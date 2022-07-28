Tracy Lynn Spencer, Youngstown, Ohio

www.wkbn.com
Clarissa Jean Means, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarissa Jean Means, 82, passed away Friday evening, July 29, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Clarissa was born September 2, 1939, in Brookfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Dilley) Hughes. She was a lifelong resident of the area. Clarissa...
Billy Brown, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Brown, 88, of Cortland passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home. Bill was born July 3, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Sherman James Brown and Isabel (Cain) Brown. Billy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1952. Billy served...
Richard Eugene Christy, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” Eugene Christy, Jr., 59 of Newton Falls, Ohio. passed away at his home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born in Akron, Ohio on September 5, 1962, Rich was the son of the late Richard E., Sr and Earline J. (Blotz) Christy.
Jenny Lee Donahey, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenny Lee Donahey, 81, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Caprice Healthcare Nursing Home. Jenny was born March 1, 1941, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Kathleen Brown (Connelly) McIntyre. Jenny was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family, especially her...
Laurel B. Dugan, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurel B. Dugan, 33, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 18, 2022, with her mother by her side. She was born August 19, 1988, in Naples, Florida but was raised in Hubbard, Ohio. She was the daughter of Karen Dobran Dugan. Laurel...
Jack Robert Dodds, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Senior Master Sergeant Jack Robert Dodds, 87, ascended into Heaven on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania after a very long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. He leaves behind his loving wife, Naomi (Harper) Dodds, with...
How Youngstown’s wettest 7-day rainfall compares to Kentucky
(WKBN) – Kentucky has been in the news with recent flooding from heavy rain throughout the past week. How does this heavy rain compare to some of Youngstown’s biggest rainfalls?. Looking at the numbers locally over the past seven days you can see that Northeast Ohio and Northwest...
Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
Caroline Durig, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Durig, of Warren, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:45 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 77 years old. Caroline was born in Warren on April 7, 1945, the daughter of the late Warren and Juna Scott Palmer. She worked...
Lil Thundercatz football gets started in Youngstown
There's a new little league football organization in the area, the Lil Thundercatz range in ages between 6 and 12 years old, with boys and girls!
Youngstown Crime Podcast top ten in the world
The highly anticipated podcast that dives into the history of the mob and the complex story of Jim Traficant is shooting up the ranks, currently top ten in the world. As Oscar-nominated producer Marc Smerling puts it --- Crooked City dives into the deep crime history of Youngstown. "Everything from...
Ann L. Esarco, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann L. Esarco, 92, died early Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022 at Hampton Woods Nursing Center. Ann was born January 17, 1930 in Edinburg, Pennsylvania, daughter of Anthony and Theresa (Fusco) Bonace. On June 5, 1948, Ann married Alex Esarco and they celebrated 66 years...
Clarence G. Bodnar, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence G Bodnar, 86, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren. He was born in Monroe, Michigan on June 27, 1936, the son of the late Paul and Elizabeth Bodnar. Afterward, they moved...
Frances Elizabeth (Smith) Fisher, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Elizabeth Smith Fisher, 97, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at McKinley Healthcare Center in Canton. Frances was born on November 8, 1924 in Rendville, Ohio to the late Bishop Vinton Leroy and Lydia Belle (Goins) Smith. Frances was a faithful member of...
Girard backpack giveaway honors murdered family
Families were welcomed in Tod Park in Girard Saturday for a memorial for three people who were murdered.
Laraine Cole, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Laraine Cole will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 238 Bright Avenue in Campbell, Ohio. Ms. Laraine Cole, 74, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Louise “Weezy” Talley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Truly one of a kind, Mrs. Louise Talley, affectionately known as “Weezy”, departed this life on Friday, July 22, 2022 at home. Louise was born on September 29, 1934, a daughter of Jim and Ola Redman-Young in Luverne, Alabama. Louise graduated from Helegan...
Never play these numbers, statistician says
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing. It’s what statisticians call expected value, which is if you look at the ratio of money paid into the lottery versus the amount that comes back out to the players, it’s not good.
Darrell Perez Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Darrell Perez Jones, 50, Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center Main Campus. Darrell was born May 31, 1972 in Youngstown, a son of Harold Gibbs and Marilyn L. Jones. He attended Youngstown City Schools. He...
Man who shot Pennsylvania state trooper also had role in Ohio murder-for-hire plot
A man accused of shooting a state trooper in Pennsylvania had served time in prison for his role in a 2005 murder-for-hire plot in Ohio. State police say two troopers had observed a disturbance and 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a trooper in the leg as they struggled Friday inside a store in Aliquippa. The wounded […]
