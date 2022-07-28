Man Possibly Injured in Clay County Accident

stormlakeradio.com
Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Minor Injuries
A two-vehicle collision this past Friday in Clay County resulted in minor injuries. According to authorities, 56-year-old Mathew Greene of Ruthven was driving a 2019 Jeep Wrangler southbound on 270th Avenue and 57-year-old David Ganzvoort of Spencer was driving a 2014 Peterbilt pulling a trailer westbound on 310th Street when the two collided in the intersection.
Judge Grants Motion For Competency Evaluation For Suspect Accused In A Milford Shooting
A judge has granted a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of shooting a woman on February 3rd of this year in the parking lot at Grape Tree Medical Staffing in Milford. Christian Goyne Yarns was charged with 1st degree murder after the victim, Shelby Woizeschke, died of injuries she...
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
Vehicle Rollover On One-Way Road Near Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — On July 24 just before 10 pm the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Southbound NW Blvd between Sheldon and Ashton. According to the report 21 year old Celia Chilel Chavez of Bellevue was traveling the wrong direction on the one-way road. Chavez made a U-Turn and parked on the shoulder in the correct direction after she was reportedly signaled by several drivers. Chavez then attempted a left turn across both lanes in front of 52 year old Jodi Vogel of Sioux Center, causing Vogel’s vehicle to roll six times before coming to a rest on the roof.
Officials find four kinds of drugs at Milford residence, man charged with child endangerment
Man charged with child endangerment after officials find four kinds of drugs at his Milford residence
Clay County Arrests 7/26
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has made a pair of arrests over the last week. At around 5:30 in the afternoon of July 20th deputies arrested 33 year old Denver Crumpton on two counts of 5th Degree Theft and Trespassing in Clay County. Crumpton’s bond was set at $1,750.
Storm Lake July Weather Statistics
Storm Lake's average high temperature during the month of July was 84 degrees. The temperature exceeded 80 degrees all but four days last month. There were three 90 degree days in July. The average low temperature last month was 63. July's rainfall total was just under three inches, according to...
Sioux Center Woman Charged With Felony OWI
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony OWI charge after she was allegedly found driving drunk on Tuesday, July 26th. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court, Sioux Center Health staff reported that 32-year-old Elizabeth Schenk of Sioux Center had left their care without their recommendation and was intoxicated. The police officer’s statement says that Schenk left while operating a motor vehicle. It says law enforcement located Schenk, and she was driving. Initially, she did not obey their commands to stop while they activated their top lights on marked patrol vehicles and gave hand signals to stop.
Court documents: Man uses fake check to ‘buy’ car from Spirit Lake
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- A Missouri man was arrested after attempting to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.
Suspect in Milford homicide case ordered to get psychiatric evaluation
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A judge has halted proceedings in a Dickinson County murder case after granting a defense request for a psychiatric evaluation of the suspect. District Judge Carl Petersen on Thursday ordered Christian Goyne-Yarns to be transported from the Dickinson County Jail to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Oakdale so doctors can determine his mental competency to stand trial for the Feb. 3 fatal shooting of Shelby Woizeschke.
Several Drug Charges After Emmet County Traffic Stops
-0- On July 19th a deputy stopped a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed along Highway 9. When deputies attempted to investigate at the scene the driver, 62 year old Kevin Helfenstine of Spirit Lake, reportedly resisted directives and was placed under arrest. When Helfenstein’s vehicle was searched...
Correcting Wrong-Way Driving On Highway 60 Results In Injury Accident
Ashton, Iowa– A Bellevue, Nebraska woman and a Sioux Center woman were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Sunday evening, July 24, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 9:40 p.m., 21-year-old Celia Chilel Chavez of Bellevue, Nebraska was driving a 2007 Nissan SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 60, near Northwest Boulevard, about a quarter of a mile south of the county line. They tell us that 52-year-old Jodi Vogel of Sioux Center was southbound on 60 in a 2014 Honda SUV.
Palo Alto County Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charges
Curlew, IA (KICD)– One person has been charged after illegal substances were allegedly found during a Wednesday traffic stop in Palo Alto County. Authorities stopped a pickup driven by 56-year-old Shayne Brodersen of Curlew on 460th Street about two miles west of town around 4:45 that morning where further investigation reportedly uncovered the presence of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Sioux City man jailed for OWI after call
ALTON—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, July 23, near Alton on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Felipe Nery Lopez Martin stemmed from a report of...
Dorothy Roder, 83, of Alta
Private family services for Dorothy M. Roder, age 83, of Alta, Iowa will be held at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of arrangements.
Bryan Sadler, 41, of Hartley
A gathering of family and friends for 41-year-old Bryan Sadler of Hartley will be held on Wednesday, August 3rd at the Hartley Funeral Home Chapel in Hartley from 3 PM to 7 PM with family present from 5 PM to 7 PM. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 PM, following the visitation. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sioux County attorney sees case numbers rise
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County’s population was 35,872 as of the 2020 census. Seventeen of Iowa’s 99 counties have a higher population, including Polk County, with Des Moines, at a population of 478,204; Woodbury County, with Sioux City, at 104,883 and Story County, with Ames, at 98,125. “I often...
Sibley man arrested for meth in Hartley
HARTLEY—A 51-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, July 23, in Hartley on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Gary Dewayne McConnell stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet K-250 pickup for...
Two plead to drug charges, sentenced
PRIMGHAR—Two people facing drug-related charges following a May traffic stop in Sheldon have pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The case against 23-year-old Julie Ann Krommendyk of Orange City and 22-year-old Victor Vincent Perez-Martinez of Hull stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Kia Sedona for an equipment violation about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, on West Seventh Street near Railroad Avenue in Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
King’s Pointe Resort Marks 15 Years of Impact on the Storm Lake Community
Today, it would be hard to picture Storm Lake without King’s Pointe Resort, and the rest of Project AWAYSIS that came with it. Before the expansive hotel and colorful waterparks. Minus the landmark lighthouse and sprawling Great Lawn. Missing the lively playground, cottages, mini golf, and busy Awaysis Beach.
