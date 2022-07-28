ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

African track team located after going missing in Eugene

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kptv.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
dawgnation.com

Tragic player death brings added incentive for Oregon football

ATHENS — Oregon will take the field against Georgia on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thoughts of a fallen teammate in mind. Coach Dan Lanning explained the Ducks, 17-point underdogs to the reigning champion Bulldogs, will have former tight end Spencer Webb on their minds all season. Webb...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Woman injured in stabbing, suspect not found

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at Strike City Bowling in Eugene Friday night. The stabbing happened at about 10:45 p.m., police said. The suspect ran away from the scene to the north. Officers said they used a K9 to look for...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Resources from Portland metro area helping with McKinney Fire in Calif.

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters and resources from the Willamette Valley are heading to the quickly growing McKinney Fire in California near Oregon’s southern border. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said task forces from Marion, Linn and Clackamas counties are heading out to help with the fire. The three task forces are made up of 41 firefighters, 12 engines and three water tenders. The fire marshal’s office received the request from California through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Political Unrest#African#The Eritrea National Team#Fbi#Fox
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W

LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
MAPLETON, OR
kptv.com

Stayton man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 223

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a motorcycle crash in Polk County on Sunday, according to Oregon State Police. At 12 p.m., on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 223 near Pedee. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Goldwing was northbound near milepost 17 negotiating a curve when it left the roadway for unknown reasons.
kqennewsradio.com

MOD PIZZA HOPES TO OPEN IN MID-SEPTEMBER

MOD Pizza is hoping to open their new Roseburg location on September 13th. Public Relations Director Charlotte Wayte told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the date is barring any final construction or permit issues. Wayte said they will be hiring approximately 25 MOD Squad members. A one-day hiring event will be held at the new location at 1176 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Saturday August 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those who cannot attend can apply online at: https://jobs.modpizza.com/job/Roseburg-Restaurant-Team-Member-Grand-Opening%21-OR-97471/885330400/
ROSEBURG, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon tight end Spencer Webb was attempting to climb ‘nearly vertical’ cliff at Triangle Lake when he fell to his death, according to sheriff’s reports

Oregon tight end Spencer Webb was attempting to climb a “nearly vertical” cliff at Triangle Lake when he lost his grip and tragically fell to his death earlier this month, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office incident reports. Webb was declared deceased by West Lake Fire Department...
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Housing
kezi.com

Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
EDNPub

Man taken into custody with help of K9 presence

Sometimes just the presence of a K9 team can be effective. At 10:45 p.m. on July 29, Eugene Police officers were called to West Gate, 50 N. Danebo Avenue, for a burglary in progress. A security guard spotted a man inside the building. EPD officers, including K9 Officer Jacob Thomas and Ayk, went to the address.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

One dead, several injured following Thursday crash on Hwy 126

EUGENE, Ore.-- One person is dead and several were injured following a two car crash on Highway 126 near Mapleton. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Officials said a Ford Focus operated by 24-year-old Timothy Cooper was headed westbound and rear ended a...
MAPLETON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK

The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy