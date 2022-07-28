ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaring inflation drives more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck despite 5.1% increase in wages

Recent surveys show surging inflation is driving more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck. The annual inflation rate for the United States is 9.1% for the past 12-month period that ended in June, according to data published on July 13 by the U.S. Department of Labor. That represented the largest annual increase since November 1981. The consumer price index previously surged in May by 8.6%.
Stuart Varney: Biden's 'mess' of a tax plan is a 'mish-mash of bad policy'

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the Democrats' "last minute" inflation plan, arguing the Inflation Reduction Act is of 2022 a "mish-mash of bad policy." STUART VARNEY: It’s called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But it won't reduce inflation. We are told...
Ohio man ditches teaching job in favor of higher pay at Walmart: 'Not using my degree'

A 28-year-old Ohio man is leaving his teaching job in favor of higher pay as a Walmart manager, he announced in a now-viral video. Seth Goshorn has worked as a reading tutor and second-grade teacher for six years, according to a video he posted on TikTok earlier in July. Goshorn says the chief reason for his move is the pay, which is far higher than his teaching gig despite not needing a degree.
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Larry Kudlow: Tax hikes will sink recession deeper

If you're in a recession, it makes no sense at all to be raising taxes. That used to be a common sense point of view, shared by liberals and conservatives, Keynesians and supply-siders, but no more. In our topsy-turvy Biden world, where true is false, false is always false, recessions...
Manchin-Schumer spending bill estimated to hurt coal workers the most

A deal reached last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after months of party in-fighting will reportedly hurt coal workers the most. The Inflation Reduction Act, a slimmed down version of President Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) Act, will cost an estimated $433...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Boeing jumps, stocks curb losses, Google’s CEO warns employees

Stocks curb losses as consumer discretionary, staples lead mid-morning turnaround. U.S. stocks cut all losses mid-morning as consumer dicretionary, staple stocks topped the leader board for the S&P. SymbolPriceChange%Change. WMT$132.05+2.30+1.77%. TGT$163.38+3.96+2.48%. PG$138.91-9.15-6.18%. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. ICYMI: Fed official warns over inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari...
