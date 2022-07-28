3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 7/28/22

www.numberfire.com
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
Ryan Mountcastle heads to Baltimore's bench on Saturday evening
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Mountcastle is not starting in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Mountcastle will take a break after Trey Mancini was shifted to first base and Terrin Vavra was named Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 253 batted balls this season, Mountcastle has accounted for a...
Jesse Winker batting second for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Winker will start in left field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Dylan Moore is being placed on the injured list. numberFire's models project Winker for 9.9 FanDuel...
Reese McGuire catching for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. McGuire will start at catching position after Seby Zavala was rested versus right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
Willi Castro batting ninth for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Castro will start at second base on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Jonathan Schoop moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
Michael A. Taylor in Royals' lineup on Saturday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Taylor for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Gavin Sheets starting in right field for White Sox on Friday night
Chicago White Sox first baseman / outfielder Gavin Sheets is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Sheets will take over right field after Andrew Vaughn was rested in Chicago. numberFire's models project Sheets to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
Fantasy Baseball: 3 Things We Learned in Week 16
Welcome back to the 3 Things We Learned Series for the 2022 MLB season! This weekly piece will look at the trends, patterns, and interesting statistical touchpoints of the MLB season in order to help you make actionable fantasy decisions. Baseball fans love their stats. We devour them, dissect them,...
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bradley is being replaced in right field by Jaylin Davis versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 286 plate appearances this season, Bradley has a .206 batting average with a .564 OPS, 3...
Rockies' Connor Joe batting seventh on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Joe will start at first base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. C.J. Cron moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Joe for 9.3 FanDuel points...
James Outman batting ninth for Los Angeles on Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Outman will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Hanser Alberto returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Outman for 7.7 FanDuel points...
Mets' Luis Guillorme batting eighth on Sunday
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Guillorme will start at third base on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and Miami. Eduardo Escobar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Guillorme for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
Austin Slater starting Saturday night for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting second in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Slater for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
Willi Castro not in Detroit's lineup on Saturday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Castro is being replaced in right field by Victor Reyes versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 244 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .248 batting average with a .640 OPS, 4...
