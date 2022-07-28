Why This Veteran Food Editor Is Breaking Into Indie Publishing

You read correctly. Try it and you’ll be a believer too. This decidedly fantastic take on toast couldn’t be easier to prepare, or more delightful. Plus, this makes an excellent choice for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. These toasts are ideal summer fare: they come together fast, can be eaten with your hands, and requires hardly any cooking—all you need to do is to render bacon crispy in a skillet and toast a few slices of bread. Sweet, juicy peaches are the perfect foil to salty, fatty bacon. The tahini adds a subtle creamy nuttiness, and all together, it just might become your new favorite flavor combo. —Melina Hammer.

