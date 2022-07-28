Why This Veteran Food Editor Is Breaking Into Indie Publishing

food52.com
Related
Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols boldly went where civil rights movement needed her to go
As a Black girl born in the 1970s, the original run of 'Star Trek' was long over by the time I knew anything about TV. But I came to know Lt. Uhura.
A Black father created a YouTube channel to create content with representation for his young daughter. Now, the account is racking up tens of millions of views a month.
Javoris Hollingsworth was inspired to start "Gracie's Corner" after seeing the lack of representation in the content his daughter was consuming. In July 2022, the channel gained 77 million views.
Food52
Peach, Bacon, & Tahini Toasts
You read correctly. Try it and you’ll be a believer too. This decidedly fantastic take on toast couldn’t be easier to prepare, or more delightful. Plus, this makes an excellent choice for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. These toasts are ideal summer fare: they come together fast, can be eaten with your hands, and requires hardly any cooking—all you need to do is to render bacon crispy in a skillet and toast a few slices of bread. Sweet, juicy peaches are the perfect foil to salty, fatty bacon. The tahini adds a subtle creamy nuttiness, and all together, it just might become your new favorite flavor combo. —Melina Hammer.
What Is The Stereotypical Thing Your State/Country Is Known For Vs. What It Should Be Known For Instead?
Let's set the record straight once and for all.
Comments / 0