African track team located after going missing in Eugene

www.kptv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Missing members of Eritrea track and field team 'have been located and are not in danger'
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon released a statement Thursday on the five members of the Eritrea track and field team that had been reported missing after the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. "The five missing individuals have been located and are not in danger," according to the Eritrean...
kptv.com
Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
5 Members Of Eritrean Track Team Found Safe After Being Reported Missing During Oregon Championships
Five members of the Eritrean track team have been found after they went missing during the world championships at the University of Oregon in Eugene, which was held from July 15-24. The East African athletes and their coach, who were reported missing on the last day of the championships, were found and were not in danger, The News Tribune reports.
kezi.com
Witnesses recall chilling moments leading up to downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- Witnesses are still shaken up as they try to piece together what led to the shooting at The Davis on July 30. Witness Sam Abuain told KEZI he was at the Davis when the shots were fired. "Out here, bullets flying, I'm ducking," Abuain said. "It was a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgnation.com
Tragic player death brings added incentive for Oregon football
ATHENS — Oregon will take the field against Georgia on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thoughts of a fallen teammate in mind. Coach Dan Lanning explained the Ducks, 17-point underdogs to the reigning champion Bulldogs, will have former tight end Spencer Webb on their minds all season. Webb...
kezi.com
Woman injured in stabbing, suspect not found
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at Strike City Bowling in Eugene Friday night. The stabbing happened at about 10:45 p.m., police said. The suspect ran away from the scene to the north. Officers said they used a K9 to look for...
kptv.com
Resources from Portland metro area helping with McKinney Fire in Calif.
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters and resources from the Willamette Valley are heading to the quickly growing McKinney Fire in California near Oregon’s southern border. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said task forces from Marion, Linn and Clackamas counties are heading out to help with the fire. The three task forces are made up of 41 firefighters, 12 engines and three water tenders. The fire marshal’s office received the request from California through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
kptv.com
Suspects pour paint on floor, walls after breaking into Creswell elementary school
CRESWELL, Ore. (KPTV) - Two young people are wanted after they broke into an elementary school in Creswell and vandalized a classroom last week, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, just before 3 a.m., two suspects were caught breaking into Creslane Elementary School, located at 996...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
kptv.com
Stayton man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 223
POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a motorcycle crash in Polk County on Sunday, according to Oregon State Police. At 12 p.m., on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 223 near Pedee. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Goldwing was northbound near milepost 17 negotiating a curve when it left the roadway for unknown reasons.
kqennewsradio.com
MOD PIZZA HOPES TO OPEN IN MID-SEPTEMBER
MOD Pizza is hoping to open their new Roseburg location on September 13th. Public Relations Director Charlotte Wayte told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the date is barring any final construction or permit issues. Wayte said they will be hiring approximately 25 MOD Squad members. A one-day hiring event will be held at the new location at 1176 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Saturday August 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those who cannot attend can apply online at: https://jobs.modpizza.com/job/Roseburg-Restaurant-Team-Member-Grand-Opening%21-OR-97471/885330400/
Oregon tight end Spencer Webb was attempting to climb ‘nearly vertical’ cliff at Triangle Lake when he fell to his death, according to sheriff’s reports
Oregon tight end Spencer Webb was attempting to climb a “nearly vertical” cliff at Triangle Lake when he lost his grip and tragically fell to his death earlier this month, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office incident reports. Webb was declared deceased by West Lake Fire Department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kohr Explores: Step back in time at Great Oregon Steam-Up
Things are getting a little steamy on Kohr Explores.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
q13fox.com
Man suspected of starting fires in Oregon detained by 3 residents who tied him to tree
MARIAL, Ore. - A man suspected of starting fires in a rural area of southern Oregon was detained by three residents who tied him to a tree until authorities arrived. The Curry County Sherriff’s Office received a call around 1:45 p.m. Monday about active fires in Marial, a community located about 95 miles northwest of Medford.
Crews rescue family of 6 from Santiam River after distress call
Two adults and four kids in distress were rescued from the Santiam River in Jefferson, Oregon Wednesday night, Albany Fire Department said.
Man taken into custody with help of K9 presence
Sometimes just the presence of a K9 team can be effective. At 10:45 p.m. on July 29, Eugene Police officers were called to West Gate, 50 N. Danebo Avenue, for a burglary in progress. A security guard spotted a man inside the building. EPD officers, including K9 Officer Jacob Thomas and Ayk, went to the address.
kezi.com
One dead, several injured following Thursday crash on Hwy 126
EUGENE, Ore.-- One person is dead and several were injured following a two car crash on Highway 126 near Mapleton. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Officials said a Ford Focus operated by 24-year-old Timothy Cooper was headed westbound and rear ended a...
yachatsnews.com
Lack of patrol deputies forces Lincoln County sheriff to end responses to nuisance and low-level criminal calls in rural areas
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are no longer responding to nuisance and some lower-level criminal complaints in Yachats and unincorporated areas of the county because of a lack of patrol deputies. The order by Sheriff Curtis Landers took effect Sunday. Landers said the unprecedented change was “due to an...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.
Comments / 11