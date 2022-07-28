www.foxbusiness.com
Manchin-Schumer spending bill will have 'indistinguishable' effect on inflation: Penn Wharton
Democrats are pitching their newest health and climate spending bill as an inflation-fighting measure, but a new analysis published Friday suggests the legislation will actually do little to combat higher prices. Findings from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan group at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, show the...
Soaring inflation drives more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck despite 5.1% increase in wages
Recent surveys show surging inflation is driving more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck. The annual inflation rate for the United States is 9.1% for the past 12-month period that ended in June, according to data published on July 13 by the U.S. Department of Labor. That represented the largest annual increase since November 1981. The consumer price index previously surged in May by 8.6%.
US warns that semiconductor subsidies will not be used for firms to 'pad their bottom line'
The U.S. Commerce Department said late on Friday it will limit the size of government subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing and will not let firms use funding to "pad their bottom line." On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to legislation that provides $52 billion in government funding...
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis CEO says inflation is 'very concerning' and 'spreading out' across economy
The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis CEO and President Neel Kashkari said Sunday that the current state of inflation is "very concerning" and "spreading out more broadly across the economy." "It’s very concerning. We keep getting inflation readings, new data that comes in as recently as this past week, and...
Today’s 30-year mortgage refinance rates dive below 5% for first time in 42 days | August 1, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Stuart Varney: Biden's 'mess' of a tax plan is a 'mish-mash of bad policy'
During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the Democrats' "last minute" inflation plan, arguing the Inflation Reduction Act is of 2022 a "mish-mash of bad policy." STUART VARNEY: It’s called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But it won't reduce inflation. We are told...
Fed official's warning, inflation 'gaslight' charge, jobs and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Monday's trading. DIRE FED WARNING: The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis CEO and President Neel Kashkari said Sunday that the current state of inflation is "very concerning" and "spreading out more broadly across the economy." "It’s very concerning. We keep getting inflation...
Ohio man ditches teaching job in favor of higher pay at Walmart: 'Not using my degree'
A 28-year-old Ohio man is leaving his teaching job in favor of higher pay as a Walmart manager, he announced in a now-viral video. Seth Goshorn has worked as a reading tutor and second-grade teacher for six years, according to a video he posted on TikTok earlier in July. Goshorn says the chief reason for his move is the pay, which is far higher than his teaching gig despite not needing a degree.
Most Americans will feel tax pain from Dem inflation bill despite Biden's past promises: analysis
The vast majority of Americans will pay more in taxes as a result of Democrats' inflation bill despite President Biden's pledge not to raise taxes on those making under $400,000 per year. The Inflation Reduction Act — unveiled Wednesday by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and endorsed by Biden — would...
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Larry Kudlow: Tax hikes will sink recession deeper
If you're in a recession, it makes no sense at all to be raising taxes. That used to be a common sense point of view, shared by liberals and conservatives, Keynesians and supply-siders, but no more. In our topsy-turvy Biden world, where true is false, false is always false, recessions...
Still time to save: 30-year mortgage rates linger below 5% | August 1, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Manchin-Schumer spending bill estimated to hurt coal workers the most
A deal reached last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after months of party in-fighting will reportedly hurt coal workers the most. The Inflation Reduction Act, a slimmed down version of President Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) Act, will cost an estimated $433...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Boeing jumps, stocks curb losses, Google’s CEO warns employees
Stocks curb losses as consumer discretionary, staples lead mid-morning turnaround. U.S. stocks cut all losses mid-morning as consumer dicretionary, staple stocks topped the leader board for the S&P. SymbolPriceChange%Change. WMT$132.05+2.30+1.77%. TGT$163.38+3.96+2.48%. PG$138.91-9.15-6.18%. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. ICYMI: Fed official warns over inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari...
West Virginia treasurer rips top banks for blacklisting fossil fuels: 'This is what powers the country'
West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore slammed financial firms for refusing to back coal companies on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" Monday, defending his efforts which would push back against top institutions such as Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BlackRock by refusing to grant them new banking contracts.
