News-Times
Investigation leads to seven felony charges against York man
YORK – An investigation led to a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 Block of North Platte Avenue and the subsequent arrest of Travis Ford, 52, of York and the filing of seven felonies against him. According to court documents, Ford was at the residence when local...
News Channel Nebraska
Hall County authorities searching for 17-year-old accused of Walmart shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Hall County authorities issued the warrant as they continue to search for Yahir Cardenas. Cardenas is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, two...
News Channel Nebraska
Man killed while helping accident victim on Interstate 80, authorities say
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A California man is dead after authorities say he was hit by a passing vehicle while trying to help a person involved in a crash. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an accident just west of the Highway 281 exit on Interstate 80 around 2:45 Thursday morning. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling eastbound when it was hit from behind by a semi-truck driven by Yelena Coop. 47-year-old Hector Stanley Duque got out of the passenger’s seat of the pickup and tried to help the driver, Salvador Duquemoreno. The Sheriff’s Office says Duque was hit by a passing vehicle and died at the scene.
NebraskaTV
Manuel Gomez to remain at Lincoln Regional Center
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A Holdrege man who was found not responsible for a double homicide by reason of insanity will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center. In a court order Friday, a judge ordered Manuel Gomez, 49, to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center “for the foreseeable future” to continue treatment. The order comes after a judge ruled in November 2021 that Gomez would be evaluated at the center for 90 days.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island giveaway provides school supplies for 100 children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In Grand Island there was a book bag and school supply giveaway at Capital Mobile Homes thanks to a woman named Lindsey Marshall. Lindsey is the new Grand Island Property Manager at Impact Community Homes and she came up with the program for the youth in the community she now serves.
York News-Times
What you missed this week in notable York crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from York News-Times. (16) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
York News-Times
Man arrested after acting strange in York convenience store, found with heroin and cocaine
YORK – A 32-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged with drug possession after acting strange in a York convenience store and later found to have heroin and cocaine. Michael Smith Jr., of Wareham, Massachusetts, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. The case...
klkntv.com
Bond set at $5 million in Branched Oak Lake homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton set bond at $5 million on Wednesday for Taban Rik in connection with the Branched Oak Lake homicide. Rik has been in jail since he was arrested on Saturday. Court documents say he must pay $500,000 — 10% of...
