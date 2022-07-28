Undefeated boxer Miracle Amaeze dies at age 18 after sparring session gone wrong

Miracle Amaeze. Photo by Monarch Promotions

An 18-year-old boxer named Miracle Amaeze died after a sparring session.

The up-and-comer had competed in two fights, was unbeaten, and had scored two knockouts.

Amaeze's death is boxing's second in as many months. "It's sad," one industry figure said recently.

Teenage boxer Miracle Amaeze died shortly after a sparring session, in which he suffered two knockdowns.

The 18-year-old novice had a promising record of two knockouts from two wins and was undefeated.

Recent footage, which Insider has decided not to publish, shows the aftermath of Amaeze's boxing training last weekend.

He can be seen on video on the floor, while another man holds up his legs in a bid for him to regain consciousness. Somebody off-camera appears to be fanning him with a white towel.

The training session took place outdoors in Lagos — a prominent coastal city in Nigeria, West Africa.

Monarch Promotions, which has represented Amaeze, confirmed the news July 24 on social media.

"With heavy and sorrowful hearts, we are very sad to announce the untimely passing of our young champ Miracle Amaeze," the boxing company said.

Miracle Amaeze. Photo by Monarch Promotions.

"Although you have gone too soon, your legacy remains in our hearts. May God accept you and keep you till we all meet again.

"Forever in our hearts, young champ."

The Sun reported that Amaeze was regarded in his native Nigeria as an up-and-coming fighter who had finished both of his pro opponents in the very first round.

It is the second tragedy in as many months for the sport

Amaeze's death will again send shockwaves through the boxing industry as the sport takes another young man's life in as many months.

Simiso Buthelezi and Sophesihle Mntungwa. Photo by Starline Boxing Promotions

Alarming scenes in an African boxing championship bout caused an immediate end to the bout, in which Simiso Buthelezi , 24, appeared disorientated, abandoned boxing his opponent, and instead started punching thin air in his June 4 fight.

He was sent to the hospital for exhibiting symptoms of a concussion or a brain bleed. He was placed into a medically induced coma, and died June 7 .

Simiso Buthelezi, boxing. Photo by Starline Boxing Promotions

Buthelezi's death caused his opponent, Siphesihle Mntungwa, such great stress that he said: "I can't take it anymore," and "I did not kill Simiso," after facing backlash online.

Death is 'part' of the boxing business

Buthelezi's passing was a hot topic at the sport's International Hall of Fame ceremony Insider attended upstate New York that month, with industry figures expressing sadness at the young fighter's passing .

"It's sad," Hall of Fame broadcaster Al Bernstein from Showtime Sports told Insider.

Sportscaster and boxing Hall of Famer Al Bernstein. Photo by Getty Images

"Those are the moments when you just shake your head and say, 'Ah, man.' This sport does a lot of good. It helps a lot of young men and women, but it's got inherent dangers."

"No one deserves to die in boxing," promoter Sampson Lewcowicz told us, adding, unfortunately, it's a "part of our business."