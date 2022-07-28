ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Yellen says U.S. economy slowing, but still shows job, spending strength

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAe9G_0gwTmDkr00

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday a second quarter contraction of U.S. economic output was a sign of an inevitable slowdown but there was still broad strength in the economy, especially in jobs.

During a news conference, Yellen did not rule out a possible recession as the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration strive to bring down inflation from 40-year highs but refused to concede that one was underway after two quarters of GDP contraction.

"Most Americans have a similar definition of recession - substantial job losses and mass layoffs, businesses shutting down, private sector activities slowing considerably, family budgets under immense strain ... a broad-based weakening of our economy." Yellen said. "That is not what we're seeing right now."

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Treasury Department#Layoffs#The Federal Reserve#Americans
Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming 'economic indicators' don’t show a 'recession or even a pre-recession'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced backlash Monday for saying that "economic indicators…do not show that we are in a recession or even a pre-recession." Typically, two quarters of negative GDP growth indicate the United States is in a recession. This is the metric traditionally used as a red line to determine whether a recession exists. However, the White House has trotted out a slew of officials to dispute the definition of a recession.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Jobs
MarketRealist

What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details

In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
BUSINESS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
Reuters

Reuters

520K+
Followers
346K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy