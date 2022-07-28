Moira’s Necrotic Orb is being reverted, Overwatch devs say

dotesports.com
How to watch Aug. 3’s Pokémon Presents
The Pokémon Company announced on Aug. 1 that its annual showcase, known as Pokémon Presents will be taking place on Aug. 3. As expected, more news and updates about all things Pokémon will be presented, including new details for the upcoming video games in the franchise. With...
A second Reaver bundle is reportedly coming to VALORANT
One of the most popular bundles in VALORANT could be making a return with new skins added to the collection. A second iteration of the Reaver bundle could come to the game within the next few patches, according to data miner Valorleaks. The bundle will include guns such as the Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Karambit, according to the leaker.
Ana to stand in for Royal Never Give Up at Dota 2 Arlington Major due to Ghost’s visa issues
Yet another team has been hit with visa-related roster issues ahead of the Arlington Dota Pro Circuit Major. Royal Never Give Up confirmed today former that OG legend ana will be playing with the team in place of Daniel “Ghost” Chan Kok Hong. This news comes after the...
Apex design director confirms Control will not be permanent for now: ‘The BR is what Apex is’
Apex Legends’ Control limited-time mode won’t be a permanent mode in season 14, design director Evan Nikolich confirmed in a press conference last week. The team’s focus is on battle royale gameplay, according to him, and keeping LTMs limited aims to maintain their appeal and novelty. Nikolich...
Major changes for self-res: Respawn addresses Apex community concerns over gold knockdown shield
Respawn Entertainment is introducing major changes to Apex Legends‘ gold backpack and gold knockdown shield items with season 14, including the complete removal of the latter’s self-resurrection ability. The gold knockdown shield will remain in the game, the Apex design team says, but it will no longer give...
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
Epic Games, Steam, and Battle.net are all blocked in Indonesia
Counter-Strike, Origin and more are also on the verge of being banned. Indonesia has now banned access to popular game streaming services such as Epic Games and Steam following a failure to register with Kominfo. On July 29, Team Secret, an organization based in the Philippines, revealed that Steam, Epic...
BLAST, Perfect World reportedly in the race to host a CS:GO Major in 2023
BLAST and Perfect World have sent applications to Valve to organize a CS:GO Major in 2023, according to a report by Jaxon. Out of the two tournament organizers, BLAST is more widely recognized in the Counter-Strike scene. The company was founded in 2016 and started hosting CS:GO events in 2017 with its Pro Series circuit, which later become BLAST Premier, one of the most prestigious professional circuits in Valve’s FPS.
Masahiro Sakurai says he’s almost out of Smash Ultimate screenshots
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been beloved by fans since the day of its release. The game has brought thousands of hours of fun to players everywhere with its constant updates and additions over time. Despite the game’s final release with the last Fighters Pass, the game feels like it is still alive and doing well. This is due to one man in particular.
No Apex August starts with a lot of people playing Apex Legends
August is here and with it comes the planned boycott of Apex Legends. The plan gained steam near the middle of season 13 on Reddit and Twitter among disgruntled Apex players. The hashtag #NoApexAugust gained mobility, with players hoping to force Respawn to reckon with broken legend abilities, hit registration issues, cheating, and more long-standing problems like the game’s audio.
Apex’s season 14 sees return of Double Tap, Skullpiercer Rifling hop-ups
The Double Tap and Skullpiercer Rifling hop-ups are both returning to floor loot in Apex Legends season 14. The Double Tap hasn’t been seen in the game’s floor loot since season seven. When the G7 Scout entered the care package in season 11, it had Double Tap built in, but no other weapons have been able to use it since its previous floor loot appearance. In season 14, the G7 Scout and the EVA-8 shotgun will once again be able to equip Double Tap, which allows both guns to fire two shots with a single pull of the trigger. It’s an epic rarity drop.
Changes coming to healing mechanics in League’s Patch 12.14, Riot says
One of the biggest complaints that has plagued League of Legends players around the world throughout various metas is the state of healing in the game. Strong healing-based champions are very frustrating to play against, especially when they get ahead, because they feel unkillable in the later stages of a game. In a new Quick Gameplay Thoughts post, Riot Games promised players that the developers will be hitting some of these outliers and adjusting healing to a more acceptable state, starting in Patch 12.14.
PlayStation to stream reveals, updates, interviews during Evo 2022
Sony hasn’t seemed all too interested in live events as of late, but that’s about to change. PlayStation has announced a live show at Evo 2022 this weekend. Although most esports titles are played on PC, the FGC has almost always opted for console, with most tournaments preferring PlayStation over Xbox. For this reason, it only makes sense that there will be a PlayStation Evo Lounge Live Show during the fighting game showcase.
New Pokémon Presents coming this week, featuring news on Scarlet and Violet
A new Pokémon Presents presentation is set for Aug. 3, promising new information on “Pokémon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet,” the latest mainline iterations in the long-running franchise. The new video will premiere this Wednesday at 8am CT, so it will...
How to get to Borean Tundra in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic
When WoW: Classic players first begin their travels on the icy continent of Northrend, they’ll be posed with a choice between two starting zones: the Howling Fjord and the Borean Tundra. Unlike the launch of WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic, players won’t have to flood through a portal into one particular subregion of a zone. Instead, the starting experience for players of both factions will be far more spread out across the new continent.
RE-45, Devotion reportedly move to Replicator pool in Apex’s season 14
New seasons in Apex Legends usually bring changes to the weapon pool by shifting their availability and sources. For season 14, players can expect to find the RE-45 and the Devotion in the Replicator pool, according to a report from TheGamer’s Ben Sledge. Putting the RE-45 exclusively in the...
Skull Town is reborn as ‘Relic’ for Kings Canyon’s map update in Apex season 14
The next season of Apex Legends, Hunted, is launching on Aug. 9, bringing with it a map update to Kings Canyon focused on rebuilding, rather than further destruction to the battle royale’s iconic original arena. While Thunderdome remains lost at sea, popular POI Skull Town is finally making its...
MAD Lions axe Excel, consolidate their place at the top of the LEC Summer Split regular season
MAD Lions pick their sixth win in a row by cutting down Excel two weeks before the end of the LEC Summer Split regular season. The team consolidated their place at the top of the leaderboard with nine wins and only three losses under their name. Despite the uncertainties displayed during the mid-game, MAD Lions dominated the match.
Who has the most wins in Fortnite?
Each Fortnite match is a challenge that only the fittest and the most talented can survive until the end. Competitive players spend hours perfecting their gameplay and studying their own replays to improve at Fortnite. Even then, the inherently random nature of the game guarantees that even the most-practiced players won’t win every game they play.
Illaoi is a ‘Big Body Juggernaut’ that will overwhelm opponents in Riot’s Project L
Illaoi, the Kraken Priestess and the Truth Bearer of Nagakabouros, has officially been revealed as the latest League champion that will join the roster of fighters in Riot’s upcoming Project L 2D-fighter game. In a lengthy dev blog post following today’s update from project lead Tom Cannon, the ‘Illaoi...
